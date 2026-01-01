How Zeffy compares to popular Donor management / CRM software

Built for small nonprofit teams who need donor management that actually works — without the complexity, fees, or feature bloat that comes with most CRM platforms.

Zeffy is trusted by 50,000+ nonprofits

Donor management / CRM software

Zeffy vs. Donor management / CRM software

How Zeffy compares to top Donor management / CRM software

Donor management / CRM software
Feature
Easy Donor Database (View & Edit Contacts)
Donation History & Notes per Donor
Donor Tags / Segments
Built-in Donation Tracking (No Integrations Needed)
Emailing to Donors (Receipts, Thank Yous, Newsletters)
Smart Filters (Search by Donation, Campaign, Date...)
Export Donor Data Anytime
Offline Donations Tracking
Pre-filled donation forms
Zeffy Core Platform Capabilities
100% Zero-Fee Model
Online Donation Forms
Event Ticketing & Registration
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Donor CRM & Management
Recurring Donations
Email Marketing & Automation
Automated Tax Receipts
Raffles & Lotteries
Auctions
Online Store/eCommerce
Membership Management
Mobile-Optimized Forms
QR Code Donations
Tap-to-Pay Functionality
100% Free Grant Finder
Purpose-Built for Nonprofits
Zeffy is 100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Why is Zeffy over other Donor management / CRM software?

CRM tools charge fees to manage the donors you already have

💸

No fees, no add-ons, no surprises

Most CRMs charge monthly fees plus processing costs. Zeffy gives you donor management, donations, events, and emails completely free.

🚀

Built for teams, not tech departments

Skip the complex setup and training. Launch professional campaigns in minutes, not months. No IT team required.

📊

One platform, not five different tools

Stop juggling separate systems for donations, events, and donor tracking. Zeffy brings it all together in one simple dashboard.

Zeffy vs Donor management / CRM software: your top questions, answered

Why should I choose Zeffy over a traditional CRM platform when I need donor management?

Most CRM platforms charge monthly fees plus processing fees on every donation, which can cost small nonprofits hundreds or thousands of dollars annually. Zeffy includes a full donor CRM with gift tracking, donor segmentation, automated receipts, and email communications — all completely free. You get the donor management features you need without losing 2-5% of every donation to fees. Plus, our CRM is designed for small teams who wear multiple hats, not development departments with dedicated staff.

I'm worried about switching from our current donor database. How hard is it to move to Zeffy?

We know switching donor systems feels overwhelming when you're already juggling everything else. Zeffy lets you import your existing donor data, and our team will help you get set up during a real phone call (not just a chatbot). Unlike complex CRM platforms that require training sessions and onboarding fees, you can start using Zeffy's donor management features right away. Many users tell us they wish they'd made the switch sooner because of how much time they save.

Do I lose important CRM features by choosing a free platform like Zeffy?

Actually, you gain features most CRM platforms charge extra for. Zeffy includes donation forms, event ticketing, peer-to-peer fundraising, email marketing, automated tax receipts, and even auctions — all in one place. Traditional CRM platforms often require you to pay for add-ons or integrate with other tools. With Zeffy, everything works together seamlessly, and you're not paying monthly subscription fees or per-transaction costs that eat into your mission budget.

Can I really manage all my fundraising from one platform, or will I still need other tools?

Most CRM platforms force you to patch together multiple tools — one for donations, another for events, a third for email marketing, plus payment processors and form builders. You end up juggling logins, reconciling data across systems, and paying fees to multiple vendors. Zeffy consolidates everything you need in one place: donation forms, event ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, email communications, donor tracking, and automated receipts. No more switching between platforms or manually syncing data. Everything talks to each other automatically, so you can focus on your mission instead of managing a tech stack.

What happens if I need help or have questions after I start using Zeffy?

Unlike many CRM platforms that offer chatbots or charge extra for real support, Zeffy provides ongoing help from actual people who understand nonprofits. You can book a phone call with our team anytime — not just during onboarding. We know small nonprofit teams don't have time to dig through help articles or wait days for email responses. Our support team has worked with thousands of organizations like yours, so we can help you troubleshoot issues, optimize your campaigns, or just talk through fundraising strategy. You're not alone in this work.

See how Zeffy stacks up against top Donor management / CRM software

No items found.

What makes Zeffy different

Zeffy was built for nonprofits like yours

focus on what matters

Built for small teams with big missions.

Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.

ZERO-FEE

Keep 100% of every dollar.

No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.

How is Zeffy free?

ALL-IN-ONE PLatform

Ditch the tech mess.

Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.

plug-and-play

Get going, fast.

Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.

mobile-first

Fundraise from every device, anywhere.

From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.

No turnover

Never lose a donor to volunteer transition.

Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.

Sign up to Zeffy for free
100% free forever.
100,000+ nonprofits trust Zeffy — and keep their fees at $0.

For 7+ years, Zeffy has supported nonprofits with free, user-friendly fundraising tools.

As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.

Masey, Loose Ends.

Read the full story
“We were incurring a ton of fees for our past fundraising platform and Zeffy has helped us receive so much more of our donations.”
Amy R
Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago
Zeffy has been invaluable in helping me track our donors, sales, events, and revenue in one spot. The coolest thing about Zeffy is it really is free!
Debra B
Glory to Glory Women's Mentoring Ministry
Everything about Zeffy suits us starting with (of course, NO fees) but also the ease of use and customer experience as well as their client support!!
Carmen M
DIVINA World Foundation
Zeffy is very easy to use and ensures that every dollar quickly gets into our account.. A huge help to our work!
Nathan C
Jiwa International
Zeffy is very simple, allows for a lot of customization and seamlessly integrates into our website. The fact that all of this is free is still wild to me.
Ryan S
Jesters Theatre: Youth Unlimited
We couldn't believe there was a free payment platform for our Girl Scout group. Zeffy took ZERO fees from us, which is huge when you run on very small amounts of money.
Jennifer H
GSCB Troop 144
We were ready to sell tickets in less than 30 minutes. The reporting capabilities were better than some other paid-for sites.
Mark B
Theta Mu Lambda Charitable Foundation
Since using Zeffy, our conversion rate of donations has skyrocketed. It's an easy platform to use. Plus customer support has always been responsive and helpful!
Stevie C
We Are HER

SUCCESS STORIES

Zero-fee fundraising in action — nonprofit stories worth sharing.

Ready to get started for free?

© 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.