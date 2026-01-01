Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Why should I choose Zeffy over other forms platforms for my nonprofit?

Most forms platforms charge 2-5% in fees on every donation or transaction, which means less money for your mission. Zeffy is 100% free - no platform fees, no processing fees, no hidden costs. Plus, we're built specifically for nonprofits, so you get donation receipts, donor management, and fundraising tools that forms platforms don't offer. Instead of patching together a form builder + PayPal + spreadsheets, you get everything in one place that actually works for fundraising.

Can Zeffy handle more than just basic donation forms?

Yes - and that's where we really shine compared to general forms platforms. Zeffy includes event ticketing, peer-to-peer fundraising, auctions, membership management, donor CRM, and automated email communications. Forms platforms might let you collect information, but they don't help you build donor relationships, send tax receipts, or manage recurring donations. We're designed for the full fundraising workflow, not just data collection.

Is Zeffy actually easy to use for small nonprofit teams?

Absolutely. We know most nonprofit teams are juggling multiple roles and don't have time for complicated setup. Unlike forms platforms that require technical knowledge or developer help, Zeffy is built for real people doing real nonprofit work. You can launch a professional donation page in minutes, not hours. Our users often tell us "it just works" - which is exactly what busy nonprofit teams need.

What happens when I need help or have questions about using Zeffy?

You get real support from people who understand nonprofit work. Most forms platforms offer basic help docs or chatbots, but when you're trying to launch a campaign or fix a donor issue, you need actual humans. Our support team knows nonprofits inside and out - they can help you set up recurring donations, troubleshoot event registration, or walk you through donor management. You can book a real call, not just submit a ticket. We're here for the long haul, not just when you're setting up your first form.

Will my donation pages look professional and trustworthy to donors?

Absolutely. Your donors will see clean, professional donation pages with your branding, secure payment processing, and automatic tax receipts - not generic forms that look like surveys. Forms platforms often create pages that feel impersonal or confusing to donors, which can hurt trust and donations. With Zeffy, your donation pages are designed specifically for giving, with clear donation amounts, recurring options, and thank-you messages that feel authentic to your mission. Donors get instant receipts and you look like the professional organization you are.