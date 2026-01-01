Run peer-to-peer campaigns that actually work for small teams — no platform fees, no setup headaches, and built-in tools to track supporters without juggling multiple systems.
Zeffy is trusted by 50,000+ nonprofits
Most P2P platforms charge fees and force you to patch together donations, events, and donor tracking. Zeffy gives you everything in one place, 100% free.
While other platforms assume you have dedicated staff, Zeffy works for the one-person shop wearing all the hats. Launch campaigns in minutes, not days.
P2P platforms often require training and setup time you don't have. Zeffy gets your campaign live in minutes with templates that work.
No. With Zeffy, everything you need for peer-to-peer fundraising is included and always free — no paid tiers, no feature paywalls. You get customizable campaign pages, automated thank-you messages, donor management, team leaderboards, and social sharing tools without upgrading to a premium plan. Most P2P platforms charge monthly fees or take a percentage of donations to unlock features like custom branding or advanced reporting. We believe small nonprofits shouldn't have to choose between professional tools and keeping donation dollars for their mission.
With most P2P platforms, you'll lose 2-5% of every donation to platform and processing fees. On a $10,000 campaign, that's $200-500 that could have funded your programs instead. Zeffy charges zero platform fees — you keep 100% of donations. Donors can choose to leave a voluntary contribution to support Zeffy, but it's completely optional and goes directly to keeping our platform free for nonprofits like yours. When you're running on a tight budget, every dollar matters.
Yes. Zeffy is built for real-world nonprofit teams — busy parents, volunteers, and staff wearing multiple hats. Your fundraisers can create their personal campaign pages in minutes without training or technical help. They'll get easy-to-share links, QR codes for offline events, and automatic donation receipts. Most P2P platforms require extensive setup or training sessions that volunteer-run teams simply don't have time for. We designed Zeffy so anyone can jump in and start fundraising right away.
Yes. Zeffy is designed as your year-round fundraising hub, not just a campaign tool. You can collect regular donations, manage recurring monthly gifts, sell event tickets, run membership drives, and handle donor communications all in one place. Most P2P platforms are built for short-term campaigns and leave you scrambling to find separate tools for ongoing fundraising needs. With Zeffy, your donor data stays connected across everything you do — from your annual walk-a-thon to holiday giving to monthly donor stewardship. Small nonprofits shouldn't have to juggle five different platforms just to keep the lights on.
You'll get real support from people who understand nonprofits. Our team includes former nonprofit staff who know what it's like to run a campaign on a Saturday morning or troubleshoot donation issues during your biggest fundraising event. You can book actual phone calls, not just submit tickets into the void. Most P2P platforms offer basic chat support or help articles that assume you have an IT department. We know you're probably the person wearing five different hats, so we'll walk you through solutions in plain English and help you feel confident using the tools. Your success is our success.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.