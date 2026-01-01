Accept donations at events without expensive hardware or complex setup. Zeffy's tap-to-pay works on any iPhone with zero fees, so your volunteers can focus on your mission instead of managing devices.
Zeffy is trusted by 50,000+ nonprofits
Most tap-to-pay tools require expensive hardware rentals and complex setup. Zeffy works on any iPhone with zero fees or equipment costs.
While other platforms need training and tech support, Zeffy's tap-to-pay is volunteer-friendly. Hand any iPhone to a board member and start accepting donations.
Tap-to-pay tools only handle in-person donations. Zeffy gives you everything in one place: online forms, events, donor management, and tap-to-pay.
No hardware required. Zeffy's tap-to-pay works directly on your iPhone — no extra devices, no rentals, no setup fees. Most tap-to-pay platforms require you to buy or rent card readers, which can cost hundreds of dollars plus monthly fees. With Zeffy, volunteers can accept donations at bake sales, galas, or community events using just their phone. Plus, you get all the other fundraising tools (online donations, event ticketing, donor management) in the same platform at zero cost.
You keep 100% of every donation with Zeffy — no platform fees, no processing fees, ever. Most tap-to-pay and in-person donation platforms charge 2.9% to 3.5% per transaction, plus monthly fees for hardware rentals. For a small nonprofit raising $10,000 at events, that's $300-350 lost to fees — money that could fund supplies, programs, or scholarships. Zeffy's zero-fee model means every dollar goes directly to your mission, not to payment companies.
Zeffy is an all-in-one platform. Beyond tap-to-pay, you get online donation forms, event ticketing, peer-to-peer fundraising, donor management, automated tax receipts, email marketing, and more — all free. Most in-person donation tools only handle payments, so you'd need separate platforms for online giving, event management, and donor communications. That means juggling multiple logins, reconciling data across systems, and paying fees to multiple vendors. Zeffy consolidates everything into one simple platform that volunteer teams can actually use.
You get real nonprofit support, not just chatbots or help articles. Zeffy's team understands that your volunteers might be parents juggling kids, retirees who aren't tech-savvy, or board members with day jobs. We'll walk you through setup on a real call, help train your team, and stay available when you need us. Most tap-to-pay platforms offer generic business support that doesn't understand nonprofit realities — like needing to train different volunteers for each event, or having questions about tax receipts and donor stewardship. With Zeffy, you're talking to people who get it.
Donors actually prefer the simplicity. With Zeffy's tap-to-pay, they just tap their card or phone on your iPhone — the same way they pay at coffee shops or grocery stores. No waiting for receipts to print, no signing screens, no wondering if their card went through. Plus, they get an instant email receipt and see your organization's name clearly on their bank statement, which builds trust. Many donors tell us they feel more confident giving this way because the process feels modern and transparent, not like they're handing cash to someone with a clipboard.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.