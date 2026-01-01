How Zeffy compares to popular Ticketing Platforms

Small nonprofit teams need event tools that don't take a cut from every ticket sale. Zeffy gives you professional ticketing, donor management, and follow-up tools with zero fees.

Zeffy is trusted by 50,000+ nonprofits

Ticketing Platforms

Zeffy vs. Ticketing Platforms

How Zeffy compares to top Ticketing Platforms

Ticketing Platforms
Feature
Online Ticket Sales
Custom / Branded Ticketing Forms
Custom Attendee Questions
General‑Admission Ticket Types
Automatic Ticket Numbering / e‑Tickets
Multiple Ticket Types (VIP, GA, group, etc)
Reserved Seating / Seating Chart Support
Ticket Scanning / Check‑in (QR codes)
Attendee / Guest List Management
Early Bird Pricing & Discount Codes
Set Ticket Limits / Capacity by Type
Payment Methods / In‑person Ticket Sales Support
Multi‑Date / Recurring Event Ticketing
Waitlist / Sold‑out Management
Ticket Transfer/Resale
Zeffy Core Platform Capabilities
100% Zero-Fee Model
Varies
Online Donation Forms
Event Ticketing & Registration
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Donor CRM & Management
Recurring Donations
Email Marketing & Automation
Automated Tax Receipts
Raffles & Lotteries
Auctions
Online Store/eCommerce
Membership Management
Mobile-Optimized Forms
QR Code Donations
Tap-to-Pay Functionality
100% Free Grant Finder
Purpose-Built for Nonprofits
Zeffy is 100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Why is Zeffy over other Ticketing Platforms?

Stop paying fees to sell tickets for your cause

🎟️

No fees on ticket sales

Most ticketing platforms take 2-5% plus processing fees from every ticket sold. Zeffy gives you 100% of event revenue with zero platform fees.

🤝

Built for nonprofit events

Get ticketing, check-in, donor follow-up, and CRM in one place. No juggling multiple tools or losing donor connections after your event ends.

⏱️

Set up events in minutes, not weeks

Skip the complex setup and training. Create professional event pages, sell tickets, and manage check-ins without technical headaches.

Zeffy vs Ticketing Platforms: your top questions, answered

Do I really need to pay fees on every ticket I sell for my nonprofit event?

No, you don't. Most ticketing platforms charge 2-5% plus processing fees on every ticket sale, but Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits. That means if you sell $5,000 in tickets for your annual gala, you keep all $5,000 instead of losing $150-250 to platform fees. For small nonprofits, those saved fees can mean the difference between funding two scholarships or covering supplies for your next community program. Donors can choose to leave a voluntary contribution to support Zeffy, but there are never any required fees taken from your ticket sales.

I'm already juggling multiple tools for events, donations, and donor management. Will switching to another platform just add more work?

Actually, Zeffy reduces your tool load. Instead of patching together separate platforms for ticketing, donations, donor tracking, and follow-up emails, you get everything in one place. You can sell event tickets, collect donations, manage your donor database, and send thank-you emails all from the same dashboard. This means less time switching between systems, fewer logins to remember, and no more manual work trying to match ticket buyers with donor records. Many of our users tell us this consolidation saves them hours each week that they can put back into their mission work.

Most ticketing platforms seem built for big events and tech-savvy teams. Will I be able to figure this out as a small nonprofit?

Yes, Zeffy is specifically designed for small nonprofit teams, not enterprise event companies. You don't need a developer or IT person to set up your events. Our tools are built for the reality of small nonprofits: volunteer-run teams, limited time, and people wearing multiple hats. You can create a professional-looking event page and start selling tickets in minutes, not hours. Plus, when you do need help, you'll reach real people who understand nonprofit work, not a generic support team reading from scripts about corporate event management.

What happens if I need help setting up my event or run into issues during ticket sales?

You'll get real support from people who understand nonprofit work. When you contact Zeffy, you're not routed to a generic call center or left to figure things out from help articles written for corporate event managers. Our support team knows the unique challenges small nonprofits face — tight deadlines, volunteer committees, and events that need to work perfectly the first time. Whether you need help customizing your event page, troubleshooting ticket sales on event day, or figuring out how to follow up with attendees afterward, we're here to help you succeed. Most ticketing platforms treat support as an afterthought, but we know that for small nonprofits, reliable help can make the difference between a successful fundraiser and a stressful experience that burns out your team.

Can I use this for more than just selling event tickets, or will I still need other tools for my year-round fundraising?

Zeffy works year-round for all your fundraising needs, not just events. While most ticketing platforms only handle ticket sales, Zeffy lets you collect regular donations, run peer-to-peer campaigns, manage memberships, and keep track of all your supporters in one place. This means your event attendees automatically become part of your donor database, so you can follow up with thank-you notes, invite them to future events, or ask for ongoing support. You won't need separate tools for online donations, donor management, or email follow-ups. Many of our users tell us this year-round approach helps them build stronger relationships with supporters who started as event attendees and became regular donors to their cause.

See how Zeffy stacks up against top Ticketing Platforms

What makes Zeffy different

Zeffy was built for nonprofits like yours

focus on what matters

Built for small teams with big missions.

Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.

ZERO-FEE

Keep 100% of every dollar.

No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.

ALL-IN-ONE PLatform

Ditch the tech mess.

Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.

plug-and-play

Get going, fast.

Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.

mobile-first

Fundraise from every device, anywhere.

From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.

No turnover

Never lose a donor to volunteer transition.

Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.

100,000+ nonprofits trust Zeffy — and keep their fees at $0.

For 7+ years, Zeffy has supported nonprofits with free, user-friendly fundraising tools.

As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.

Masey, Loose Ends.

“We were incurring a ton of fees for our past fundraising platform and Zeffy has helped us receive so much more of our donations.”
Amy R
Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago
Zeffy has been invaluable in helping me track our donors, sales, events, and revenue in one spot. The coolest thing about Zeffy is it really is free!
Debra B
Glory to Glory Women's Mentoring Ministry
Everything about Zeffy suits us starting with (of course, NO fees) but also the ease of use and customer experience as well as their client support!!
Carmen M
DIVINA World Foundation
Zeffy is very easy to use and ensures that every dollar quickly gets into our account.. A huge help to our work!
Nathan C
Jiwa International
Zeffy is very simple, allows for a lot of customization and seamlessly integrates into our website. The fact that all of this is free is still wild to me.
Ryan S
Jesters Theatre: Youth Unlimited
We couldn't believe there was a free payment platform for our Girl Scout group. Zeffy took ZERO fees from us, which is huge when you run on very small amounts of money.
Jennifer H
GSCB Troop 144
We were ready to sell tickets in less than 30 minutes. The reporting capabilities were better than some other paid-for sites.
Mark B
Theta Mu Lambda Charitable Foundation
Since using Zeffy, our conversion rate of donations has skyrocketed. It's an easy platform to use. Plus customer support has always been responsive and helpful!
Stevie C
We Are HER

SUCCESS STORIES

Zero-fee fundraising in action — nonprofit stories worth sharing.

Read more stories

Ready to get started for free?

