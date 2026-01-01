Zero-fee fundraising for Affordable Housing Initiatives

data-usecase-icon="recurring_donations"
Home Sponsor Monthly Circle
Engage supporters to commit to a monthly gift that underwrites a family’s affordable home. Recurring gifts build predictable revenue for long-term community impact.
data-usecase-cta="recurring_donations"
data-usecase-icon="event"
Hands-On Build Day Fundraiser
Sell tickets for a volunteer build day complete with tools, training, and lunch. Ticket sales cover materials and provide a meaningful community experience.
data-usecase-cta="event"
data-usecase-icon="peer_to_peer"
Community Champion Peer Campaign
Empower passionate supporters to create personal fundraising pages and rally their networks for safe, affordable housing. Peer-to-peer sharing expands your donor base organically.
data-usecase-cta="peer_to_peer"
data-usecase-icon="donation_form"
Spring Building Drive
Launch a seasonal donation form to fund spring construction projects. Easy online gifts make it simple for donors to support homes before the busy summer build season.
data-usecase-cta="donation_form"
data-usecase-icon="raffle"
Win a Construction Crew Experience Raffle
Sell raffle tickets for a chance to join a build day alongside professional contractors. It’s a unique reward that drives excitement and funds vital materials.
data-usecase-cta="raffle"
data-usecase-icon="membership"
Housing Heroes Membership Program
Offer tiered memberships with exclusive project updates, site tours, and volunteer perks. Members provide reliable support and stay engaged year-round.
data-usecase-cta="membership"
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
🏠 5 security deposit grants
So families can move into safe homes without upfront costs
🛠️ 10 essential home repairs
Fixing hazards like leaky roofs and faulty wiring for peace of mind
📚 20 financial coaching sessions
Equipping residents to budget wisely and sustain stable housing
🛋️ 5 fully furnished living rooms
Welcoming families with the basics they need to feel at home
🔑 3 months of rental assistance
Giving parents breathing room to rebuild and thrive
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Affordable Housing Initiatives
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Affordable Housing Initiatives
🛠️ Build Day for Homes
Volunteers and sponsors join to repair and upgrade local homes, building community pride while raising funds for affordable housing initiatives.
🧘♀️ Sunset Roof Yoga
Participants attend an evening rooftop yoga session; ticket sales boost mental wellness and fund critical repairs for low-income housing.
🎨 Home Design Challenge
Artists submit affordable home designs for a small fee; viewers vote by donating to choose winners and fund real housing projects.
🍔 BBQ for Better Homes
Guests enjoy a summer BBQ with local food vendors and live music; ticket proceeds support affordable home construction in our community.
🚶 Neighborhood Walk for Homes
Families and friends walk a scenic 5K route gathering pledge donations per mile to fund new affordable housing units.
💻 Virtual Home Tour Stream
Live-stream tours of innovative affordable homes allow online viewers to donate in real time, directly supporting construction costs.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free Affordable Housing Initiatives fundraising ideas
Top grants for Affordable Housing Initiatives in 2025
WHEDA Housing Grant Program
Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority (WHEDA) Foundation
Up to $50,000
Assists in the development and improvement of housing facilities throughout Wisconsin that provide housing for people in crisis; deadline July 31, 2025.
Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program
NC Department of Commerce
Not specified
Funds to support housing development in your community.
HUD Funding Opportunities
U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD)
Not specified
Competitive funding opportunities through Notice of Funding Opportunities (NOFOs).
EPA Environmental Education Grants
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
Up to $100,000
Supports environmental education projects; deadline August 15, 2025.
Top companies that donate to Affordable Housing Initiatives in 2025
Walmart
Supports nonprofits through local grants, Round Up, registries, and space requests via their dedicated nonprofit portal.
Whirlpool Corporation
Supports affordable housing through product donations and employee volunteering with organizations like Habitat for Humanity, as detailed on their corporate social responsibility page.
Amazon
Launched a $2 billion Housing Equity Fund aimed at preserving and creating affordable housing units, as described on their official news site.
Habitat for Humanity
Works to build and improve homes in partnership with individuals and families in need of decent and affordable housing.
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Affordable Housing Initiatives? What’s the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Affordable Housing Initiatives! There are no platform or processing fees—ever. We rely on optional tips from generous donors who want to support the platform. That's it, no catch and no hidden costs!
Can Affordable Housing Initiatives use Zeffy to collect rent donations?
Absolutely! Affordable Housing Initiatives can use Zeffy to collect rent donations, sell tickets for fundraising events, and set up recurring giving programs—without paying a single fee. Every dollar you collect goes straight to your mission.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Affordable Housing Initiatives run with Zeffy?
Affordable Housing Initiatives can run various fundraising campaigns with Zeffy, including peer-to-peer fundraisers, ticketed events, and recurring donation programs. Whatever your fundraising vision, Zeffy equips you with the tools to bring it to life.
What’s the best fundraising platform for Affordable Housing Initiatives?
Zeffy is the only truly 100% free platform for Affordable Housing Initiatives. While other platforms might eat away at your donations with processing fees, Zeffy ensures that every penny supports your project. It's truly free, with no fine print.