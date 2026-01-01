Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Do volunteer management platforms charge fees on donations and event tickets?

Most volunteer management platforms charge platform fees, processing fees, or both on every transaction. Even platforms that seem "free" often take 2-3% of donations or ticket sales, plus payment processing costs. That means if you raise $1,000, you might only receive $950-970. At Zeffy, you keep 100% of every donation and ticket sale. Donors can choose to leave a voluntary contribution to support Zeffy, but there are never any required fees taken from your fundraising.

Can volunteer management platforms handle both donations and event ticketing in one place?

Most volunteer management platforms focus on one area well but require you to patch together multiple tools. You might use one platform for volunteer coordination, another for donations, and a third for event ticketing. This creates data silos, extra work reconciling information, and more monthly bills. Zeffy combines donations, event ticketing, donor management, and communications in one platform. Your volunteer data, donor information, and event attendees all live in the same place, making follow-up and stewardship much easier.

Are volunteer management platforms easy for small nonprofit teams to use?

Many volunteer management platforms are built for larger organizations with dedicated staff and IT support. They often have complex setup processes, require training, or include features that overwhelm small teams. At Zeffy, we know most nonprofit leaders are juggling multiple roles and don't have time for complicated tools. Our platform is designed for the one-person shop or volunteer-led team. You can set up professional donation pages, event registration, and donor communications in minutes, not weeks.

What happens when our volunteer leadership changes and we need to hand over our fundraising tools?

Most volunteer management platforms create headaches during leadership transitions. When your board president or event chair steps down, you might lose access to accounts, passwords get forgotten, or new volunteers can't figure out how the previous person set everything up. This creates gaps in donor follow-up and can hurt relationships you've worked hard to build. Zeffy is designed for organizations with rotating leadership. Your donor data, event history, and communications stay organized in one place that's easy for new volunteers to understand and use. We also provide real human support to help during transitions, so you never lose momentum on your mission work.

Do volunteer management platforms work well for year-round fundraising, or just events?

Many volunteer management platforms are built around specific activities like events or volunteer coordination, but they fall short for ongoing fundraising needs. You might have great event tools but struggle with monthly donor campaigns, end-of-year appeals, or simple donation pages for your website. This forces you to use multiple platforms throughout the year, creating more work and confusion. Zeffy supports your fundraising year-round. Whether you're running a spring gala, launching a back-to-school campaign, collecting monthly donations, or sending thank-you communications, everything works together in one place. Your donors get a consistent experience, and you spend less time juggling different tools.