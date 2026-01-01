Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Do membership platforms charge fees on dues and donations?

Yes, most membership platforms charge subscription fees plus payment processing fees on every transaction. This means you're paying monthly or annual platform costs AND losing 2-3% of every membership payment to processing fees. With Zeffy, there are no platform fees and no processing fees - your members' dues go 100% to your mission. Donors can choose to leave a voluntary contribution to support Zeffy, but it's completely optional.

Are membership platforms too complex for small nonprofit teams?

Many membership platforms are built for large associations with dedicated IT teams and complex workflows. They often require extensive setup, training, and ongoing technical support that small nonprofits simply don't have. Zeffy is designed specifically for small, volunteer-led organizations. You can launch membership campaigns, collect dues, and manage member communications without needing technical expertise or multiple tools.

Can I handle donations and events in the same platform as memberships?

Most membership platforms focus only on dues collection and member management, forcing you to use separate tools for donations, events, and communications. This creates data silos and extra administrative work. Zeffy combines memberships, donations, event ticketing, and donor communications in one platform, so you can manage your entire supporter base without juggling multiple systems or reconciling data across different tools.

Will I need to hire someone technical to set up and manage memberships?

Most membership platforms are built for large associations with IT departments and assume you have technical staff to handle setup, customizations, and ongoing maintenance. They often require complex configurations, database management, and regular updates that can overwhelm small nonprofit teams. Zeffy is designed for real nonprofit teams - the volunteer coordinator who's also handling memberships, or the executive director managing everything. You can launch membership campaigns, set up recurring dues, and manage member communications in minutes, not weeks. No technical expertise required, no ongoing maintenance headaches.

What happens to my member data if I need support or someone leaves our team?

Many membership platforms offer limited support or charge extra for real help, leaving you stuck when questions arise. Even worse, when key volunteers or staff leave, institutional knowledge about your membership system often walks out the door. Zeffy provides real nonprofit support - you can book actual calls with people who understand small nonprofit challenges. Plus, your member data, donation history, and communication records stay organized and accessible in one place, so new team members can pick up where others left off without losing relationships or having to rebuild from scratch.