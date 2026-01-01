Zeffy vs. Ticketing Platforms

Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Do I really need to pay fees on every ticket I sell for my nonprofit event?

No, you don't. Most ticketing platforms charge 2-5% plus processing fees on every ticket sale, but Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits. That means if you sell $5,000 in tickets for your annual gala, you keep all $5,000 instead of losing $150-250 to platform fees. For small nonprofits, those saved fees can mean the difference between funding two scholarships or covering supplies for your next community program. Donors can choose to leave a voluntary contribution to support Zeffy, but there are never any required fees taken from your ticket sales.

I'm already juggling multiple tools for events, donations, and donor management. Will switching to another platform just add more work?

Actually, Zeffy reduces your tool load. Instead of patching together separate platforms for ticketing, donations, donor tracking, and follow-up emails, you get everything in one place. You can sell event tickets, collect donations, manage your donor database, and send thank-you emails all from the same dashboard. This means less time switching between systems, fewer logins to remember, and no more manual work trying to match ticket buyers with donor records. Many of our users tell us this consolidation saves them hours each week that they can put back into their mission work.

Most ticketing platforms seem built for big events and tech-savvy teams. Will I be able to figure this out as a small nonprofit?

Yes, Zeffy is specifically designed for small nonprofit teams, not enterprise event companies. You don't need a developer or IT person to set up your events. Our tools are built for the reality of small nonprofits: volunteer-run teams, limited time, and people wearing multiple hats. You can create a professional-looking event page and start selling tickets in minutes, not hours. Plus, when you do need help, you'll reach real people who understand nonprofit work, not a generic support team reading from scripts about corporate event management.

What happens if I need help setting up my event or run into issues during ticket sales?

You'll get real support from people who understand nonprofit work. When you contact Zeffy, you're not routed to a generic call center or left to figure things out from help articles written for corporate event managers. Our support team knows the unique challenges small nonprofits face — tight deadlines, volunteer committees, and events that need to work perfectly the first time. Whether you need help customizing your event page, troubleshooting ticket sales on event day, or figuring out how to follow up with attendees afterward, we're here to help you succeed. Most ticketing platforms treat support as an afterthought, but we know that for small nonprofits, reliable help can make the difference between a successful fundraiser and a stressful experience that burns out your team.

Can I use this for more than just selling event tickets, or will I still need other tools for my year-round fundraising?

Zeffy works year-round for all your fundraising needs, not just events. While most ticketing platforms only handle ticket sales, Zeffy lets you collect regular donations, run peer-to-peer campaigns, manage memberships, and keep track of all your supporters in one place. This means your event attendees automatically become part of your donor database, so you can follow up with thank-you notes, invite them to future events, or ask for ongoing support. You won't need separate tools for online donations, donor management, or email follow-ups. Many of our users tell us this year-round approach helps them build stronger relationships with supporters who started as event attendees and became regular donors to their cause.