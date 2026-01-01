How Zeffy compares to popular Payment Processors

Built for nonprofit teams who need simple, trustworthy fundraising tools that keep every donated dollar working for your mission

Zeffy is trusted by 50,000+ nonprofits

Payment Processors

Zeffy vs. Payment Processors

How Zeffy compares to top Payment Processors

Payment Processors
Feature
Payment Processing
0% Processing/Transaction Fee
Credit/Debit Card Acceptance
ACH/Bank Transfers
Digital Wallets (Apple Pay, Google Pay)
International Payments
Fraud Detection
Built-in Fundraising Tools (Tickets, Auctions, Forms...)
PCI Compliance
Zeffy Core Platform Capabilities
100% Zero-Fee Model
Online Donation Forms
Event Ticketing & Registration
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Donor CRM & Management
Recurring Donations
Email Marketing & Automation
Automated Tax Receipts
Raffles & Lotteries
Auctions
Online Store/eCommerce
Membership Management
Mobile-Optimized Forms
QR Code Donations
Tap-to-Pay Functionality
100% Free Grant Finder
Purpose-Built for Nonprofits
Zeffy is 100% free, always.

Why is Zeffy over other Payment Processors?

Stop paying to accept donations

💸

No fees eating your donations

Generic processors take 2-3% of every donation. Zeffy is 100% free so every dollar goes to your mission, not platform profits.

🎯

Built for nonprofits, not developers

Payment processors make you patch together tools and figure it out. Zeffy gives you donations, events, CRM, and more in one simple platform.

🚀

No tech headaches or setup stress

Payment processors dump you into complex dashboards and leave you to figure it out. Zeffy works right away with zero setup.

Zeffy vs Payment Processors: your top questions, answered

Why should I choose Zeffy over payment processors like PayPal or Square for my nonprofit?

Most payment processors weren't built for nonprofits — they're business tools that happen to work for donations. That means you're paying 2-3% in fees on every donation, plus dealing with separate tools for events, donor management, and communications. Zeffy eliminates all platform fees and gives you everything in one place: donation forms, event ticketing, donor CRM, and automated receipts. You keep 100% of donations and save time managing fewer tools. For a small nonprofit, those fees add up fast — $500 in fees could be a whole program kit or two therapy grants.

Is there really no catch with Zeffy being free? How do you make money?

We get this question a lot — and we understand the skepticism. Zeffy stays free because donors can choose to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform when they donate to your cause. It's completely optional, clearly labeled, and donors can opt out. We're not taking a percentage of your donations or charging hidden fees. This model works because it aligns our success with yours — we only succeed when nonprofits thrive. You can see exactly how this works in your dashboard, and many of our users share their receipts showing $0 in platform fees.

I'm already using multiple tools for donations and events. Is it worth switching to an all-in-one platform?

If you're juggling PayPal for donations, Eventbrite for ticketing, and spreadsheets for donor tracking, you're probably losing time and money on tool management. Most of our users come from exactly this setup — they were patching together 3-4 different platforms and paying fees on each one. With Zeffy, you get donation forms, event registration, donor management, and automated communications in one place, with no fees on any of it. The time you save not switching between tools and reconciling data can go back to your actual mission work. Plus, your donors get a consistent, professional experience whether they're buying event tickets or making a monthly donation.

How hard is it to get started with Zeffy? I don't have time to learn another complicated system.

We hear this concern all the time from small nonprofit teams who've been burned by "easy" tools that turned out to be anything but. Zeffy is designed for the one-person shop who needs to launch a donation page this afternoon, not next month. You can have your first donation form live in under 10 minutes — no developer needed, no lengthy setup calls, no waiting for approval. We give you templates that actually work, and everything connects automatically: your donation page talks to your donor database, receipts go out instantly, and you can see your campaign performance right away. Most of our users are up and running the same day they sign up. Compare that to payment processors where you're juggling multiple accounts, or event platforms where you need a manual just to create a ticket.

Will my donors trust Zeffy, or does using a lesser-known platform hurt my credibility?

Your donors care about two things: that their money reaches your mission safely, and that you're being a good steward of their gifts. Zeffy actually strengthens both. When donors see that 100% of their donation goes to your cause with zero platform fees, that builds trust — they know you're not wasting their money on unnecessary costs. Your donation pages look completely professional and can match your branding, so donors see your organization, not ours. Plus, we're PCI compliant and handle all the security requirements that donors expect. Many of our users tell us that donors actually comment positively when they see the "zero fees" messaging. You're not asking them to trust a random startup — you're showing them you chose a tool that puts their donations first.

See how Zeffy stacks up against top Payment Processors

What makes Zeffy different

Zeffy was built for nonprofits like yours

focus on what matters

Built for small teams with big missions.

Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.

ZERO-FEE

Keep 100% of every dollar.

No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.

ALL-IN-ONE PLatform

Ditch the tech mess.

Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.

plug-and-play

Get going, fast.

Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.

mobile-first

Fundraise from every device, anywhere.

From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.

No turnover

Never lose a donor to volunteer transition.

Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.

100,000+ nonprofits trust Zeffy — and keep their fees at $0.

For 7+ years, Zeffy has supported nonprofits with free, user-friendly fundraising tools.

As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.

Masey, Loose Ends.

Read the full story
“We were incurring a ton of fees for our past fundraising platform and Zeffy has helped us receive so much more of our donations.”
Amy R
Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago
Zeffy has been invaluable in helping me track our donors, sales, events, and revenue in one spot. The coolest thing about Zeffy is it really is free!
Debra B
Glory to Glory Women's Mentoring Ministry
Everything about Zeffy suits us starting with (of course, NO fees) but also the ease of use and customer experience as well as their client support!!
Carmen M
DIVINA World Foundation
Zeffy is very easy to use and ensures that every dollar quickly gets into our account.. A huge help to our work!
Nathan C
Jiwa International
Zeffy is very simple, allows for a lot of customization and seamlessly integrates into our website. The fact that all of this is free is still wild to me.
Ryan S
Jesters Theatre: Youth Unlimited
We couldn't believe there was a free payment platform for our Girl Scout group. Zeffy took ZERO fees from us, which is huge when you run on very small amounts of money.
Jennifer H
GSCB Troop 144
We were ready to sell tickets in less than 30 minutes. The reporting capabilities were better than some other paid-for sites.
Mark B
Theta Mu Lambda Charitable Foundation
Since using Zeffy, our conversion rate of donations has skyrocketed. It's an easy platform to use. Plus customer support has always been responsive and helpful!
Stevie C
We Are HER

SUCCESS STORIES

Zero-fee fundraising in action — nonprofit stories worth sharing.

Read more stories

Ready to get started for free?

