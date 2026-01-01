How Zeffy compares to popular Tap-to-pay/POS Systems

Accept donations at events without expensive hardware or complex setup. Zeffy's tap-to-pay works on any iPhone with zero fees, so your volunteers can focus on your mission instead of managing devices.

Zeffy is trusted by 50,000+ nonprofits

Tap-to-pay/POS Systems

Zeffy vs. Tap-to-pay/POS Systems

How Zeffy compares to top Tap-to-pay/POS Systems

Tap-to-pay/POS Systems
Feature
No Hardware / Card Reader Required
Smartphone Tap-to-Pay (No Hardware)
Hardware Setup & Onboarding Complexity
No extra hardware needed
Complex
Device Rentals/Maintenance Costs
No extra hardware needed
Costly
Volunteer‑Friendly / Simple Setup for Non‑Tech Staff
Accept Payments at Events (Bake Sales, Galas)
0% transaction fee
Automatic donor tracking, receipts, donor data capture
Instant Payment Processing
Zeffy Core Platform Capabilities
100% Zero-Fee Model
Online Donation Forms
Event Ticketing & Registration
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Donor CRM & Management
Recurring Donations
Email Marketing & Automation
Automated Tax Receipts
Raffles & Lotteries
Auctions
Online Store/eCommerce
Membership Management
Mobile-Optimized Forms
QR Code Donations
Tap-to-Pay Functionality
100% Free Grant Finder
Purpose-Built for Nonprofits
Zeffy is 100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Why is Zeffy over other Tap-to-pay/POS Systems?

Stop losing donations to fees and complicated setups

No hardware, no setup fees

Most tap-to-pay tools require expensive hardware rentals and complex setup. Zeffy works on any iPhone with zero fees or equipment costs.

Built for volunteers, not tech teams

While other platforms need training and tech support, Zeffy's tap-to-pay is volunteer-friendly. Hand any iPhone to a board member and start accepting donations.

One platform for all your fundraising needs

Tap-to-pay tools only handle in-person donations. Zeffy gives you everything in one place: online forms, events, donor management, and tap-to-pay.

Zeffy vs Tap-to-pay/POS Systems: your top questions, answered

Do I need to buy special hardware or card readers to accept donations at events?

No hardware required. Zeffy's tap-to-pay works directly on your iPhone — no extra devices, no rentals, no setup fees. Most tap-to-pay platforms require you to buy or rent card readers, which can cost hundreds of dollars plus monthly fees. With Zeffy, volunteers can accept donations at bake sales, galas, or community events using just their phone. Plus, you get all the other fundraising tools (online donations, event ticketing, donor management) in the same platform at zero cost.

How much will I actually save compared to other in-person donation tools?

You keep 100% of every donation with Zeffy — no platform fees, no processing fees, ever. Most tap-to-pay and in-person donation platforms charge 2.9% to 3.5% per transaction, plus monthly fees for hardware rentals. For a small nonprofit raising $10,000 at events, that's $300-350 lost to fees — money that could fund supplies, programs, or scholarships. Zeffy's zero-fee model means every dollar goes directly to your mission, not to payment companies.

Can Zeffy handle more than just in-person donations, or do I need separate tools?

Zeffy is an all-in-one platform. Beyond tap-to-pay, you get online donation forms, event ticketing, peer-to-peer fundraising, donor management, automated tax receipts, email marketing, and more — all free. Most in-person donation tools only handle payments, so you'd need separate platforms for online giving, event management, and donor communications. That means juggling multiple logins, reconciling data across systems, and paying fees to multiple vendors. Zeffy consolidates everything into one simple platform that volunteer teams can actually use.

What if I need help setting up tap-to-pay for my volunteers at events?

You get real nonprofit support, not just chatbots or help articles. Zeffy's team understands that your volunteers might be parents juggling kids, retirees who aren't tech-savvy, or board members with day jobs. We'll walk you through setup on a real call, help train your team, and stay available when you need us. Most tap-to-pay platforms offer generic business support that doesn't understand nonprofit realities — like needing to train different volunteers for each event, or having questions about tax receipts and donor stewardship. With Zeffy, you're talking to people who get it.

Will donors trust giving through a phone instead of a traditional card reader?

Donors actually prefer the simplicity. With Zeffy's tap-to-pay, they just tap their card or phone on your iPhone — the same way they pay at coffee shops or grocery stores. No waiting for receipts to print, no signing screens, no wondering if their card went through. Plus, they get an instant email receipt and see your organization's name clearly on their bank statement, which builds trust. Many donors tell us they feel more confident giving this way because the process feels modern and transparent, not like they're handing cash to someone with a clipboard.

See how Zeffy stacks up against top Tap-to-pay/POS Systems

100,000+ nonprofits trust Zeffy — and keep their fees at $0.

For 7+ years, Zeffy has supported nonprofits with free, user-friendly fundraising tools.

As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.

Masey, Loose Ends.

“We were incurring a ton of fees for our past fundraising platform and Zeffy has helped us receive so much more of our donations.”
Amy R
Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago
Zeffy has been invaluable in helping me track our donors, sales, events, and revenue in one spot. The coolest thing about Zeffy is it really is free!
Debra B
Glory to Glory Women's Mentoring Ministry
Everything about Zeffy suits us starting with (of course, NO fees) but also the ease of use and customer experience as well as their client support!!
Carmen M
DIVINA World Foundation
Zeffy is very easy to use and ensures that every dollar quickly gets into our account.. A huge help to our work!
Nathan C
Jiwa International
Zeffy is very simple, allows for a lot of customization and seamlessly integrates into our website. The fact that all of this is free is still wild to me.
Ryan S
Jesters Theatre: Youth Unlimited
We couldn't believe there was a free payment platform for our Girl Scout group. Zeffy took ZERO fees from us, which is huge when you run on very small amounts of money.
Jennifer H
GSCB Troop 144
We were ready to sell tickets in less than 30 minutes. The reporting capabilities were better than some other paid-for sites.
Mark B
Theta Mu Lambda Charitable Foundation
Since using Zeffy, our conversion rate of donations has skyrocketed. It's an easy platform to use. Plus customer support has always been responsive and helpful!
Stevie C
We Are HER

SUCCESS STORIES

Zero-fee fundraising in action — nonprofit stories worth sharing.

Ready to get started for free?

