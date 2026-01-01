Zeffy vs. Auction platforms

Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Do I really need a specialized auction platform, or can Zeffy handle my fundraising auction?

Zeffy can absolutely handle your auction fundraising — plus all your other fundraising needs in one place. While specialized auction platforms focus only on bidding and item management, Zeffy gives you auction tools alongside donations, ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, and donor management. You'll save time managing one platform instead of juggling separate tools for different campaigns. Plus, you keep 100% of every dollar raised — no platform fees or processing charges that eat into your auction proceeds.

Most auction platforms charge fees or subscriptions. How does Zeffy's pricing actually work?

Zeffy is completely free — no platform fees, no processing fees, no subscription costs. You keep 100% of every donation and ticket sale from your auction. Most auction platforms charge 2-5% in fees or monthly subscriptions, which means less money for your mission. With Zeffy, that $5,000 auction stays $5,000 for your cause. Donors can choose to leave a voluntary contribution to help keep Zeffy free, but there's never any fee taken from your fundraising.

I'm not very tech-savvy and our auction committee changes every year. Will Zeffy be too complicated to set up and hand off?

Zeffy is built for volunteer-run teams who don't have time for complicated setups. You can launch an auction campaign in minutes using our templates, and everything lives in one simple dashboard — no technical expertise required. When your committee changes, the new team can easily pick up where you left off because all your donor data, past events, and campaign templates stay organized in one place. We also provide real support from actual people (not just help articles) to walk you through anything you need.

Can I use Zeffy for our other fundraising campaigns throughout the year, or is it just for auctions?

Zeffy is designed to handle all your fundraising needs year-round, not just auctions. You can run donation campaigns, sell event tickets, launch peer-to-peer fundraisers, manage memberships, and send donor communications — all from the same platform where you set up your auction. Most auction platforms only focus on bidding events, which means you'd need separate tools for your spring appeal, membership drive, or volunteer appreciation dinner. With Zeffy, your donor data stays connected across every campaign, so you can see who attended your auction and follow up with them for your year-end giving campaign. It's one less login to remember and one less platform to pay for.

What happens to our donor relationships and data if we need help or have questions after our auction?

Your donor data stays safely in your Zeffy account forever, and you'll always have access to real support from actual people — not just help articles or chatbots. Many auction platforms offer great setup support but leave you on your own once the event ends. We know your relationships with donors don't end when the auction closes, so our support team is here to help you follow up with bidders, run thank-you campaigns, or plan your next fundraiser. You can book a call with us anytime, and we'll walk you through donor stewardship, campaign planning, or any questions about using your auction data for future fundraising. Your success matters to us beyond just one event.