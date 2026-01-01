How Zeffy compares to popular Fundraising platforms

Small nonprofit teams need tools that work without the complexity or fees that eat into your mission budget

Zeffy is trusted by 50,000+ nonprofits

Fundraising platforms

Zeffy vs. Fundraising platforms

How Zeffy compares to top Fundraising platforms

Fundraising platforms
Feature
Zero-Fees on Transactions
All-in-One Toolkit (Donations, Events, Auctions, Store, Raffles...)
Varies
Designed Specifically for Nonprofits
Decorative
Built-in CRM (Donor Profiles, History, Tags)
Decorative
Unified Dashboard to Track Everything
Decorative
Multi-Channel Fundraising (Email, Events, P2P)
Decorative
Automated Workflows (emails, receipts, reminders)
Decorative
Custom Branded Pages for Campaigns
Decorative
Zeffy Core Platform Capabilities
100% Zero-Fee Model
Varies
Online Donation Forms
Varies
Event Ticketing & Registration
Varies
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Varies
Donor CRM & Management
Varies
Recurring Donations
Varies
Email Marketing & Automation
Varies
Automated Tax Receipts
Varies
Raffles & Lotteries
Varies
Auctions
Varies
Online Store/eCommerce
Varies
Membership Management
Varies
Mobile-Optimized Forms
Varies
QR Code Donations
Varies
Tap-to-Pay Functionality
Varies
100% Free Grant Finder
Varies
Purpose-Built for Nonprofits
Varies

Zeffy is 100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Why is Zeffy over other Fundraising platforms?

Stop paying to accept donations

No fees eating your mission budget

All-in-one platforms charge 2-3% fees that add up fast. Zeffy gives you donations, events, CRM, and more with zero platform fees ever.

Built for teams, not tech departments

Most platforms overwhelm small teams with complex features. Zeffy works for busy volunteers who need tools that just work, not training manuals.

Ready to fundraise in minutes, not months

All-in-one platforms require weeks of setup and training. Zeffy gets you fundraising today with plug-and-play tools that work right away.

Zeffy vs Fundraising platforms: your top questions, answered

Why should I choose Zeffy over other all-in-one fundraising platforms when they seem to have more features?

Most all-in-one platforms are built for large nonprofits with dedicated IT teams and big budgets. They pack in enterprise features you'll never use, then charge you platform fees on every donation. Zeffy gives you everything small nonprofits actually need — donation forms, event ticketing, donor management, email campaigns, and automated receipts — without the bloat or the fees. You get professional tools that work right out of the box, not a complex system that requires training to figure out.

How can Zeffy be completely free when other platforms charge 3-5% in fees?

We believe platform fees are morally wrong — that money belongs with your mission, not in a tech company's pocket. Zeffy operates on voluntary contributions that donors can choose to leave (most do, because they appreciate the zero-fee model). Unlike other platforms that take a cut of every donation whether you want them to or not, we've built a sustainable business model that keeps 100% of your donations in your hands. No hidden fees, no processing charges, no monthly subscriptions.

I'm already using multiple tools for donations, events, and donor management. Will switching to Zeffy actually make my life easier?

Yes, because you'll stop juggling PayPal, Eventbrite, spreadsheets, and whatever else you're patching together right now. Zeffy replaces that entire toolkit with one simple platform where everything talks to each other. Your donor data flows automatically between donation forms and events, tax receipts go out without you lifting a finger, and you can see all your fundraising in one dashboard. Most of our users save 5-10 hours per week just by not having to export, import, and reconcile data across different tools.

What happens when I need help? Will I get stuck waiting for support like I do with other platforms?

You'll actually talk to real people who understand nonprofits, not chatbots or offshore call centers. Our support team knows the difference between a donor and a volunteer, understands why you need tax receipts to go out fast, and won't make you explain what a silent auction is. Most all-in-one platforms treat you like just another customer ticket. We know you're running a mission, often with volunteers who rotate in and out, so we focus on getting you answers quickly and teaching you what you need to know. You can book a real call with someone who gets it, not submit a help ticket and hope for the best.

I need my donation forms and events to look professional, but I'm not a designer. How does Zeffy compare for making things look good?

Your donors will see clean, professional forms that work perfectly on phones and computers without you needing to hire a designer or learn complicated customization tools. Most all-in-one platforms either give you basic templates that look generic, or they offer so many design options that you spend hours trying to make things look right. Zeffy gives you donation forms, event pages, and receipts that look polished and trustworthy right out of the box. You can add your logo, choose your colors, and everything else just works. Your donors will feel confident giving through forms that look like they belong to a real organization, not a DIY website.

See how Zeffy stacks up against top Fundraising platforms

Decorative
Decorative
Decorative
Decorative
Decorative
Decorative
Decorative
Decorative
Decorative
Decorative
Decorative
Decorative
Decorative
Decorative
Decorative
Decorative
Decorative
Decorative
What makes Zeffy different

Zeffy was built for nonprofits like yours

focus on what matters

Built for small teams with big missions.

Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.

ZERO-FEE

Keep 100% of every dollar.

No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.

ALL-IN-ONE PLatform

Ditch the tech mess.

Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.

plug-and-play

Get going, fast.

Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.

mobile-first

Fundraise from every device, anywhere.

From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.

No turnover

Never lose a donor to volunteer transition.

Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.

100,000+ nonprofits trust Zeffy — and keep their fees at $0.

For 7+ years, Zeffy has supported nonprofits with free, user-friendly fundraising tools.

As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.

Masey, Loose Ends.

“We were incurring a ton of fees for our past fundraising platform and Zeffy has helped us receive so much more of our donations.”
Amy R
Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago
Zeffy has been invaluable in helping me track our donors, sales, events, and revenue in one spot. The coolest thing about Zeffy is it really is free!
Debra B
Glory to Glory Women's Mentoring Ministry
Everything about Zeffy suits us starting with (of course, NO fees) but also the ease of use and customer experience as well as their client support!!
Carmen M
DIVINA World Foundation
Zeffy is very easy to use and ensures that every dollar quickly gets into our account.. A huge help to our work!
Nathan C
Jiwa International
Zeffy is very simple, allows for a lot of customization and seamlessly integrates into our website. The fact that all of this is free is still wild to me.
Ryan S
Jesters Theatre: Youth Unlimited
We couldn't believe there was a free payment platform for our Girl Scout group. Zeffy took ZERO fees from us, which is huge when you run on very small amounts of money.
Jennifer H
GSCB Troop 144
We were ready to sell tickets in less than 30 minutes. The reporting capabilities were better than some other paid-for sites.
Mark B
Theta Mu Lambda Charitable Foundation
Since using Zeffy, our conversion rate of donations has skyrocketed. It's an easy platform to use. Plus customer support has always been responsive and helpful!
Stevie C
We Are HER

Zero-fee fundraising in action — nonprofit stories worth sharing.

Ready to get started for free?

© 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.