Do event management platforms charge fees on ticket sales?

Most event management platforms charge platform fees plus payment processing fees on every ticket sold. These fees typically range from 2-5% per transaction, which means if you sell $1,000 in tickets, you might only receive $950-$980. For small nonprofits, those lost dollars add up fast - that's money that could go toward your programs instead. Zeffy charges zero platform fees and zero processing fees, so you keep 100% of every ticket sale and donation.

Are event platforms too complicated for volunteer-run organizations?

Many event platforms are built for professional event planners or large organizations with dedicated staff. They often have complex interfaces with dozens of features you'll never use, requiring training or technical setup that volunteer teams don't have time for. Zeffy is designed specifically for small nonprofit teams who are juggling multiple roles. You can create professional-looking event pages, sell tickets, and manage attendees without any learning curve - everything just works from day one.

Can I manage donors and events in the same platform?

Most event management platforms focus only on ticketing and event logistics - they don't help you build lasting relationships with attendees or turn them into recurring donors. You'd need separate tools for donor management, email communications, and fundraising campaigns. Zeffy combines event ticketing with a built-in CRM, donation pages, email tools, and donor stewardship features. When someone buys a ticket to your fundraising gala, you can easily follow up with them for future donations or volunteer opportunities, all in one place.

What happens when our event is over - do we lose access to attendee information?

Many event management platforms are designed around single events, so once your fundraising gala or auction ends, you might lose easy access to attendee data or need to export it to another system. This creates a gap where potential donors slip through the cracks - you can't easily follow up with that table sponsor who seemed interested in your mission, or invite last year's auction bidders to this year's campaign. Zeffy keeps all your attendee and donor information in one place year-round. When someone buys a ticket to your event, they automatically become part of your donor database. You can send them thank-you emails, invite them to future events, or reach out for end-of-year giving - all without switching platforms or losing track of relationships you've worked hard to build.

Do I need to learn multiple tools to run both events and regular fundraising?

Most organizations end up juggling separate platforms - one for event ticketing, another for online donations, maybe a third for email communications, and a fourth for donor tracking. Each tool has its own login, its own way of doing things, and its own monthly fee. For small teams already wearing multiple hats, this creates unnecessary stress and increases the chance that something important falls through the cracks. Zeffy handles your entire fundraising operation in one platform. You can sell event tickets, accept online donations, send follow-up emails, and track donor relationships all from the same dashboard. No more switching between tabs, trying to remember which system has what information, or paying for tools you only use occasionally.