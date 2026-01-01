How Zeffy compares to popular Membership Software

Built for small nonprofits who need simple membership tools without the complexity or fees that drain your mission budget

Zeffy is trusted by 50,000+ nonprofits

Membership Software

Zeffy vs. Membership Software

How Zeffy compares to top Membership Software

Membership Software
Feature
Membership Tiers & Levels
Member Database
Automated Renewals
Member Portals
Varies
Membership Cards
Access Control
Member Communications
Custom Membership Forms
Subscription / Dues Management
Zeffy Core Platform Capabilities
100% Zero-Fee Model
Varies
Online Donation Forms
Varies
Event Ticketing & Registration
Varies
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Varies
Donor CRM & Management
Varies
Recurring Donations
Varies
Email Marketing & Automation
Varies
Automated Tax Receipts
Varies
Raffles & Lotteries
Varies
Auctions
Varies
Online Store/eCommerce
Varies
Membership Management
Varies
Mobile-Optimized Forms
Varies
QR Code Donations
Varies
Tap-to-Pay Functionality
Varies
100% Free Grant Finder
Varies
Purpose-Built for Nonprofits
Varies

Zeffy is 100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Why is Zeffy over other Membership Software?

Stop paying fees to manage your members

💸

No per-member fees eating your dues

Most membership platforms charge monthly fees plus per-member cuts. Zeffy gives you membership management, donations, and events - all 100% free.

🚀

Built for real nonprofit teams, not tech pros

Skip the complex setup and training. Launch professional membership pages in minutes, not weeks - no IT team required.

🎯

One platform for all your fundraising needs

Stop juggling PayPal, Eventbrite, and spreadsheets. Get donations, events, and member management in one place - no setup headaches.

Zeffy vs Membership Software: your top questions, answered

Do membership platforms charge fees on dues and donations?

Yes, most membership platforms charge subscription fees plus payment processing fees on every transaction. This means you're paying monthly or annual platform costs AND losing 2-3% of every membership payment to processing fees. With Zeffy, there are no platform fees and no processing fees - your members' dues go 100% to your mission. Donors can choose to leave a voluntary contribution to support Zeffy, but it's completely optional.

Are membership platforms too complex for small nonprofit teams?

Many membership platforms are built for large associations with dedicated IT teams and complex workflows. They often require extensive setup, training, and ongoing technical support that small nonprofits simply don't have. Zeffy is designed specifically for small, volunteer-led organizations. You can launch membership campaigns, collect dues, and manage member communications without needing technical expertise or multiple tools.

Can I handle donations and events in the same platform as memberships?

Most membership platforms focus only on dues collection and member management, forcing you to use separate tools for donations, events, and communications. This creates data silos and extra administrative work. Zeffy combines memberships, donations, event ticketing, and donor communications in one platform, so you can manage your entire supporter base without juggling multiple systems or reconciling data across different tools.

Will I need to hire someone technical to set up and manage memberships?

Most membership platforms are built for large associations with IT departments and assume you have technical staff to handle setup, customizations, and ongoing maintenance. They often require complex configurations, database management, and regular updates that can overwhelm small nonprofit teams. Zeffy is designed for real nonprofit teams - the volunteer coordinator who's also handling memberships, or the executive director managing everything. You can launch membership campaigns, set up recurring dues, and manage member communications in minutes, not weeks. No technical expertise required, no ongoing maintenance headaches.

What happens to my member data if I need support or someone leaves our team?

Many membership platforms offer limited support or charge extra for real help, leaving you stuck when questions arise. Even worse, when key volunteers or staff leave, institutional knowledge about your membership system often walks out the door. Zeffy provides real nonprofit support - you can book actual calls with people who understand small nonprofit challenges. Plus, your member data, donation history, and communication records stay organized and accessible in one place, so new team members can pick up where others left off without losing relationships or having to rebuild from scratch.

See how Zeffy stacks up against top Membership Software

What makes Zeffy different

Zeffy was built for nonprofits like yours

focus on what matters

Built for small teams with big missions.

Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.

ZERO-FEE

Keep 100% of every dollar.

No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.

ALL-IN-ONE PLatform

Ditch the tech mess.

Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.

plug-and-play

Get going, fast.

Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.

mobile-first

Fundraise from every device, anywhere.

From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.

No turnover

Never lose a donor to volunteer transition.

Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.

100,000+ nonprofits trust Zeffy — and keep their fees at $0.

For 7+ years, Zeffy has supported nonprofits with free, user-friendly fundraising tools.

As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.

Masey, Loose Ends.

“We were incurring a ton of fees for our past fundraising platform and Zeffy has helped us receive so much more of our donations.”
Amy R
Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago
Zeffy has been invaluable in helping me track our donors, sales, events, and revenue in one spot. The coolest thing about Zeffy is it really is free!
Debra B
Glory to Glory Women's Mentoring Ministry
Everything about Zeffy suits us starting with (of course, NO fees) but also the ease of use and customer experience as well as their client support!!
Carmen M
DIVINA World Foundation
Zeffy is very easy to use and ensures that every dollar quickly gets into our account.. A huge help to our work!
Nathan C
Jiwa International
Zeffy is very simple, allows for a lot of customization and seamlessly integrates into our website. The fact that all of this is free is still wild to me.
Ryan S
Jesters Theatre: Youth Unlimited
We couldn't believe there was a free payment platform for our Girl Scout group. Zeffy took ZERO fees from us, which is huge when you run on very small amounts of money.
Jennifer H
GSCB Troop 144
We were ready to sell tickets in less than 30 minutes. The reporting capabilities were better than some other paid-for sites.
Mark B
Theta Mu Lambda Charitable Foundation
Since using Zeffy, our conversion rate of donations has skyrocketed. It's an easy platform to use. Plus customer support has always been responsive and helpful!
Stevie C
We Are HER

SUCCESS STORIES

Zero-fee fundraising in action — nonprofit stories worth sharing.

Ready to get started for free?

