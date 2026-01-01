How Zeffy compares to popular Form Builders

Built for nonprofits, not just data collection. Get donation forms, event registration, and donor management in one place with zero fees.

Decorative

Zeffy is trusted by 50,000+ nonprofits

Sign up to Zeffy for free
100% free forever.
Form Builders

Zeffy vs. Form Builders

How Zeffy compares to top Form Builders

Form Builders
Feature
Built-in Payment Processing with 0% Fees
Decorative
Custom Questions & Form Logic
Decorative
Decorative
Form Creation & Custom Fields
Decorative
Decorative
Recurring Donation Toggle
Decorative
Branded + Embeddable Donation Forms
Decorative
Varies
Multi-Use Forms: Donations, Events, Registrations
Decorative
Data Export & Integrations
Decorative
Varies
Automated Tax Receipts & Donor Acknowledgements
Decorative
Zeffy Core Platform Capabilities
100% Zero-Fee Model
Decorative
Decorative
Varies
Online Donation Forms
Decorative
Decorative
Varies
Event Ticketing & Registration
Decorative
Decorative
Varies
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Decorative
Decorative
Varies
Donor CRM & Management
Decorative
Decorative
Varies
Recurring Donations
Decorative
Decorative
Varies
Email Marketing & Automation
Decorative
Decorative
Varies
Automated Tax Receipts
Decorative
Decorative
Varies
Raffles & Lotteries
Decorative
Decorative
Varies
Auctions
Decorative
Decorative
Varies
Online Store/eCommerce
Decorative
Decorative
Varies
Membership Management
Decorative
Decorative
Varies
Mobile-Optimized Forms
Decorative
Decorative
Varies
QR Code Donations
Decorative
Decorative
Varies
Tap-to-Pay Functionality
Decorative
Decorative
Varies
100% Free Grant Finder
Decorative
Decorative
Varies
Purpose-Built for Nonprofits
Decorative
Decorative
Varies

Zeffy is 100% free, always.

Calculate savings
How is Zeffy free?

Why is Zeffy over other Form Builders?

Forms collect data. Zeffy builds donor relationships.

🎯

Built for donations, not just data collection

Forms platforms charge fees on donations and lack nonprofit essentials like tax receipts, donor tracking, and stewardship tools.

💸

Zero fees means zero guilt about every dollar

Every donation fee is money stolen from your mission. Zeffy's 100% free model means donors trust you're not taking a cut.

📊

All-in-one nonprofit platform, not just forms

Forms platforms leave you juggling multiple tools. Zeffy unifies donations, events, and donor management in one place.

Sign up for free

Zeffy vs Form Builders: your top questions, answered

Why should I choose Zeffy over other forms platforms for my nonprofit?

Most forms platforms charge 2-5% in fees on every donation or transaction, which means less money for your mission. Zeffy is 100% free - no platform fees, no processing fees, no hidden costs. Plus, we're built specifically for nonprofits, so you get donation receipts, donor management, and fundraising tools that forms platforms don't offer. Instead of patching together a form builder + PayPal + spreadsheets, you get everything in one place that actually works for fundraising.

Can Zeffy handle more than just basic donation forms?

Yes - and that's where we really shine compared to general forms platforms. Zeffy includes event ticketing, peer-to-peer fundraising, auctions, membership management, donor CRM, and automated email communications. Forms platforms might let you collect information, but they don't help you build donor relationships, send tax receipts, or manage recurring donations. We're designed for the full fundraising workflow, not just data collection.

Is Zeffy actually easy to use for small nonprofit teams?

Absolutely. We know most nonprofit teams are juggling multiple roles and don't have time for complicated setup. Unlike forms platforms that require technical knowledge or developer help, Zeffy is built for real people doing real nonprofit work. You can launch a professional donation page in minutes, not hours. Our users often tell us "it just works" - which is exactly what busy nonprofit teams need.

What happens when I need help or have questions about using Zeffy?

You get real support from people who understand nonprofit work. Most forms platforms offer basic help docs or chatbots, but when you're trying to launch a campaign or fix a donor issue, you need actual humans. Our support team knows nonprofits inside and out - they can help you set up recurring donations, troubleshoot event registration, or walk you through donor management. You can book a real call, not just submit a ticket. We're here for the long haul, not just when you're setting up your first form.

Will my donation pages look professional and trustworthy to donors?

Absolutely. Your donors will see clean, professional donation pages with your branding, secure payment processing, and automatic tax receipts - not generic forms that look like surveys. Forms platforms often create pages that feel impersonal or confusing to donors, which can hurt trust and donations. With Zeffy, your donation pages are designed specifically for giving, with clear donation amounts, recurring options, and thank-you messages that feel authentic to your mission. Donors get instant receipts and you look like the professional organization you are.

See how Zeffy stacks up against top Form Builders

Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.
No items found.

See how Zeffy compares in other areas

Zeffy vs.
Raffle platforms

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Raffle platforms.

Compare
Decorative
Zeffy vs.
Form Builders

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Form Builders.

Compare
Decorative
Zeffy vs.
Website builders

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Website builders.

Compare
Decorative
Zeffy vs.
Volunteer Management Software

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Volunteer Management Software.

Compare
Decorative
Zeffy vs.
Ticketing Platforms

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Ticketing Platforms.

Compare
Decorative
Zeffy vs.
Tap-to-pay/POS Systems

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Tap-to-pay/POS Systems.

Compare
Decorative
Zeffy vs.
Peer-to-peer Fundraising Platforms

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Peer-to-peer Fundraising Platforms.

Compare
Decorative
Zeffy vs.
Membership Software

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Membership Software.

Compare
Decorative
Zeffy vs.
Payment Processors

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Payment Processors.

Compare
Decorative
Zeffy vs.
Event Platforms

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Event Platforms.

Compare
Decorative
Zeffy vs.
Online store & eCommerce Platforms

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Online store & eCommerce Platforms.

Compare
Decorative
Zeffy vs.
Email Marketing Tools

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Email Marketing Tools.

Compare
Decorative
Zeffy vs.
Fundraising platforms

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Fundraising platforms.

Compare
Decorative
Zeffy vs.
Donation platforms

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Donation platforms.

Compare
Decorative
Zeffy vs.
Crowdfunding platforms

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Crowdfunding platforms.

Compare
Decorative
Zeffy vs.
Donation matching platforms

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Donation matching platforms.

Compare
Decorative
Zeffy vs.
Donor management / CRM software

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Donor management / CRM software.

Compare
Decorative
Zeffy vs.
Auction platforms

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Auction platforms.

Compare
Decorative
Sign up for free
What makes Zeffy different

Zeffy was built for nonprofits like yours

focus on what matters

Built for small teams with big missions.

Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.

Start your nonprofit
Sign up for free

ZERO-FEE

Keep 100% of every dollar.

No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.

Start your nonprofit
How is Zeffy free?

ALL-IN-ONE PLatform

Ditch the tech mess.

Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.

Start your nonprofit
Sign up for free

plug-and-play

Get going, fast.

Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.

Start your nonprofit
Sign up for free

mobile-first

Fundraise from every device, anywhere.

From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.

Start your nonprofit
Sign up for free

No turnover

Never lose a donor to volunteer transition.

Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.

Start your nonprofit
Sign up for free
Sign up to Zeffy for free
100% free forever.
Decorative

100,000+ nonprofits trust Zeffy — and keep their fees at $0.

For 7+ years, Zeffy has supported nonprofits with free, user-friendly fundraising tools.

As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.

Masey, Loose Ends.

Read the full story
Decorative
“We were incurring a ton of fees for our past fundraising platform and Zeffy has helped us receive so much more of our donations.”
Amy R
Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago
Zeffy has been invaluable in helping me track our donors, sales, events, and revenue in one spot. The coolest thing about Zeffy is it really is free!
Debra B
Glory to Glory Women's Mentoring Ministry
Everything about Zeffy suits us starting with (of course, NO fees) but also the ease of use and customer experience as well as their client support!!
Carmen M
DIVINA World Foundation
Zeffy is very easy to use and ensures that every dollar quickly gets into our account.. A huge help to our work!
Nathan C
Jiwa International
Zeffy is very simple, allows for a lot of customization and seamlessly integrates into our website. The fact that all of this is free is still wild to me.
Ryan S
Jesters Theatre: Youth Unlimited
We couldn't believe there was a free payment platform for our Girl Scout group. Zeffy took ZERO fees from us, which is huge when you run on very small amounts of money.
Jennifer H
GSCB Troop 144
We were ready to sell tickets in less than 30 minutes. The reporting capabilities were better than some other paid-for sites.
Mark B
Theta Mu Lambda Charitable Foundation
Since using Zeffy, our conversion rate of donations has skyrocketed. It's an easy platform to use. Plus customer support has always been responsive and helpful!
Stevie C
We Are HER

SUCCESS STORIES

Zero-fee fundraising in action — nonprofit stories worth sharing.

Switch to Zero-Fee Fundraising Today!
Read more stories

Ready to get started for free?

Sign up for free
Solutions
Features
COMPANY
Fundraising Tips
Support

© 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.