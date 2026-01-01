Zeffy vs. Fundraising platforms

Small nonprofit teams need tools that work without the complexity or fees that eat into your mission budget
All-in-one platforms charge 2-3% fees that add up fast. Zeffy gives you donations, events, CRM, and more with zero platform fees ever.
Most platforms overwhelm small teams with complex features. Zeffy works for busy volunteers who need tools that just work, not training manuals.
All-in-one platforms require weeks of setup and training. Zeffy gets you fundraising today with plug-and-play tools that work right away.
Most all-in-one platforms are built for large nonprofits with dedicated IT teams and big budgets. They pack in enterprise features you'll never use, then charge you platform fees on every donation. Zeffy gives you everything small nonprofits actually need — donation forms, event ticketing, donor management, email campaigns, and automated receipts — without the bloat or the fees. You get professional tools that work right out of the box, not a complex system that requires training to figure out.
We believe platform fees are morally wrong — that money belongs with your mission, not in a tech company's pocket. Zeffy operates on voluntary contributions that donors can choose to leave (most do, because they appreciate the zero-fee model). Unlike other platforms that take a cut of every donation whether you want them to or not, we've built a sustainable business model that keeps 100% of your donations in your hands. No hidden fees, no processing charges, no monthly subscriptions.
Yes, because you'll stop juggling PayPal, Eventbrite, spreadsheets, and whatever else you're patching together right now. Zeffy replaces that entire toolkit with one simple platform where everything talks to each other. Your donor data flows automatically between donation forms and events, tax receipts go out without you lifting a finger, and you can see all your fundraising in one dashboard. Most of our users save 5-10 hours per week just by not having to export, import, and reconcile data across different tools.
You'll actually talk to real people who understand nonprofits, not chatbots or offshore call centers. Our support team knows the difference between a donor and a volunteer, understands why you need tax receipts to go out fast, and won't make you explain what a silent auction is. Most all-in-one platforms treat you like just another customer ticket. We know you're running a mission, often with volunteers who rotate in and out, so we focus on getting you answers quickly and teaching you what you need to know. You can book a real call with someone who gets it, not submit a help ticket and hope for the best.
Your donors will see clean, professional forms that work perfectly on phones and computers without you needing to hire a designer or learn complicated customization tools. Most all-in-one platforms either give you basic templates that look generic, or they offer so many design options that you spend hours trying to make things look right. Zeffy gives you donation forms, event pages, and receipts that look polished and trustworthy right out of the box. You can add your logo, choose your colors, and everything else just works. Your donors will feel confident giving through forms that look like they belong to a real organization, not a DIY website.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.