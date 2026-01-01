How Zeffy compares to popular Peer-to-peer Fundraising Platforms

Run peer-to-peer campaigns that actually work for small teams — no platform fees, no setup headaches, and built-in tools to track supporters without juggling multiple systems.

Zeffy is trusted by 50,000+ nonprofits

Peer-to-peer Fundraising Platforms

Zeffy vs. Peer-to-peer Fundraising Platforms

How Zeffy compares to top Peer-to-peer Fundraising Platforms

Peer-to-peer Fundraising Platforms
Feature
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Individual Fundraising Pages
Team Fundraising
Leaderboards
Social Sharing Tools
Fundraiser Management
Campaign Progress Thermometer
Zeffy Core Platform Capabilities
100% Zero-Fee Model
Varies
Online Donation Forms
Varies
Event Ticketing & Registration
Varies
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Varies
Donor CRM & Management
Varies
Recurring Donations
Varies
Email Marketing & Automation
Varies
Automated Tax Receipts
Varies
Raffles & Lotteries
Varies
Auctions
Varies
Online Store/eCommerce
Varies
Membership Management
Varies
Mobile-Optimized Forms
Varies
QR Code Donations
Varies
Tap-to-Pay Functionality
Varies
100% Free Grant Finder
Varies
Purpose-Built for Nonprofits
Varies

Zeffy is 100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Why is Zeffy over other Peer-to-peer Fundraising Platforms?

Stop losing donations to fees and complexity

💰

No fees, no juggling tools

Most P2P platforms charge fees and force you to patch together donations, events, and donor tracking. Zeffy gives you everything in one place, 100% free.

🧢

Built for small teams, not big budgets

While other platforms assume you have dedicated staff, Zeffy works for the one-person shop wearing all the hats. Launch campaigns in minutes, not days.

🚀

Ready to launch, not learn

P2P platforms often require training and setup time you don't have. Zeffy gets your campaign live in minutes with templates that work.

Zeffy vs Peer-to-peer Fundraising Platforms: your top questions, answered

Do I need to pay for advanced features to run a successful peer-to-peer campaign?

No. With Zeffy, everything you need for peer-to-peer fundraising is included and always free — no paid tiers, no feature paywalls. You get customizable campaign pages, automated thank-you messages, donor management, team leaderboards, and social sharing tools without upgrading to a premium plan. Most P2P platforms charge monthly fees or take a percentage of donations to unlock features like custom branding or advanced reporting. We believe small nonprofits shouldn't have to choose between professional tools and keeping donation dollars for their mission.

How much will platform fees cost us on a typical peer-to-peer campaign?

With most P2P platforms, you'll lose 2-5% of every donation to platform and processing fees. On a $10,000 campaign, that's $200-500 that could have funded your programs instead. Zeffy charges zero platform fees — you keep 100% of donations. Donors can choose to leave a voluntary contribution to support Zeffy, but it's completely optional and goes directly to keeping our platform free for nonprofits like yours. When you're running on a tight budget, every dollar matters.

Will my volunteers be able to set up their own fundraising pages without needing tech support?

Yes. Zeffy is built for real-world nonprofit teams — busy parents, volunteers, and staff wearing multiple hats. Your fundraisers can create their personal campaign pages in minutes without training or technical help. They'll get easy-to-share links, QR codes for offline events, and automatic donation receipts. Most P2P platforms require extensive setup or training sessions that volunteer-run teams simply don't have time for. We designed Zeffy so anyone can jump in and start fundraising right away.

Can I use Zeffy for more than just peer-to-peer campaigns throughout the year?

Yes. Zeffy is designed as your year-round fundraising hub, not just a campaign tool. You can collect regular donations, manage recurring monthly gifts, sell event tickets, run membership drives, and handle donor communications all in one place. Most P2P platforms are built for short-term campaigns and leave you scrambling to find separate tools for ongoing fundraising needs. With Zeffy, your donor data stays connected across everything you do — from your annual walk-a-thon to holiday giving to monthly donor stewardship. Small nonprofits shouldn't have to juggle five different platforms just to keep the lights on.

What happens if we need help during our campaign or run into technical issues?

You'll get real support from people who understand nonprofits. Our team includes former nonprofit staff who know what it's like to run a campaign on a Saturday morning or troubleshoot donation issues during your biggest fundraising event. You can book actual phone calls, not just submit tickets into the void. Most P2P platforms offer basic chat support or help articles that assume you have an IT department. We know you're probably the person wearing five different hats, so we'll walk you through solutions in plain English and help you feel confident using the tools. Your success is our success.

See how Zeffy stacks up against top Peer-to-peer Fundraising Platforms

What makes Zeffy different

Zeffy was built for nonprofits like yours

focus on what matters

Built for small teams with big missions.

Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.

ZERO-FEE

Keep 100% of every dollar.

No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.

ALL-IN-ONE PLatform

Ditch the tech mess.

Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.

plug-and-play

Get going, fast.

Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.

mobile-first

Fundraise from every device, anywhere.

From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.

No turnover

Never lose a donor to volunteer transition.

Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.

100,000+ nonprofits trust Zeffy — and keep their fees at $0.

For 7+ years, Zeffy has supported nonprofits with free, user-friendly fundraising tools.

As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.

Masey, Loose Ends.

“We were incurring a ton of fees for our past fundraising platform and Zeffy has helped us receive so much more of our donations.”
Amy R
Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago
Zeffy has been invaluable in helping me track our donors, sales, events, and revenue in one spot. The coolest thing about Zeffy is it really is free!
Debra B
Glory to Glory Women's Mentoring Ministry
Everything about Zeffy suits us starting with (of course, NO fees) but also the ease of use and customer experience as well as their client support!!
Carmen M
DIVINA World Foundation
Zeffy is very easy to use and ensures that every dollar quickly gets into our account.. A huge help to our work!
Nathan C
Jiwa International
Zeffy is very simple, allows for a lot of customization and seamlessly integrates into our website. The fact that all of this is free is still wild to me.
Ryan S
Jesters Theatre: Youth Unlimited
We couldn't believe there was a free payment platform for our Girl Scout group. Zeffy took ZERO fees from us, which is huge when you run on very small amounts of money.
Jennifer H
GSCB Troop 144
We were ready to sell tickets in less than 30 minutes. The reporting capabilities were better than some other paid-for sites.
Mark B
Theta Mu Lambda Charitable Foundation
Since using Zeffy, our conversion rate of donations has skyrocketed. It's an easy platform to use. Plus customer support has always been responsive and helpful!
Stevie C
We Are HER

SUCCESS STORIES

Zero-fee fundraising in action — nonprofit stories worth sharing.

Ready to get started for free?

