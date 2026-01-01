Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Why should I choose Zeffy over a traditional CRM platform when I need donor management?

Most CRM platforms charge monthly fees plus processing fees on every donation, which can cost small nonprofits hundreds or thousands of dollars annually. Zeffy includes a full donor CRM with gift tracking, donor segmentation, automated receipts, and email communications — all completely free. You get the donor management features you need without losing 2-5% of every donation to fees. Plus, our CRM is designed for small teams who wear multiple hats, not development departments with dedicated staff.

I'm worried about switching from our current donor database. How hard is it to move to Zeffy?

We know switching donor systems feels overwhelming when you're already juggling everything else. Zeffy lets you import your existing donor data, and our team will help you get set up during a real phone call (not just a chatbot). Unlike complex CRM platforms that require training sessions and onboarding fees, you can start using Zeffy's donor management features right away. Many users tell us they wish they'd made the switch sooner because of how much time they save.

Do I lose important CRM features by choosing a free platform like Zeffy?

Actually, you gain features most CRM platforms charge extra for. Zeffy includes donation forms, event ticketing, peer-to-peer fundraising, email marketing, automated tax receipts, and even auctions — all in one place. Traditional CRM platforms often require you to pay for add-ons or integrate with other tools. With Zeffy, everything works together seamlessly, and you're not paying monthly subscription fees or per-transaction costs that eat into your mission budget.

Can I really manage all my fundraising from one platform, or will I still need other tools?

Most CRM platforms force you to patch together multiple tools — one for donations, another for events, a third for email marketing, plus payment processors and form builders. You end up juggling logins, reconciling data across systems, and paying fees to multiple vendors. Zeffy consolidates everything you need in one place: donation forms, event ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, email communications, donor tracking, and automated receipts. No more switching between platforms or manually syncing data. Everything talks to each other automatically, so you can focus on your mission instead of managing a tech stack.

What happens if I need help or have questions after I start using Zeffy?

Unlike many CRM platforms that offer chatbots or charge extra for real support, Zeffy provides ongoing help from actual people who understand nonprofits. You can book a phone call with our team anytime — not just during onboarding. We know small nonprofit teams don't have time to dig through help articles or wait days for email responses. Our support team has worked with thousands of organizations like yours, so we can help you troubleshoot issues, optimize your campaigns, or just talk through fundraising strategy. You're not alone in this work.