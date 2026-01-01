Zeffy vs. Auction platforms

Run auctions that keep 100% of proceeds while managing donors, events, and year-round giving in one place built for small nonprofit teams
Zeffy is trusted by 50,000+ nonprofits
💰
Keep 100% of every bid while most auction platforms take 3-8%. That's more money for your mission, not their profits.
🎟️
Run auctions, collect donations, manage donors, and sell tickets in one place. No juggling multiple tools or vendor fees.
🌟
Get auction tools designed for your mission, not generic platforms serving businesses, individuals, and nonprofits alike.
Zeffy can absolutely handle your auction fundraising — plus all your other fundraising needs in one place. While specialized auction platforms focus only on bidding and item management, Zeffy gives you auction tools alongside donations, ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, and donor management. You'll save time managing one platform instead of juggling separate tools for different campaigns. Plus, you keep 100% of every dollar raised — no platform fees or processing charges that eat into your auction proceeds.
Zeffy is completely free — no platform fees, no processing fees, no subscription costs. You keep 100% of every donation and ticket sale from your auction. Most auction platforms charge 2-5% in fees or monthly subscriptions, which means less money for your mission. With Zeffy, that $5,000 auction stays $5,000 for your cause. Donors can choose to leave a voluntary contribution to help keep Zeffy free, but there's never any fee taken from your fundraising.
Zeffy is built for volunteer-run teams who don't have time for complicated setups. You can launch an auction campaign in minutes using our templates, and everything lives in one simple dashboard — no technical expertise required. When your committee changes, the new team can easily pick up where you left off because all your donor data, past events, and campaign templates stay organized in one place. We also provide real support from actual people (not just help articles) to walk you through anything you need.
Zeffy is designed to handle all your fundraising needs year-round, not just auctions. You can run donation campaigns, sell event tickets, launch peer-to-peer fundraisers, manage memberships, and send donor communications — all from the same platform where you set up your auction. Most auction platforms only focus on bidding events, which means you'd need separate tools for your spring appeal, membership drive, or volunteer appreciation dinner. With Zeffy, your donor data stays connected across every campaign, so you can see who attended your auction and follow up with them for your year-end giving campaign. It's one less login to remember and one less platform to pay for.
Your donor data stays safely in your Zeffy account forever, and you'll always have access to real support from actual people — not just help articles or chatbots. Many auction platforms offer great setup support but leave you on your own once the event ends. We know your relationships with donors don't end when the auction closes, so our support team is here to help you follow up with bidders, run thank-you campaigns, or plan your next fundraiser. You can book a call with us anytime, and we'll walk you through donor stewardship, campaign planning, or any questions about using your auction data for future fundraising. Your success matters to us beyond just one event.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.