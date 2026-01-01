Zero-fee fundraising for Human Services

data-usecase-icon="donation_form"
Crisis Relief Emergency Fund
Deploy a targeted donation form to collect one-time donations for crisis intervention, ensuring funds are available immediately for emergency services. Donors appreciate the simplicity and transparency of giving directly to urgent needs.
Sponsor a Senior – Monthly Care Program
Set up a recurring giving program that lets supporters sponsor weekly meals or wellness checks for seniors. Reliable monthly gifts help you plan ongoing services without worrying about transaction fees.
Walk for Wellness Community Challenge
Invite volunteers and supporters to raise pledges through personal fundraising pages as they walk to promote mental health. Peer-to-peer appeals boost engagement by letting participants share why your services matter to them.
Hope & Healing Annual Gala
Sell tickets to a sit-down dinner and program honoring your human services milestones. A ticketed event builds community, raises unrestricted funds, and tracks attendance seamlessly.
Healing Horizons Raffle
Offer raffle tickets for a chance to win donated prizes, with all proceeds funding counseling and outreach programs. A low-cost, high-engagement tactic that encourages broad participation.
Community Care Silent Auction
Host an online silent auction featuring donated items and experiences to support your shelter or support services. Automated bidding and checkout keep the process smooth and fee-free.
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
🍏 1,000 grocery boxes delivered
So families facing food insecurity get fresh, healthy meals
🤝 50 career coaching sessions
Helping clients build skills and secure stable employment
🏠 10 nights of emergency shelter
Providing a safe, warm place for individuals experiencing homelessness
🚍 200 transit passes
Ensuring clients can attend job interviews and medical appointments
🧼 500 hygiene kits
Giving essential supplies that restore dignity and well-being
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Human Services
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Human Services
🧘 Sunrise Yoga for Support
Early-morning park yoga sessions that connect donors, clients, and supporters; ticket proceeds empower human services programs.
🍦 Scoops for Change
Team-run neighborhood ice cream stand with per-scoop donations; share beneficiary stories while driving sweet summer fundraising fun.
📸 Stories in the Sun
Online summer photo contest showcasing client journeys; supporters bid on favorite prints to fund services and spread awareness.
💦 Water Balloon Battle
Host a family-friendly water fight with entry fees; community fun cools off crowds while funding essential social service programs.
🎥 Movie Nights for Good
Outdoor film screenings under the stars; concession and ticket profits boost shelter, counseling, and crisis support services.
🎓 SkillShare Summer Series
Hybrid workshops teaching cooking, finance, or wellness; ticket sales and sponsorships strengthen community service initiatives.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free Human Services fundraising ideas
Top grants for Human Services in 2025
Food Security Mini-Grants
Arlington County
Up to $25,000
Supports implementation of Arlington County's Food Security Strategic Plan, with applications accepted until July 9, 2025.
Sompo Foundation Grant
Sompo Foundation
$100,000
This grant opportunity has a deadline of July 31, 2025.
Elevance Health Foundation Grant
Elevance Health Foundation
Flexible
This grant opportunity has a deadline of July 31, 2025.
Top companies that donate to Human Services in 2025
Walmart
Supports local grants, round-up programs, registries, and space requests for organizations through its Spark Good initiative.
Bank of America
Its Charitable Foundation directs funding to low- and moderate-income communities, focusing on revitalizing neighborhoods, workforce education, and addressing basic needs like hunger and homelessness.
Costco
Supports programs focused on children, education, and health and human services.
PepsiCo
Its Foundation focuses on hunger relief, water access, and economic development.
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Human Services? What’s the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is truly 100% free for Human Services! We charge no platform fees, no processing fees, and there are no hidden costs. Zeffy remains free with the support of optional tips from donors who value keeping every dollar you raise to fuel your mission. That's the full picture—no catch!
Can Human Services use Zeffy to collect donations and offerings?
Absolutely! Human Services organizations like churches and libraries can use Zeffy to collect all kinds of donations, including offerings, event tickets, and recurring gifts, without facing any fees. This means all the funds collected go directly to supporting your community and cause.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Human Services run with Zeffy?
Human Services can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy. You can launch peer-to-peer fundraising events, manage ticket sales for community events, or set up recurring donation programs for ongoing support. Whether it's a library book drive or a community outreach fundraiser, Zeffy has you covered.
What’s the best fundraising platform for Human Services?
Zeffy is the best fundraising platform for Human Services because it is the only one that is truly 100% free. While other platforms may claim to be free but still take a cut through processing fees or fine print, Zeffy ensures every penny goes directly to your mission. This makes more resources available for your vital work and builds trust with your donors.