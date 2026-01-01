🚗 Splash & Shine Car Wash

Volunteers wash cars at a local spot; donors pay per wash or upgrade. Great for community visibility and summer fun while boosting funds.

‍

🍦 Scoops for Smiles Social

Host an ice cream social in the park. Guests buy scoops or sundae toppings for donations, fostering joy, community ties, and summer funds for Kiwanis projects.

‍

🌅 Sunset Cinema Under Stars

Outdoor movie nights with ticket sales, concessions, and local sponsorships. Builds community spirit, family fun, and summer revenue for youth programs.

‍

🏃‍♂️ Summer Steps Challenge

Supporters track daily walks or runs and secure pledges per mile. Digital leaderboards fuel friendly competition and drive peer-to-peer fundraising.

‍

📚 Summer Reading Pledge Drive

Kids collect sponsors for each book or page read all summer. Encourages literacy, engages families, and raises funds through easy online tracking.

‍

📸 Snap & Support Photo Contest

Participants submit summer-themed photos for a donation. Community votes by purchasing votes online, showcasing local talent and boosting Kiwanis funds.

‍