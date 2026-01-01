How Zeffy compares to popular Volunteer Management Software

Get volunteer coordination plus full fundraising tools in one platform, with zero fees so every dollar raised goes directly to your mission

Decorative

Zeffy is trusted by 50,000+ nonprofits

Sign up to Zeffy for free
100% free forever.
Volunteer Management Software

Zeffy vs. Volunteer Management Software

How Zeffy compares to top Volunteer Management Software

Volunteer Management Software
Feature
Volunteer Registration
Decorative
Decorative
Shift Scheduling
Decorative
Volunteer Database
Decorative
Decorative
Hours Tracking
Decorative
Volunteer Communication
Decorative
Decorative
Opportunity Posting
Varies
Decorative
Background Checks
Decorative
Zeffy Core Platform Capabilities
100% Zero-Fee Model
Decorative
Decorative
Varies
Online Donation Forms
Decorative
Decorative
Varies
Event Ticketing & Registration
Decorative
Decorative
Varies
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Decorative
Decorative
Varies
Donor CRM & Management
Decorative
Decorative
Varies
Recurring Donations
Decorative
Decorative
Varies
Email Marketing & Automation
Decorative
Decorative
Varies
Automated Tax Receipts
Decorative
Decorative
Varies
Raffles & Lotteries
Decorative
Decorative
Varies
Auctions
Decorative
Decorative
Varies
Online Store/eCommerce
Decorative
Decorative
Varies
Membership Management
Decorative
Decorative
Varies
Mobile-Optimized Forms
Decorative
Decorative
Varies
QR Code Donations
Decorative
Decorative
Varies
Tap-to-Pay Functionality
Decorative
Decorative
Varies
100% Free Grant Finder
Decorative
Decorative
Varies
Purpose-Built for Nonprofits
Decorative
Decorative
Varies

Zeffy is 100% free, always.

Calculate savings
How is Zeffy free?

Why is Zeffy over other Volunteer Management Software?

Volunteer management shouldn't cost your mission money

🎯

All your fundraising tools, not just volunteers

Most volunteer platforms only handle scheduling. Zeffy gives you donations, events, CRM, and more in one place.

💸

Zero fees means more impact for your mission

Volunteer platforms charge fees that eat into your budget. With Zeffy, every dollar raised goes directly to your programs.

🤝

Built for nonprofits, not just scheduling

Volunteer platforms focus on shifts and tasks. Zeffy understands your real work: building relationships and stewarding donors.

Sign up for free

Zeffy vs Volunteer Management Software: your top questions, answered

Do volunteer management platforms charge fees on donations and event tickets?

Most volunteer management platforms charge platform fees, processing fees, or both on every transaction. Even platforms that seem "free" often take 2-3% of donations or ticket sales, plus payment processing costs. That means if you raise $1,000, you might only receive $950-970. At Zeffy, you keep 100% of every donation and ticket sale. Donors can choose to leave a voluntary contribution to support Zeffy, but there are never any required fees taken from your fundraising.

Can volunteer management platforms handle both donations and event ticketing in one place?

Most volunteer management platforms focus on one area well but require you to patch together multiple tools. You might use one platform for volunteer coordination, another for donations, and a third for event ticketing. This creates data silos, extra work reconciling information, and more monthly bills. Zeffy combines donations, event ticketing, donor management, and communications in one platform. Your volunteer data, donor information, and event attendees all live in the same place, making follow-up and stewardship much easier.

Are volunteer management platforms easy for small nonprofit teams to use?

Many volunteer management platforms are built for larger organizations with dedicated staff and IT support. They often have complex setup processes, require training, or include features that overwhelm small teams. At Zeffy, we know most nonprofit leaders are juggling multiple roles and don't have time for complicated tools. Our platform is designed for the one-person shop or volunteer-led team. You can set up professional donation pages, event registration, and donor communications in minutes, not weeks.

What happens when our volunteer leadership changes and we need to hand over our fundraising tools?

Most volunteer management platforms create headaches during leadership transitions. When your board president or event chair steps down, you might lose access to accounts, passwords get forgotten, or new volunteers can't figure out how the previous person set everything up. This creates gaps in donor follow-up and can hurt relationships you've worked hard to build. Zeffy is designed for organizations with rotating leadership. Your donor data, event history, and communications stay organized in one place that's easy for new volunteers to understand and use. We also provide real human support to help during transitions, so you never lose momentum on your mission work.

Do volunteer management platforms work well for year-round fundraising, or just events?

Many volunteer management platforms are built around specific activities like events or volunteer coordination, but they fall short for ongoing fundraising needs. You might have great event tools but struggle with monthly donor campaigns, end-of-year appeals, or simple donation pages for your website. This forces you to use multiple platforms throughout the year, creating more work and confusion. Zeffy supports your fundraising year-round. Whether you're running a spring gala, launching a back-to-school campaign, collecting monthly donations, or sending thank-you communications, everything works together in one place. Your donors get a consistent experience, and you spend less time juggling different tools.

See how Zeffy stacks up against top Volunteer Management Software

Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.
No items found.

See how Zeffy compares in other areas

Zeffy vs.
Raffle platforms

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Raffle platforms.

Compare
Decorative
Zeffy vs.
Form Builders

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Form Builders.

Compare
Decorative
Zeffy vs.
Website builders

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Website builders.

Compare
Decorative
Zeffy vs.
Volunteer Management Software

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Volunteer Management Software.

Compare
Decorative
Zeffy vs.
Ticketing Platforms

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Ticketing Platforms.

Compare
Decorative
Zeffy vs.
Tap-to-pay/POS Systems

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Tap-to-pay/POS Systems.

Compare
Decorative
Zeffy vs.
Peer-to-peer Fundraising Platforms

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Peer-to-peer Fundraising Platforms.

Compare
Decorative
Zeffy vs.
Membership Software

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Membership Software.

Compare
Decorative
Zeffy vs.
Payment Processors

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Payment Processors.

Compare
Decorative
Zeffy vs.
Event Platforms

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Event Platforms.

Compare
Decorative
Zeffy vs.
Online store & eCommerce Platforms

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Online store & eCommerce Platforms.

Compare
Decorative
Zeffy vs.
Email Marketing Tools

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Email Marketing Tools.

Compare
Decorative
Zeffy vs.
Fundraising platforms

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Fundraising platforms.

Compare
Decorative
Zeffy vs.
Donation platforms

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Donation platforms.

Compare
Decorative
Zeffy vs.
Crowdfunding platforms

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Crowdfunding platforms.

Compare
Decorative
Zeffy vs.
Donation matching platforms

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Donation matching platforms.

Compare
Decorative
Zeffy vs.
Donor management / CRM software

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Donor management / CRM software.

Compare
Decorative
Zeffy vs.
Auction platforms

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Auction platforms.

Compare
Decorative
Sign up for free
What makes Zeffy different

Zeffy was built for nonprofits like yours

focus on what matters

Built for small teams with big missions.

Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.

Start your nonprofit
Sign up for free

ZERO-FEE

Keep 100% of every dollar.

No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.

Start your nonprofit
How is Zeffy free?

ALL-IN-ONE PLatform

Ditch the tech mess.

Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.

Start your nonprofit
Sign up for free

plug-and-play

Get going, fast.

Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.

Start your nonprofit
Sign up for free

mobile-first

Fundraise from every device, anywhere.

From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.

Start your nonprofit
Sign up for free

No turnover

Never lose a donor to volunteer transition.

Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.

Start your nonprofit
Sign up for free
Sign up to Zeffy for free
100% free forever.
Decorative

100,000+ nonprofits trust Zeffy — and keep their fees at $0.

For 7+ years, Zeffy has supported nonprofits with free, user-friendly fundraising tools.

As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.

Masey, Loose Ends.

Read the full story
Decorative
“We were incurring a ton of fees for our past fundraising platform and Zeffy has helped us receive so much more of our donations.”
Amy R
Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago
Zeffy has been invaluable in helping me track our donors, sales, events, and revenue in one spot. The coolest thing about Zeffy is it really is free!
Debra B
Glory to Glory Women's Mentoring Ministry
Everything about Zeffy suits us starting with (of course, NO fees) but also the ease of use and customer experience as well as their client support!!
Carmen M
DIVINA World Foundation
Zeffy is very easy to use and ensures that every dollar quickly gets into our account.. A huge help to our work!
Nathan C
Jiwa International
Zeffy is very simple, allows for a lot of customization and seamlessly integrates into our website. The fact that all of this is free is still wild to me.
Ryan S
Jesters Theatre: Youth Unlimited
We couldn't believe there was a free payment platform for our Girl Scout group. Zeffy took ZERO fees from us, which is huge when you run on very small amounts of money.
Jennifer H
GSCB Troop 144
We were ready to sell tickets in less than 30 minutes. The reporting capabilities were better than some other paid-for sites.
Mark B
Theta Mu Lambda Charitable Foundation
Since using Zeffy, our conversion rate of donations has skyrocketed. It's an easy platform to use. Plus customer support has always been responsive and helpful!
Stevie C
We Are HER

SUCCESS STORIES

Zero-fee fundraising in action — nonprofit stories worth sharing.

Switch to Zero-Fee Fundraising Today!
Read more stories

Ready to get started for free?

Sign up for free
Solutions
Features
COMPANY
Fundraising Tips
Support

© 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.