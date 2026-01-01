Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Do I need to buy special hardware or card readers to accept donations at events?

No hardware required. Zeffy's tap-to-pay works directly on your iPhone — no extra devices, no rentals, no setup fees. Most tap-to-pay platforms require you to buy or rent card readers, which can cost hundreds of dollars plus monthly fees. With Zeffy, volunteers can accept donations at bake sales, galas, or community events using just their phone. Plus, you get all the other fundraising tools (online donations, event ticketing, donor management) in the same platform at zero cost.

How much will I actually save compared to other in-person donation tools?

You keep 100% of every donation with Zeffy — no platform fees, no processing fees, ever. Most tap-to-pay and in-person donation platforms charge 2.9% to 3.5% per transaction, plus monthly fees for hardware rentals. For a small nonprofit raising $10,000 at events, that's $300-350 lost to fees — money that could fund supplies, programs, or scholarships. Zeffy's zero-fee model means every dollar goes directly to your mission, not to payment companies.

Can Zeffy handle more than just in-person donations, or do I need separate tools?

Zeffy is an all-in-one platform. Beyond tap-to-pay, you get online donation forms, event ticketing, peer-to-peer fundraising, donor management, automated tax receipts, email marketing, and more — all free. Most in-person donation tools only handle payments, so you'd need separate platforms for online giving, event management, and donor communications. That means juggling multiple logins, reconciling data across systems, and paying fees to multiple vendors. Zeffy consolidates everything into one simple platform that volunteer teams can actually use.

What if I need help setting up tap-to-pay for my volunteers at events?

You get real nonprofit support, not just chatbots or help articles. Zeffy's team understands that your volunteers might be parents juggling kids, retirees who aren't tech-savvy, or board members with day jobs. We'll walk you through setup on a real call, help train your team, and stay available when you need us. Most tap-to-pay platforms offer generic business support that doesn't understand nonprofit realities — like needing to train different volunteers for each event, or having questions about tax receipts and donor stewardship. With Zeffy, you're talking to people who get it.

Will donors trust giving through a phone instead of a traditional card reader?

Donors actually prefer the simplicity. With Zeffy's tap-to-pay, they just tap their card or phone on your iPhone — the same way they pay at coffee shops or grocery stores. No waiting for receipts to print, no signing screens, no wondering if their card went through. Plus, they get an instant email receipt and see your organization's name clearly on their bank statement, which builds trust. Many donors tell us they feel more confident giving this way because the process feels modern and transparent, not like they're handing cash to someone with a clipboard.