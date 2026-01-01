Built for nonprofits, not just data collection. Get donation forms, event registration, and donor management in one place with zero fees.
Forms platforms charge fees on donations and lack nonprofit essentials like tax receipts, donor tracking, and stewardship tools.
Every donation fee is money stolen from your mission. Zeffy's 100% free model means donors trust you're not taking a cut.
Forms platforms leave you juggling multiple tools. Zeffy unifies donations, events, and donor management in one place.
Most forms platforms charge 2-5% in fees on every donation or transaction, which means less money for your mission. Zeffy is 100% free - no platform fees, no processing fees, no hidden costs. Plus, we're built specifically for nonprofits, so you get donation receipts, donor management, and fundraising tools that forms platforms don't offer. Instead of patching together a form builder + PayPal + spreadsheets, you get everything in one place that actually works for fundraising.
Yes - and that's where we really shine compared to general forms platforms. Zeffy includes event ticketing, peer-to-peer fundraising, auctions, membership management, donor CRM, and automated email communications. Forms platforms might let you collect information, but they don't help you build donor relationships, send tax receipts, or manage recurring donations. We're designed for the full fundraising workflow, not just data collection.
Absolutely. We know most nonprofit teams are juggling multiple roles and don't have time for complicated setup. Unlike forms platforms that require technical knowledge or developer help, Zeffy is built for real people doing real nonprofit work. You can launch a professional donation page in minutes, not hours. Our users often tell us "it just works" - which is exactly what busy nonprofit teams need.
You get real support from people who understand nonprofit work. Most forms platforms offer basic help docs or chatbots, but when you're trying to launch a campaign or fix a donor issue, you need actual humans. Our support team knows nonprofits inside and out - they can help you set up recurring donations, troubleshoot event registration, or walk you through donor management. You can book a real call, not just submit a ticket. We're here for the long haul, not just when you're setting up your first form.
Absolutely. Your donors will see clean, professional donation pages with your branding, secure payment processing, and automatic tax receipts - not generic forms that look like surveys. Forms platforms often create pages that feel impersonal or confusing to donors, which can hurt trust and donations. With Zeffy, your donation pages are designed specifically for giving, with clear donation amounts, recurring options, and thank-you messages that feel authentic to your mission. Donors get instant receipts and you look like the professional organization you are.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.