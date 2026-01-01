Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Why should I choose Zeffy over other donation platforms when there are so many options out there?

Most donation platforms charge 2-5% in fees on every donation, plus monthly subscriptions that can cost hundreds per year. That means if you raise $10,000, you could lose $200-500 to fees alone. Zeffy is the only 100% free fundraising platform - no platform fees, no processing fees, no monthly costs. Every dollar your donors give goes directly to your mission. Plus, we're built specifically for small nonprofits, so you get donation forms, event ticketing, donor management, and email tools all in one place without the complexity of enterprise platforms.

I'm already using PayPal and Eventbrite for donations and events. Do I really need to switch to another platform?

If you're juggling PayPal for donations, Eventbrite for events, spreadsheets for donor tracking, and separate tools for emails, you're probably losing time and money. PayPal takes 2.9% + $0.30 per donation, and Eventbrite charges fees on every ticket sale. With Zeffy, you get all these tools in one place for free - donations, event ticketing, donor management, automated receipts, and email campaigns. No more switching between platforms, no more manual data entry, and no more fees eating into your fundraising. One of our users saved $500 a month just by switching from their old setup.

How do I know Zeffy will actually work for my small nonprofit? We don't have a tech person on staff.

Zeffy is designed for exactly your situation - small teams wearing multiple hats who need tools that just work. You can set up a donation page in under 10 minutes, and our event ticketing works with simple QR codes that donors can scan with their phones. We don't require any technical setup or integrations. Our support team (real people, not chatbots) helps with onboarding, and we have step-by-step guides for everything. Many of our users are parent volunteers, solo founders, and small staff teams who've never used fundraising software before. If you can send an email, you can use Zeffy.

Will my donors trust Zeffy, or do they expect to see familiar payment brands like PayPal?

Your donors care more about supporting your mission than recognizing a payment brand. Zeffy's donation pages look professional and include all the trust signals donors expect - secure payment processing, instant receipts, and clear branding that matches your organization. Many donors actually prefer giving through Zeffy because they can see exactly where their money goes (100% to your cause, not platform fees). We handle all the payment security behind the scenes, and donors get the same reliable experience they'd expect from any professional donation platform. Plus, when donors see that you're using a tool that doesn't take fees from their gifts, it often increases their confidence in your organization's stewardship.

What happens if I need help six months from now? Will Zeffy still support us after we're set up?

Yes, our support doesn't disappear after onboarding. We know small nonprofits face new challenges throughout the year - board transitions, new volunteers taking over, campaign questions, or just needing a refresher on features you haven't used in a while. Our support team (real people, not chatbots) is available year-round to help with everything from "how do I export my donor list?" to "can you walk me through setting up our annual gala?" We also send helpful tips and updates so you can make the most of your fundraising. Many platforms charge extra for ongoing support or limit it to certain subscription tiers, but with Zeffy, comprehensive support is always included at no cost.