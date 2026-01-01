How Zeffy compares to popular Email Marketing Tools

Stop juggling separate tools for donor communications and fundraising. Zeffy combines email marketing with donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management—all with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation.

Zeffy is trusted by 50,000+ nonprofits

Email Marketing Tools

Zeffy vs. Email Marketing Tools

How Zeffy compares to top Email Marketing Tools

Email Marketing Tools
Feature
Easy Email Campaign Builder (Drag & Drop)
Ready-to-Use Newsletter Templates
Contact List Management
Email Personalization (First Name, etc.)
Email Automation (One-off & Follow-ups)
A/B Testing
Advanced Segmentation
Email Open & Click Tracking (Analytics)
Drip Campaigns
Varies
Mobile-Optimized Emails
Sign-Up Forms for Email Collection
Zeffy Core Platform Capabilities
100% Zero-Fee Model
Online Donation Forms
Decorative
Event Ticketing & Registration
Decorative
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Decorative
Donor CRM & Management
Decorative
Recurring Donations
Decorative
Email Marketing & Automation
Automated Tax Receipts
Raffles & Lotteries
Auctions
Online Store/eCommerce
Membership Management
Mobile-Optimized Forms
QR Code Donations
Tap-to-Pay Functionality
100% Free Grant Finder
Purpose-Built for Nonprofits
Zeffy is 100% free, always.

Why is Zeffy over other Email Marketing Tools?

Stop paying to send emails when you could fundraise for free

Built for fundraising, not just newsletters

Email platforms make you patch together donations and events separately. Zeffy handles donor communications plus fundraising in one place.

No fees means more impact for your mission

Email tools charge monthly fees while taking cuts from donations. With Zeffy, you keep 100% of every dollar raised while managing donors for free.

One platform, not a patchwork of tools

Email platforms leave you juggling separate tools for donations, events, and donor tracking. Zeffy brings it all together in one place.

Zeffy vs Email Marketing Tools: your top questions, answered

Can I use Zeffy for email newsletters and donor communications, or do I need a separate email platform?

Zeffy includes built-in email marketing and automation tools, so you can send newsletters, donor thank-yous, and campaign updates directly from your donor database without needing a separate email platform. Unlike most email newsletter tools that charge monthly fees and don't connect to your donation data, Zeffy automatically segments your donors based on their giving history and lets you send targeted communications at no extra cost. You'll save money on email platform subscriptions while keeping all your donor communications in one place.

Most email platforms charge monthly fees even for small lists. How does Zeffy's pricing work for communications?

Zeffy's email and communication tools are completely free, just like the rest of our platform. There are no monthly subscription fees, no per-email charges, and no limits based on your contact list size. Most email newsletter platforms start charging $20-50+ per month once you have a few hundred contacts, but with Zeffy, you can communicate with thousands of donors without any platform fees. Donors can choose to leave a voluntary contribution to support Zeffy, but there's never a required fee for you.

Can Zeffy handle both fundraising and regular newsletter content, or is it just for donation-related emails?

Zeffy works great for both fundraising campaigns and regular organizational updates. You can send mission updates, volunteer spotlights, program news, and general newsletters alongside your donation appeals and thank-you messages. The difference is that your newsletter content connects directly to your donor data, so you can easily follow up newsletter readers with targeted donation asks or event invitations. Most email platforms treat every contact the same, but Zeffy knows who your donors are and helps you build those relationships more effectively.

I'm worried about setting up another platform and learning new software. How complicated is it to get started with Zeffy compared to email newsletter tools?

Zeffy is designed to get you up and running in minutes, not weeks. Unlike most email platforms that require complex setup, integrations, and learning curves, you can create your first donation form and send your first newsletter within the same afternoon. We don't require technical knowledge, CSV imports, or connecting multiple systems together. Many small nonprofits tell us they were sending donor communications within their first day, compared to email platforms where they spent weeks figuring out automation rules and contact management. Plus, you get real human support when you need help, not just help articles and chatbots.

We're tired of juggling multiple platforms for donations, emails, and events. Can Zeffy really replace our separate email newsletter tool?

Yes, and that's exactly why we built Zeffy this way. Instead of paying for separate tools for donations, email marketing, event ticketing, and donor management, Zeffy handles it all in one place. Your donor data automatically flows between everything, so when someone donates, buys event tickets, or opens your newsletter, you see the complete picture without manual work or data exports. Most small nonprofits save 3-5 hours per week just by not having to update multiple systems and reconcile data between platforms. You'll also save hundreds of dollars per year by replacing multiple subscriptions with one free platform.

See how Zeffy stacks up against top Email Marketing Tools

What makes Zeffy different

Zeffy was built for nonprofits like yours

Built for small teams with big missions.

Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.

Keep 100% of every dollar.

No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.

Ditch the tech mess.

Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.

Get going, fast.

Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.

Fundraise from every device, anywhere.

From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.

Never lose a donor to volunteer transition.

Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.

100,000+ nonprofits trust Zeffy — and keep their fees at $0.

For 7+ years, Zeffy has supported nonprofits with free, user-friendly fundraising tools.

As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.

Masey, Loose Ends.

“We were incurring a ton of fees for our past fundraising platform and Zeffy has helped us receive so much more of our donations.”
Amy R
Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago
Zeffy has been invaluable in helping me track our donors, sales, events, and revenue in one spot. The coolest thing about Zeffy is it really is free!
Debra B
Glory to Glory Women's Mentoring Ministry
Everything about Zeffy suits us starting with (of course, NO fees) but also the ease of use and customer experience as well as their client support!!
Carmen M
DIVINA World Foundation
Zeffy is very easy to use and ensures that every dollar quickly gets into our account.. A huge help to our work!
Nathan C
Jiwa International
Zeffy is very simple, allows for a lot of customization and seamlessly integrates into our website. The fact that all of this is free is still wild to me.
Ryan S
Jesters Theatre: Youth Unlimited
We couldn't believe there was a free payment platform for our Girl Scout group. Zeffy took ZERO fees from us, which is huge when you run on very small amounts of money.
Jennifer H
GSCB Troop 144
We were ready to sell tickets in less than 30 minutes. The reporting capabilities were better than some other paid-for sites.
Mark B
Theta Mu Lambda Charitable Foundation
Since using Zeffy, our conversion rate of donations has skyrocketed. It's an easy platform to use. Plus customer support has always been responsive and helpful!
Stevie C
We Are HER

Zero-fee fundraising in action — nonprofit stories worth sharing.

Ready to get started for free?

