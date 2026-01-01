Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Why should I choose Zeffy over other all-in-one fundraising platforms when they seem to have more features?

Most all-in-one platforms are built for large nonprofits with dedicated IT teams and big budgets. They pack in enterprise features you'll never use, then charge you platform fees on every donation. Zeffy gives you everything small nonprofits actually need — donation forms, event ticketing, donor management, email campaigns, and automated receipts — without the bloat or the fees. You get professional tools that work right out of the box, not a complex system that requires training to figure out.

How can Zeffy be completely free when other platforms charge 3-5% in fees?

We believe platform fees are morally wrong — that money belongs with your mission, not in a tech company's pocket. Zeffy operates on voluntary contributions that donors can choose to leave (most do, because they appreciate the zero-fee model). Unlike other platforms that take a cut of every donation whether you want them to or not, we've built a sustainable business model that keeps 100% of your donations in your hands. No hidden fees, no processing charges, no monthly subscriptions.

I'm already using multiple tools for donations, events, and donor management. Will switching to Zeffy actually make my life easier?

Yes, because you'll stop juggling PayPal, Eventbrite, spreadsheets, and whatever else you're patching together right now. Zeffy replaces that entire toolkit with one simple platform where everything talks to each other. Your donor data flows automatically between donation forms and events, tax receipts go out without you lifting a finger, and you can see all your fundraising in one dashboard. Most of our users save 5-10 hours per week just by not having to export, import, and reconcile data across different tools.

What happens when I need help? Will I get stuck waiting for support like I do with other platforms?

You'll actually talk to real people who understand nonprofits, not chatbots or offshore call centers. Our support team knows the difference between a donor and a volunteer, understands why you need tax receipts to go out fast, and won't make you explain what a silent auction is. Most all-in-one platforms treat you like just another customer ticket. We know you're running a mission, often with volunteers who rotate in and out, so we focus on getting you answers quickly and teaching you what you need to know. You can book a real call with someone who gets it, not submit a help ticket and hope for the best.

I need my donation forms and events to look professional, but I'm not a designer. How does Zeffy compare for making things look good?

Your donors will see clean, professional forms that work perfectly on phones and computers without you needing to hire a designer or learn complicated customization tools. Most all-in-one platforms either give you basic templates that look generic, or they offer so many design options that you spend hours trying to make things look right. Zeffy gives you donation forms, event pages, and receipts that look polished and trustworthy right out of the box. You can add your logo, choose your colors, and everything else just works. Your donors will feel confident giving through forms that look like they belong to a real organization, not a DIY website.