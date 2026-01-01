Built for small nonprofit teams who need donor management that actually works — without the complexity, fees, or feature bloat that comes with most CRM platforms.
Zeffy is trusted by 50,000+ nonprofits
Most CRMs charge monthly fees plus processing costs. Zeffy gives you donor management, donations, events, and emails completely free.
Skip the complex setup and training. Launch professional campaigns in minutes, not months. No IT team required.
Stop juggling separate systems for donations, events, and donor tracking. Zeffy brings it all together in one simple dashboard.
Most CRM platforms charge monthly fees plus processing fees on every donation, which can cost small nonprofits hundreds or thousands of dollars annually. Zeffy includes a full donor CRM with gift tracking, donor segmentation, automated receipts, and email communications — all completely free. You get the donor management features you need without losing 2-5% of every donation to fees. Plus, our CRM is designed for small teams who wear multiple hats, not development departments with dedicated staff.
We know switching donor systems feels overwhelming when you're already juggling everything else. Zeffy lets you import your existing donor data, and our team will help you get set up during a real phone call (not just a chatbot). Unlike complex CRM platforms that require training sessions and onboarding fees, you can start using Zeffy's donor management features right away. Many users tell us they wish they'd made the switch sooner because of how much time they save.
Actually, you gain features most CRM platforms charge extra for. Zeffy includes donation forms, event ticketing, peer-to-peer fundraising, email marketing, automated tax receipts, and even auctions — all in one place. Traditional CRM platforms often require you to pay for add-ons or integrate with other tools. With Zeffy, everything works together seamlessly, and you're not paying monthly subscription fees or per-transaction costs that eat into your mission budget.
Most CRM platforms force you to patch together multiple tools — one for donations, another for events, a third for email marketing, plus payment processors and form builders. You end up juggling logins, reconciling data across systems, and paying fees to multiple vendors. Zeffy consolidates everything you need in one place: donation forms, event ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, email communications, donor tracking, and automated receipts. No more switching between platforms or manually syncing data. Everything talks to each other automatically, so you can focus on your mission instead of managing a tech stack.
Unlike many CRM platforms that offer chatbots or charge extra for real support, Zeffy provides ongoing help from actual people who understand nonprofits. You can book a phone call with our team anytime — not just during onboarding. We know small nonprofit teams don't have time to dig through help articles or wait days for email responses. Our support team has worked with thousands of organizations like yours, so we can help you troubleshoot issues, optimize your campaigns, or just talk through fundraising strategy. You're not alone in this work.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.