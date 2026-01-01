How Zeffy compares to popular Event Platforms

Run professional events without losing donations to fees or juggling multiple tools — Zeffy handles ticketing, registration, and donor follow-up in one place

Zeffy is trusted by 50,000+ nonprofits

Event Platforms

Zeffy vs. Event Platforms

How Zeffy compares to top Event Platforms

Event Platforms
Feature
Event Registration
Online Ticket Sales
In-Person Ticket Sales & Donations
Varies
Multiple Ticket Types & Pricing (VIP, Bundle, Early Bird)
Scannable E-Tickets & QR Code Check-In
Attendee Management
Seating & Table Management
Varies
Event Website Builder
Calendar Integration
Varies
Automated Reminder & Follow-Up Emails for Attendees
Host Multiple Fundraisers (Raffles, Auctions, etc.)
Varies
Virtual Event Support
Varies
Zeffy Core Platform Capabilities
100% Zero-Fee Model
Varies
Online Donation Forms
Decorative
Varies
Event Ticketing & Registration
Varies
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Decorative
Varies
Donor CRM & Management
Varies
Recurring Donations
Varies
Email Marketing & Automation
Varies
Automated Tax Receipts
Varies
Raffles & Lotteries
Varies
Auctions
Varies
Online Store/eCommerce
Varies
Membership Management
Varies
Mobile-Optimized Forms
Varies
QR Code Donations
Varies
Tap-to-Pay Functionality
Varies
100% Free Grant Finder
Varies
Purpose-Built for Nonprofits
Varies

Zeffy is 100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Why is Zeffy over other Event Platforms?

Event tools that actually work for nonprofit teams

🎟️

No fees on tickets or donations

Event platforms charge 2-5% on every ticket sold. Zeffy keeps your fundraising dollars where they belong: with your mission.

🛠️

All your event tools in one place

Skip juggling ticketing, donations, and follow-ups across different tools. Zeffy handles events, CRM, and communications together.

🤝

Built for nonprofits, not enterprise

Event platforms built for large venues overwhelm small teams. Zeffy's simple setup gets your fundraising event live in minutes.

Zeffy vs Event Platforms: your top questions, answered

Do event management platforms charge fees on ticket sales?

Most event management platforms charge platform fees plus payment processing fees on every ticket sold. These fees typically range from 2-5% per transaction, which means if you sell $1,000 in tickets, you might only receive $950-$980. For small nonprofits, those lost dollars add up fast - that's money that could go toward your programs instead. Zeffy charges zero platform fees and zero processing fees, so you keep 100% of every ticket sale and donation.

Are event platforms too complicated for volunteer-run organizations?

Many event platforms are built for professional event planners or large organizations with dedicated staff. They often have complex interfaces with dozens of features you'll never use, requiring training or technical setup that volunteer teams don't have time for. Zeffy is designed specifically for small nonprofit teams who are juggling multiple roles. You can create professional-looking event pages, sell tickets, and manage attendees without any learning curve - everything just works from day one.

Can I manage donors and events in the same platform?

Most event management platforms focus only on ticketing and event logistics - they don't help you build lasting relationships with attendees or turn them into recurring donors. You'd need separate tools for donor management, email communications, and fundraising campaigns. Zeffy combines event ticketing with a built-in CRM, donation pages, email tools, and donor stewardship features. When someone buys a ticket to your fundraising gala, you can easily follow up with them for future donations or volunteer opportunities, all in one place.

What happens when our event is over - do we lose access to attendee information?

Many event management platforms are designed around single events, so once your fundraising gala or auction ends, you might lose easy access to attendee data or need to export it to another system. This creates a gap where potential donors slip through the cracks - you can't easily follow up with that table sponsor who seemed interested in your mission, or invite last year's auction bidders to this year's campaign. Zeffy keeps all your attendee and donor information in one place year-round. When someone buys a ticket to your event, they automatically become part of your donor database. You can send them thank-you emails, invite them to future events, or reach out for end-of-year giving - all without switching platforms or losing track of relationships you've worked hard to build.

Do I need to learn multiple tools to run both events and regular fundraising?

Most organizations end up juggling separate platforms - one for event ticketing, another for online donations, maybe a third for email communications, and a fourth for donor tracking. Each tool has its own login, its own way of doing things, and its own monthly fee. For small teams already wearing multiple hats, this creates unnecessary stress and increases the chance that something important falls through the cracks. Zeffy handles your entire fundraising operation in one platform. You can sell event tickets, accept online donations, send follow-up emails, and track donor relationships all from the same dashboard. No more switching between tabs, trying to remember which system has what information, or paying for tools you only use occasionally.

See how Zeffy stacks up against top Event Platforms

What makes Zeffy different

Zeffy was built for nonprofits like yours

focus on what matters

Built for small teams with big missions.

Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.

ZERO-FEE

Keep 100% of every dollar.

No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.

ALL-IN-ONE PLatform

Ditch the tech mess.

Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.

plug-and-play

Get going, fast.

Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.

mobile-first

Fundraise from every device, anywhere.

From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.

No turnover

Never lose a donor to volunteer transition.

Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.

100,000+ nonprofits trust Zeffy — and keep their fees at $0.

For 7+ years, Zeffy has supported nonprofits with free, user-friendly fundraising tools.

As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.

Masey, Loose Ends.

“We were incurring a ton of fees for our past fundraising platform and Zeffy has helped us receive so much more of our donations.”
Amy R
Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago
Zeffy has been invaluable in helping me track our donors, sales, events, and revenue in one spot. The coolest thing about Zeffy is it really is free!
Debra B
Glory to Glory Women's Mentoring Ministry
Everything about Zeffy suits us starting with (of course, NO fees) but also the ease of use and customer experience as well as their client support!!
Carmen M
DIVINA World Foundation
Zeffy is very easy to use and ensures that every dollar quickly gets into our account.. A huge help to our work!
Nathan C
Jiwa International
Zeffy is very simple, allows for a lot of customization and seamlessly integrates into our website. The fact that all of this is free is still wild to me.
Ryan S
Jesters Theatre: Youth Unlimited
We couldn't believe there was a free payment platform for our Girl Scout group. Zeffy took ZERO fees from us, which is huge when you run on very small amounts of money.
Jennifer H
GSCB Troop 144
We were ready to sell tickets in less than 30 minutes. The reporting capabilities were better than some other paid-for sites.
Mark B
Theta Mu Lambda Charitable Foundation
Since using Zeffy, our conversion rate of donations has skyrocketed. It's an easy platform to use. Plus customer support has always been responsive and helpful!
Stevie C
We Are HER

SUCCESS STORIES

Zero-fee fundraising in action — nonprofit stories worth sharing.

Ready to get started for free?

© 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.