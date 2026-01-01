Zeffy vs. Raffle platforms

Run raffles and 50/50s that actually raise money for your mission. No platform fees, no percentage cuts, no fine print — just simple tools built for small nonprofit teams.
Zeffy is trusted by 50,000+ nonprofits
🎟️
Most raffle platforms take 3-5% of every ticket sold. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your 50/50 draw or basket raffle actually raises money for your mission instead of paying platform costs.
🛠️
Stop juggling separate tools for ticket sales, donor tracking, and follow-ups. Zeffy handles your raffles plus donations, events, and CRM in one simple platform built for small nonprofit teams.
❤️
Most raffle platforms serve businesses, individuals, and nonprofits alike. Zeffy is designed specifically for small nonprofit teams with simple workflows and donor stewardship built in.
Most raffle platforms charge fees on every ticket sale, which means less money for your mission. With Zeffy, you keep 100% of every raffle entry — no platform fees, no processing fees, ever. Plus, you get everything in one place: raffle ticket sales, donor management, automated receipts, and follow-up emails. No need to juggle multiple tools or lose donor information between platforms. Your raffle becomes part of your overall fundraising strategy, not a separate headache.
Yes. You can sell raffle tickets online through custom forms, and also handle in-person sales at events using QR codes or our mobile-friendly checkout. All entries get tracked in the same system, so you have one complete list of participants instead of trying to combine spreadsheets from different sources. Winners are drawn using our randomized tool, and you can send automated follow-up emails to everyone who entered — whether they bought tickets online or at your event.
Everything stays free. Unlike raffle-only platforms that charge extra for donor management or email tools, Zeffy includes donation forms, event ticketing, peer-to-peer fundraising, a full CRM, and email marketing — all at no cost. So if someone enters your raffle and wants to make an additional donation, or sign up for your next event, they can do it seamlessly. You're not locked into just one type of fundraising, and you're not paying multiple platform fees to different companies.
You can launch your raffle in under 30 minutes. Create your custom raffle form, add ticket pricing and prize details, and share the link — no waiting for approvals or complex setup. Unlike raffle platforms that require lengthy onboarding or technical configuration, Zeffy works right out of the box. Your raffle page is mobile-friendly from day one, and you can start selling tickets immediately. Plus, if you need to make changes or add more prizes later, you can edit everything yourself without calling support or waiting for updates.
Every raffle participant automatically becomes part of your donor database, so you can build lasting relationships beyond the raffle. Their contact information, donation history, and preferences stay in your CRM for future outreach — no need to export spreadsheets or manually transfer data between systems. You can send thank-you emails, invite them to your next event, or follow up with donation opportunities throughout the year. Most raffle-only platforms don't help you nurture these relationships long-term, but with Zeffy, every raffle entry becomes a chance to grow your supporter community.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.