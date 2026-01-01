Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Can I use Zeffy for email newsletters and donor communications, or do I need a separate email platform?

Zeffy includes built-in email marketing and automation tools, so you can send newsletters, donor thank-yous, and campaign updates directly from your donor database without needing a separate email platform. Unlike most email newsletter tools that charge monthly fees and don't connect to your donation data, Zeffy automatically segments your donors based on their giving history and lets you send targeted communications at no extra cost. You'll save money on email platform subscriptions while keeping all your donor communications in one place.

Most email platforms charge monthly fees even for small lists. How does Zeffy's pricing work for communications?

Zeffy's email and communication tools are completely free, just like the rest of our platform. There are no monthly subscription fees, no per-email charges, and no limits based on your contact list size. Most email newsletter platforms start charging $20-50+ per month once you have a few hundred contacts, but with Zeffy, you can communicate with thousands of donors without any platform fees. Donors can choose to leave a voluntary contribution to support Zeffy, but there's never a required fee for you.

Can Zeffy handle both fundraising and regular newsletter content, or is it just for donation-related emails?

Zeffy works great for both fundraising campaigns and regular organizational updates. You can send mission updates, volunteer spotlights, program news, and general newsletters alongside your donation appeals and thank-you messages. The difference is that your newsletter content connects directly to your donor data, so you can easily follow up newsletter readers with targeted donation asks or event invitations. Most email platforms treat every contact the same, but Zeffy knows who your donors are and helps you build those relationships more effectively.

I'm worried about setting up another platform and learning new software. How complicated is it to get started with Zeffy compared to email newsletter tools?

Zeffy is designed to get you up and running in minutes, not weeks. Unlike most email platforms that require complex setup, integrations, and learning curves, you can create your first donation form and send your first newsletter within the same afternoon. We don't require technical knowledge, CSV imports, or connecting multiple systems together. Many small nonprofits tell us they were sending donor communications within their first day, compared to email platforms where they spent weeks figuring out automation rules and contact management. Plus, you get real human support when you need help, not just help articles and chatbots.

We're tired of juggling multiple platforms for donations, emails, and events. Can Zeffy really replace our separate email newsletter tool?

Yes, and that's exactly why we built Zeffy this way. Instead of paying for separate tools for donations, email marketing, event ticketing, and donor management, Zeffy handles it all in one place. Your donor data automatically flows between everything, so when someone donates, buys event tickets, or opens your newsletter, you see the complete picture without manual work or data exports. Most small nonprofits save 3-5 hours per week just by not having to update multiple systems and reconcile data between platforms. You'll also save hundreds of dollars per year by replacing multiple subscriptions with one free platform.