Built for small nonprofits who need simple membership tools without the complexity or fees that drain your mission budget
Zeffy is trusted by 50,000+ nonprofits
💸
Most membership platforms charge monthly fees plus per-member cuts. Zeffy gives you membership management, donations, and events - all 100% free.
🚀
Skip the complex setup and training. Launch professional membership pages in minutes, not weeks - no IT team required.
🎯
Stop juggling PayPal, Eventbrite, and spreadsheets. Get donations, events, and member management in one place - no setup headaches.
Yes, most membership platforms charge subscription fees plus payment processing fees on every transaction. This means you're paying monthly or annual platform costs AND losing 2-3% of every membership payment to processing fees. With Zeffy, there are no platform fees and no processing fees - your members' dues go 100% to your mission. Donors can choose to leave a voluntary contribution to support Zeffy, but it's completely optional.
Many membership platforms are built for large associations with dedicated IT teams and complex workflows. They often require extensive setup, training, and ongoing technical support that small nonprofits simply don't have. Zeffy is designed specifically for small, volunteer-led organizations. You can launch membership campaigns, collect dues, and manage member communications without needing technical expertise or multiple tools.
Most membership platforms focus only on dues collection and member management, forcing you to use separate tools for donations, events, and communications. This creates data silos and extra administrative work. Zeffy combines memberships, donations, event ticketing, and donor communications in one platform, so you can manage your entire supporter base without juggling multiple systems or reconciling data across different tools.
Most membership platforms are built for large associations with IT departments and assume you have technical staff to handle setup, customizations, and ongoing maintenance. They often require complex configurations, database management, and regular updates that can overwhelm small nonprofit teams. Zeffy is designed for real nonprofit teams - the volunteer coordinator who's also handling memberships, or the executive director managing everything. You can launch membership campaigns, set up recurring dues, and manage member communications in minutes, not weeks. No technical expertise required, no ongoing maintenance headaches.
Many membership platforms offer limited support or charge extra for real help, leaving you stuck when questions arise. Even worse, when key volunteers or staff leave, institutional knowledge about your membership system often walks out the door. Zeffy provides real nonprofit support - you can book actual calls with people who understand small nonprofit challenges. Plus, your member data, donation history, and communication records stay organized and accessible in one place, so new team members can pick up where others left off without losing relationships or having to rebuild from scratch.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.