How Zeffy compares to popular Donation platforms

The only 100% free donation platform built for small nonprofit teams who need simple tools that work, not complex systems that drain your budget and time

Zeffy is trusted by 50,000+ nonprofits

Donation platforms

Zeffy vs. Donation platforms

How Zeffy compares to top Donation platforms

Donation platforms
Feature
Simple Online Donation Forms
One-Time Giving Option
Recurring/Monthly Donations
Suggested Levels & Custom Donation Amounts
Custom Forms Builder
Donate button/Donation Link
Mobile‑Friendly Donation Experience
Embedable donation forms
Apple Pay/Google Pay/ Digital Wallets
Varies
Secure Payment Processing
Zeffy Core Platform Capabilities
100% Zero-Fee Model
Varies
Online Donation Forms
Varies
Event Ticketing & Registration
Varies
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Varies
Donor CRM & Management
Varies
Recurring Donations
Varies
Email Marketing & Automation
Varies
Automated Tax Receipts
Varies
Raffles & Lotteries
Varies
Auctions
Varies
Online Store/eCommerce
Varies
Membership Management
Varies
Mobile-Optimized Forms
Varies
QR Code Donations
Varies
Tap-to-Pay Functionality
Varies
100% Free Grant Finder
Varies
Purpose-Built for Nonprofits
Varies

Zeffy is 100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Why is Zeffy over other Donation platforms?

Stop paying to accept donations

No fees eating into your donations

Most donation platforms take 2-3% of every gift. Zeffy keeps 100% of donations in your hands, where they belong.

All your fundraising tools in one place

Stop juggling PayPal, Eventbrite, and spreadsheets. Get donations, events, CRM, and communications all fee-free.

Built for nonprofits, not everyone else

Most donation platforms serve businesses, individuals, and nonprofits. Zeffy is designed only for mission-driven work.

Zeffy vs Donation platforms: your top questions, answered

Why should I choose Zeffy over other donation platforms when there are so many options out there?

Most donation platforms charge 2-5% in fees on every donation, plus monthly subscriptions that can cost hundreds per year. That means if you raise $10,000, you could lose $200-500 to fees alone. Zeffy is the only 100% free fundraising platform - no platform fees, no processing fees, no monthly costs. Every dollar your donors give goes directly to your mission. Plus, we're built specifically for small nonprofits, so you get donation forms, event ticketing, donor management, and email tools all in one place without the complexity of enterprise platforms.

I'm already using PayPal and Eventbrite for donations and events. Do I really need to switch to another platform?

If you're juggling PayPal for donations, Eventbrite for events, spreadsheets for donor tracking, and separate tools for emails, you're probably losing time and money. PayPal takes 2.9% + $0.30 per donation, and Eventbrite charges fees on every ticket sale. With Zeffy, you get all these tools in one place for free - donations, event ticketing, donor management, automated receipts, and email campaigns. No more switching between platforms, no more manual data entry, and no more fees eating into your fundraising. One of our users saved $500 a month just by switching from their old setup.

How do I know Zeffy will actually work for my small nonprofit? We don't have a tech person on staff.

Zeffy is designed for exactly your situation - small teams wearing multiple hats who need tools that just work. You can set up a donation page in under 10 minutes, and our event ticketing works with simple QR codes that donors can scan with their phones. We don't require any technical setup or integrations. Our support team (real people, not chatbots) helps with onboarding, and we have step-by-step guides for everything. Many of our users are parent volunteers, solo founders, and small staff teams who've never used fundraising software before. If you can send an email, you can use Zeffy.

Will my donors trust Zeffy, or do they expect to see familiar payment brands like PayPal?

Your donors care more about supporting your mission than recognizing a payment brand. Zeffy's donation pages look professional and include all the trust signals donors expect - secure payment processing, instant receipts, and clear branding that matches your organization. Many donors actually prefer giving through Zeffy because they can see exactly where their money goes (100% to your cause, not platform fees). We handle all the payment security behind the scenes, and donors get the same reliable experience they'd expect from any professional donation platform. Plus, when donors see that you're using a tool that doesn't take fees from their gifts, it often increases their confidence in your organization's stewardship.

What happens if I need help six months from now? Will Zeffy still support us after we're set up?

Yes, our support doesn't disappear after onboarding. We know small nonprofits face new challenges throughout the year - board transitions, new volunteers taking over, campaign questions, or just needing a refresher on features you haven't used in a while. Our support team (real people, not chatbots) is available year-round to help with everything from "how do I export my donor list?" to "can you walk me through setting up our annual gala?" We also send helpful tips and updates so you can make the most of your fundraising. Many platforms charge extra for ongoing support or limit it to certain subscription tiers, but with Zeffy, comprehensive support is always included at no cost.

See how Zeffy stacks up against top Donation platforms

What makes Zeffy different

Zeffy was built for nonprofits like yours

focus on what matters

Built for small teams with big missions.

Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.

ZERO-FEE

Keep 100% of every dollar.

No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.

ALL-IN-ONE PLatform

Ditch the tech mess.

Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.

plug-and-play

Get going, fast.

Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.

mobile-first

Fundraise from every device, anywhere.

From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.

No turnover

Never lose a donor to volunteer transition.

Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.

100,000+ nonprofits trust Zeffy — and keep their fees at $0.

For 7+ years, Zeffy has supported nonprofits with free, user-friendly fundraising tools.

As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we'd need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.

Masey, Loose Ends.

Read the full story
"We were incurring a ton of fees for our past fundraising platform and Zeffy has helped us receive so much more of our donations."
Amy R
Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago
Zeffy has been invaluable in helping me track our donors, sales, events, and revenue in one spot. The coolest thing about Zeffy is it really is free!
Debra B
Glory to Glory Women's Mentoring Ministry
Everything about Zeffy suits us starting with (of course, NO fees) but also the ease of use and customer experience as well as their client support!!
Carmen M
DIVINA World Foundation
Zeffy is very easy to use and ensures that every dollar quickly gets into our account.. A huge help to our work!
Nathan C
Jiwa International
Zeffy is very simple, allows for a lot of customization and seamlessly integrates into our website. The fact that all of this is free is still wild to me.
Ryan S
Jesters Theatre: Youth Unlimited
We couldn't believe there was a free payment platform for our Girl Scout group. Zeffy took ZERO fees from us, which is huge when you run on very small amounts of money.
Jennifer H
GSCB Troop 144
We were ready to sell tickets in less than 30 minutes. The reporting capabilities were better than some other paid-for sites.
Mark B
Theta Mu Lambda Charitable Foundation
Since using Zeffy, our conversion rate of donations has skyrocketed. It's an easy platform to use. Plus customer support has always been responsive and helpful!
Stevie C
We Are HER

SUCCESS STORIES

Zero-fee fundraising in action — nonprofit stories worth sharing.

Ready to get started for free?

