Keep 100% of your affordable housing initiative’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Affordable Housing Initiatives, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Affordable Housing Initiatives

Zero-fee fundraising for Affordable Housing Initiatives

How Zeffy helps Affordable Housing Initiatives raise money

Affordable Housing Initiatives use Zeffy to fund everything from from home sponsor monthly circle to construction crew raffles—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

Home Sponsor Monthly Circle

Engage supporters to commit to a monthly gift that underwrites a family’s affordable home. Recurring gifts build predictable revenue for long-term community impact.

data-usecase-icon="event"

Hands-On Build Day Fundraiser

Sell tickets for a volunteer build day complete with tools, training, and lunch. Ticket sales cover materials and provide a meaningful community experience.

data-usecase-icon="peer_to_peer"

Community Champion Peer Campaign

Empower passionate supporters to create personal fundraising pages and rally their networks for safe, affordable housing. Peer-to-peer sharing expands your donor base organically.

data-usecase-icon="donation_form"

Spring Building Drive

Launch a seasonal donation form to fund spring construction projects. Easy online gifts make it simple for donors to support homes before the busy summer build season.

data-usecase-icon="raffle"

Win a Construction Crew Experience Raffle

Sell raffle tickets for a chance to join a build day alongside professional contractors. It’s a unique reward that drives excitement and funds vital materials.

data-usecase-icon="membership"

Housing Heroes Membership Program

Offer tiered memberships with exclusive project updates, site tours, and volunteer perks. Members provide reliable support and stay engaged year-round.

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your affordable housing initiative raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

🏠 5 security deposit grants

So families can move into safe homes without upfront costs

🛠️ 10 essential home repairs

Fixing hazards like leaky roofs and faulty wiring for peace of mind

__wf_reserved_inherit

📚 20 financial coaching sessions

Equipping residents to budget wisely and sustain stable housing

🛋️ 5 fully furnished living rooms

Welcoming families with the basics they need to feel at home

🔑 3 months of rental assistance

Giving parents breathing room to rebuild and thrive

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Affordable Housing Initiatives

Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Affordable Housing Initiatives

🛠️ Build Day for Homes

Volunteers and sponsors join to repair and upgrade local homes, building community pride while raising funds for affordable housing initiatives.

🧘‍♀️ Sunset Roof Yoga

Participants attend an evening rooftop yoga session; ticket sales boost mental wellness and fund critical repairs for low-income housing.

🎨 Home Design Challenge

Artists submit affordable home designs for a small fee; viewers vote by donating to choose winners and fund real housing projects.

🍔 BBQ for Better Homes

Guests enjoy a summer BBQ with local food vendors and live music; ticket proceeds support affordable home construction in our community.

🚶 Neighborhood Walk for Homes

Families and friends walk a scenic 5K route gathering pledge donations per mile to fund new affordable housing units.

💻 Virtual Home Tour Stream

Live-stream tours of innovative affordable homes allow online viewers to donate in real time, directly supporting construction costs.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Affordable Housing Initiatives fundraising ideas

Top grants for Affordable Housing Initiatives in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your affordable housing initiative. These options are a great place to start.

WHEDA Housing Grant Program

Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority (WHEDA) Foundation

Up to $50,000

Assists in the development and improvement of housing facilities throughout Wisconsin that provide housing for people in crisis; deadline July 31, 2025.

Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program

NC Department of Commerce

Not specified

Funds to support housing development in your community.

HUD Funding Opportunities

U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD)

Not specified

Competitive funding opportunities through Notice of Funding Opportunities (NOFOs).

EPA Environmental Education Grants

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

Up to $100,000

Supports environmental education projects; deadline August 15, 2025.

Top companies that donate to Affordable Housing Initiatives in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your affordable housing initiative’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

Walmart

Supports nonprofits through local grants, Round Up, registries, and space requests via their dedicated nonprofit portal.

Whirlpool Corporation

Supports affordable housing through product donations and employee volunteering with organizations like Habitat for Humanity, as detailed on their corporate social responsibility page.

Amazon

Launched a $2 billion Housing Equity Fund aimed at preserving and creating affordable housing units, as described on their official news site.

Habitat for Humanity

Works to build and improve homes in partnership with individuals and families in need of decent and affordable housing.

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Affordable Housing Initiatives? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Affordable Housing Initiatives! There are no platform or processing fees—ever. We rely on optional tips from generous donors who want to support the platform. That's it, no catch and no hidden costs!

Can Affordable Housing Initiatives use Zeffy to collect rent donations?

Absolutely! Affordable Housing Initiatives can use Zeffy to collect rent donations, sell tickets for fundraising events, and set up recurring giving programs—without paying a single fee. Every dollar you collect goes straight to your mission.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Affordable Housing Initiatives run with Zeffy?

Affordable Housing Initiatives can run various fundraising campaigns with Zeffy, including peer-to-peer fundraisers, ticketed events, and recurring donation programs. Whatever your fundraising vision, Zeffy equips you with the tools to bring it to life.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Affordable Housing Initiatives?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free platform for Affordable Housing Initiatives. While other platforms might eat away at your donations with processing fees, Zeffy ensures that every penny supports your project. It's truly free, with no fine print.

