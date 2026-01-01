Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Do I need to pay for advanced features to run a successful peer-to-peer campaign?

No. With Zeffy, everything you need for peer-to-peer fundraising is included and always free — no paid tiers, no feature paywalls. You get customizable campaign pages, automated thank-you messages, donor management, team leaderboards, and social sharing tools without upgrading to a premium plan. Most P2P platforms charge monthly fees or take a percentage of donations to unlock features like custom branding or advanced reporting. We believe small nonprofits shouldn't have to choose between professional tools and keeping donation dollars for their mission.

How much will platform fees cost us on a typical peer-to-peer campaign?

With most P2P platforms, you'll lose 2-5% of every donation to platform and processing fees. On a $10,000 campaign, that's $200-500 that could have funded your programs instead. Zeffy charges zero platform fees — you keep 100% of donations. Donors can choose to leave a voluntary contribution to support Zeffy, but it's completely optional and goes directly to keeping our platform free for nonprofits like yours. When you're running on a tight budget, every dollar matters.

Will my volunteers be able to set up their own fundraising pages without needing tech support?

Yes. Zeffy is built for real-world nonprofit teams — busy parents, volunteers, and staff wearing multiple hats. Your fundraisers can create their personal campaign pages in minutes without training or technical help. They'll get easy-to-share links, QR codes for offline events, and automatic donation receipts. Most P2P platforms require extensive setup or training sessions that volunteer-run teams simply don't have time for. We designed Zeffy so anyone can jump in and start fundraising right away.

Can I use Zeffy for more than just peer-to-peer campaigns throughout the year?

Yes. Zeffy is designed as your year-round fundraising hub, not just a campaign tool. You can collect regular donations, manage recurring monthly gifts, sell event tickets, run membership drives, and handle donor communications all in one place. Most P2P platforms are built for short-term campaigns and leave you scrambling to find separate tools for ongoing fundraising needs. With Zeffy, your donor data stays connected across everything you do — from your annual walk-a-thon to holiday giving to monthly donor stewardship. Small nonprofits shouldn't have to juggle five different platforms just to keep the lights on.

What happens if we need help during our campaign or run into technical issues?

You'll get real support from people who understand nonprofits. Our team includes former nonprofit staff who know what it's like to run a campaign on a Saturday morning or troubleshoot donation issues during your biggest fundraising event. You can book actual phone calls, not just submit tickets into the void. Most P2P platforms offer basic chat support or help articles that assume you have an IT department. We know you're probably the person wearing five different hats, so we'll walk you through solutions in plain English and help you feel confident using the tools. Your success is our success.