Built for nonprofit teams who need simple, trustworthy fundraising tools that keep every donated dollar working for your mission
Zeffy is trusted by 50,000+ nonprofits
Generic processors take 2-3% of every donation. Zeffy is 100% free so every dollar goes to your mission, not platform profits.
Payment processors make you patch together tools and figure it out. Zeffy gives you donations, events, CRM, and more in one simple platform.
Payment processors dump you into complex dashboards and leave you to figure it out. Zeffy works right away with zero setup.
Most payment processors weren't built for nonprofits — they're business tools that happen to work for donations. That means you're paying 2-3% in fees on every donation, plus dealing with separate tools for events, donor management, and communications. Zeffy eliminates all platform fees and gives you everything in one place: donation forms, event ticketing, donor CRM, and automated receipts. You keep 100% of donations and save time managing fewer tools. For a small nonprofit, those fees add up fast — $500 in fees could be a whole program kit or two therapy grants.
We get this question a lot — and we understand the skepticism. Zeffy stays free because donors can choose to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform when they donate to your cause. It's completely optional, clearly labeled, and donors can opt out. We're not taking a percentage of your donations or charging hidden fees. This model works because it aligns our success with yours — we only succeed when nonprofits thrive. You can see exactly how this works in your dashboard, and many of our users share their receipts showing $0 in platform fees.
If you're juggling PayPal for donations, Eventbrite for ticketing, and spreadsheets for donor tracking, you're probably losing time and money on tool management. Most of our users come from exactly this setup — they were patching together 3-4 different platforms and paying fees on each one. With Zeffy, you get donation forms, event registration, donor management, and automated communications in one place, with no fees on any of it. The time you save not switching between tools and reconciling data can go back to your actual mission work. Plus, your donors get a consistent, professional experience whether they're buying event tickets or making a monthly donation.
We hear this concern all the time from small nonprofit teams who've been burned by "easy" tools that turned out to be anything but. Zeffy is designed for the one-person shop who needs to launch a donation page this afternoon, not next month. You can have your first donation form live in under 10 minutes — no developer needed, no lengthy setup calls, no waiting for approval. We give you templates that actually work, and everything connects automatically: your donation page talks to your donor database, receipts go out instantly, and you can see your campaign performance right away. Most of our users are up and running the same day they sign up. Compare that to payment processors where you're juggling multiple accounts, or event platforms where you need a manual just to create a ticket.
Your donors care about two things: that their money reaches your mission safely, and that you're being a good steward of their gifts. Zeffy actually strengthens both. When donors see that 100% of their donation goes to your cause with zero platform fees, that builds trust — they know you're not wasting their money on unnecessary costs. Your donation pages look completely professional and can match your branding, so donors see your organization, not ours. Plus, we're PCI compliant and handle all the security requirements that donors expect. Many of our users tell us that donors actually comment positively when they see the "zero fees" messaging. You're not asking them to trust a random startup — you're showing them you chose a tool that puts their donations first.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.