How Zeffy compares to popular Auction platforms

Run auctions that keep 100% of proceeds while managing donors, events, and year-round giving in one place built for small nonprofit teams

Zeffy is trusted by 50,000+ nonprofits

100% free forever.
Auction platforms

Zeffy vs. Auction platforms

How Zeffy compares to top Auction platforms

Auction platforms
Feature
Easy Upload of Auction Items
Mobile & Online Bidding (Silent + Live)
Automatic Payment/Checkout for Winners
Real‑Time Outbid Notifications & Bid Tracking
Custom Branding & Auction Page Sharing
Reporting & Exportable Winner/Payment Data
In‑Person Event Support (QR codes, on‑site bidding, checkout)
Varies
Zeffy Core Platform Capabilities
100% Zero-Fee Model
Varies
Online Donation Forms
Varies
Event Ticketing & Registration
Varies
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Varies
Donor CRM & Management
Varies
Recurring Donations
Varies
Email Marketing & Automation
Varies
Automated Tax Receipts
Varies
Raffles & Lotteries
Varies
Auctions
Varies
Online Store/eCommerce
Varies
Membership Management
Varies
Mobile-Optimized Forms
Varies
QR Code Donations
Varies
Tap-to-Pay Functionality
Varies
100% Free Grant Finder
Varies
Purpose-Built for Nonprofits
Varies

Zeffy is 100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Why is Zeffy over other Auction platforms?

Run auctions that keep every dollar for your mission

No fees on auction proceeds

Keep 100% of every bid while most auction platforms take 3-8%. That's more money for your mission, not their profits.

Auctions plus year-round fundraising

Run auctions, collect donations, manage donors, and sell tickets in one place. No juggling multiple tools or vendor fees.

Built for nonprofits, not everyone

Get auction tools designed for your mission, not generic platforms serving businesses, individuals, and nonprofits alike.

Zeffy vs Auction platforms: your top questions, answered

Do I really need a specialized auction platform, or can Zeffy handle my fundraising auction?

Zeffy can absolutely handle your auction fundraising — plus all your other fundraising needs in one place. While specialized auction platforms focus only on bidding and item management, Zeffy gives you auction tools alongside donations, ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, and donor management. You'll save time managing one platform instead of juggling separate tools for different campaigns. Plus, you keep 100% of every dollar raised — no platform fees or processing charges that eat into your auction proceeds.

Most auction platforms charge fees or subscriptions. How does Zeffy's pricing actually work?

Zeffy is completely free — no platform fees, no processing fees, no subscription costs. You keep 100% of every donation and ticket sale from your auction. Most auction platforms charge 2-5% in fees or monthly subscriptions, which means less money for your mission. With Zeffy, that $5,000 auction stays $5,000 for your cause. Donors can choose to leave a voluntary contribution to help keep Zeffy free, but there's never any fee taken from your fundraising.

I'm not very tech-savvy and our auction committee changes every year. Will Zeffy be too complicated to set up and hand off?

Zeffy is built for volunteer-run teams who don't have time for complicated setups. You can launch an auction campaign in minutes using our templates, and everything lives in one simple dashboard — no technical expertise required. When your committee changes, the new team can easily pick up where you left off because all your donor data, past events, and campaign templates stay organized in one place. We also provide real support from actual people (not just help articles) to walk you through anything you need.

Can I use Zeffy for our other fundraising campaigns throughout the year, or is it just for auctions?

Zeffy is designed to handle all your fundraising needs year-round, not just auctions. You can run donation campaigns, sell event tickets, launch peer-to-peer fundraisers, manage memberships, and send donor communications — all from the same platform where you set up your auction. Most auction platforms only focus on bidding events, which means you'd need separate tools for your spring appeal, membership drive, or volunteer appreciation dinner. With Zeffy, your donor data stays connected across every campaign, so you can see who attended your auction and follow up with them for your year-end giving campaign. It's one less login to remember and one less platform to pay for.

What happens to our donor relationships and data if we need help or have questions after our auction?

Your donor data stays safely in your Zeffy account forever, and you'll always have access to real support from actual people — not just help articles or chatbots. Many auction platforms offer great setup support but leave you on your own once the event ends. We know your relationships with donors don't end when the auction closes, so our support team is here to help you follow up with bidders, run thank-you campaigns, or plan your next fundraiser. You can book a call with us anytime, and we'll walk you through donor stewardship, campaign planning, or any questions about using your auction data for future fundraising. Your success matters to us beyond just one event.

See how Zeffy stacks up against top Auction platforms

What makes Zeffy different

Zeffy was built for nonprofits like yours

focus on what matters

Built for small teams with big missions.

Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.

ZERO-FEE

Keep 100% of every dollar.

No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.

ALL-IN-ONE PLatform

Ditch the tech mess.

Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.

plug-and-play

Get going, fast.

Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.

mobile-first

Fundraise from every device, anywhere.

From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.

No turnover

Never lose a donor to volunteer transition.

Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.

100,000+ nonprofits trust Zeffy — and keep their fees at $0.

For 7+ years, Zeffy has supported nonprofits with free, user-friendly fundraising tools.

As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.

Masey, Loose Ends.

Read the full story
“We were incurring a ton of fees for our past fundraising platform and Zeffy has helped us receive so much more of our donations.”
Amy R
Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago
Zeffy has been invaluable in helping me track our donors, sales, events, and revenue in one spot. The coolest thing about Zeffy is it really is free!
Debra B
Glory to Glory Women's Mentoring Ministry
Everything about Zeffy suits us starting with (of course, NO fees) but also the ease of use and customer experience as well as their client support!!
Carmen M
DIVINA World Foundation
Zeffy is very easy to use and ensures that every dollar quickly gets into our account.. A huge help to our work!
Nathan C
Jiwa International
Zeffy is very simple, allows for a lot of customization and seamlessly integrates into our website. The fact that all of this is free is still wild to me.
Ryan S
Jesters Theatre: Youth Unlimited
We couldn't believe there was a free payment platform for our Girl Scout group. Zeffy took ZERO fees from us, which is huge when you run on very small amounts of money.
Jennifer H
GSCB Troop 144
We were ready to sell tickets in less than 30 minutes. The reporting capabilities were better than some other paid-for sites.
Mark B
Theta Mu Lambda Charitable Foundation
Since using Zeffy, our conversion rate of donations has skyrocketed. It's an easy platform to use. Plus customer support has always been responsive and helpful!
Stevie C
We Are HER

SUCCESS STORIES

Zero-fee fundraising in action — nonprofit stories worth sharing.

Ready to get started for free?

