Get volunteer coordination plus full fundraising tools in one platform, with zero fees so every dollar raised goes directly to your mission
Zeffy is trusted by 50,000+ nonprofits
Most volunteer platforms only handle scheduling. Zeffy gives you donations, events, CRM, and more in one place.
Volunteer platforms charge fees that eat into your budget. With Zeffy, every dollar raised goes directly to your programs.
Volunteer platforms focus on shifts and tasks. Zeffy understands your real work: building relationships and stewarding donors.
Most volunteer management platforms charge platform fees, processing fees, or both on every transaction. Even platforms that seem "free" often take 2-3% of donations or ticket sales, plus payment processing costs. That means if you raise $1,000, you might only receive $950-970. At Zeffy, you keep 100% of every donation and ticket sale. Donors can choose to leave a voluntary contribution to support Zeffy, but there are never any required fees taken from your fundraising.
Most volunteer management platforms focus on one area well but require you to patch together multiple tools. You might use one platform for volunteer coordination, another for donations, and a third for event ticketing. This creates data silos, extra work reconciling information, and more monthly bills. Zeffy combines donations, event ticketing, donor management, and communications in one platform. Your volunteer data, donor information, and event attendees all live in the same place, making follow-up and stewardship much easier.
Many volunteer management platforms are built for larger organizations with dedicated staff and IT support. They often have complex setup processes, require training, or include features that overwhelm small teams. At Zeffy, we know most nonprofit leaders are juggling multiple roles and don't have time for complicated tools. Our platform is designed for the one-person shop or volunteer-led team. You can set up professional donation pages, event registration, and donor communications in minutes, not weeks.
Most volunteer management platforms create headaches during leadership transitions. When your board president or event chair steps down, you might lose access to accounts, passwords get forgotten, or new volunteers can't figure out how the previous person set everything up. This creates gaps in donor follow-up and can hurt relationships you've worked hard to build. Zeffy is designed for organizations with rotating leadership. Your donor data, event history, and communications stay organized in one place that's easy for new volunteers to understand and use. We also provide real human support to help during transitions, so you never lose momentum on your mission work.
Many volunteer management platforms are built around specific activities like events or volunteer coordination, but they fall short for ongoing fundraising needs. You might have great event tools but struggle with monthly donor campaigns, end-of-year appeals, or simple donation pages for your website. This forces you to use multiple platforms throughout the year, creating more work and confusion. Zeffy supports your fundraising year-round. Whether you're running a spring gala, launching a back-to-school campaign, collecting monthly donations, or sending thank-you communications, everything works together in one place. Your donors get a consistent experience, and you spend less time juggling different tools.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.