Zero-fee fundraising for Domestic Violence Shelters

Start the Safe Home Essentials Drive
Launch a targeted fundraising campaign to purchase furnishings, linens, and toiletries for newly admitted residents—making move-in day smoother and more dignified. Zero fees mean every dollar goes straight to essentials.
Host the Hope & Healing Gala
Sell tickets to an elegant evening fundraiser featuring survivor testimonials and community awards—building awareness while covering shelter operating costs. Track RSVPs and manage payments seamlessly, 100% fee-free.
Launch the Survivor Voices Peer Challenge
Empower survivors and allies to create personal fundraising pages, share their stories, and challenge friends to support shelter programs. Peer-driven appeals amplify reach and engagement with no platform fees.
Create the Monthly Safe Circle Program
Set up a reliable monthly giving club that underwrites ongoing counseling, legal aid, and childcare services. Recurring gifts build a predictable revenue stream and deepen donor commitment.
Run the Sweet Relief Raffle
Offer raffle tickets for chances to win self-care baskets, local restaurant gift cards, or spa packages. Affordable entries boost participation and fund vital shelter programs without any platform fees.
Open the Empowerment Gift Shop
Sell branded apparel, candles, and self-care kits online to raise funds and spread your mission. An always-open store turns supporters into ambassadors while covering overhead costs, fee-free.
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
🏨 10 emergency shelter nights
Ensuring survivors have a safe place to stay when they need it most
💬 50 individual counseling sessions
Providing vital emotional support for survivors on their healing journey
🛡️ 250 safety kits
Equipping survivors with locks, alarms, and essentials for their protection
⚖️ 25 hours of legal advocacy
Helping survivors secure protective orders and navigate the justice system
👶 Childcare for 100 support group visits
Allowing survivors to attend therapy and workshops without childcare worries
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Domestic Violence Shelters
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Domestic Violence Shelters
🍦 Shelter Scoop Social
Host an ice cream social in a local park. Ticket sales and toppings bar donations raise funds while spreading awareness of shelter support services.
🚲 Ride for Resilience
Organize a family-friendly bike ride with sponsorships per mile. Celebrate resilience and fund vital shelter programs while enjoying summer trails.
🧘♀️ Sunset Self-Care Yoga
Offer donation-based sunset yoga sessions led by local instructors. Promote healing and community while funding mental health support for survivors.
🎨 Healing Hearts Art Auction
Host an online auction featuring art by survivors and local artists. Bidding opens all summer, raising funds and sharing stories of hope.
🌸 Garden for Hope Plant Sale
Partner with a community garden to sell potted herbs and flowers. Each purchase supports shelter upkeep and offers a gift of growth and renewal.
🎤 Voices of Strength Open Mic
Host a monthly open mic at a local café. Attendees donate for entry, enjoy performances, and learn about shelter services and survivor stories.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free Domestic Violence Shelters fundraising ideas
Top grants for Domestic Violence Shelters in 2025
OVW Fiscal Year 2025 Grants to Prevent and Respond to Domestic Violence, Dating Violence, Sexual Assault...
Office on Violence Against Women
Varies
Funding to prevent and respond to domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking.
Transitional Housing Assistance Grants for Victims of Domestic Violence, Dating Violence, Sexual Assault, and Stalking Program
Office on Violence Against Women
Varies
Provides transitional housing assistance for victims of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking.
Domestic Violence Shelter Grants
Mary Kay Ash Foundation
$20,000
Grants to emergency domestic violence shelters providing innovative and life-saving services; Applications accepted January 1 â April 30.
Everytown Domestic Violence Grant Program
Everytown Support Fund
Varies
Provides financial support to organizations addressing domestic violence.
Top companies that donate to Domestic Violence Shelters in 2025
Walmart
Supports nonprofits through local grants and Spark Good programs, including round-up options and registries.
Mary Kay Ash Foundation
Provides grants to emergency domestic violence shelters that offer life-saving services to women seeking safety from abuse.
The National Domestic Violence Hotline
Partners with organizations to support those affected by relationship abuse through training and technical assistance.
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Domestic Violence Shelters? What’s the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is truly 100% free for Domestic Violence Shelters. There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. The platform remains free through optional tips from donors who want to support Zeffy’s mission to ensure every dollar raised goes directly to your cause. That’s it—no catch!
Can Domestic Violence Shelters use Zeffy to collect regular donations?
Absolutely! Domestic Violence Shelters can use Zeffy to collect regular donations, manage recurring giving programs, and even sell tickets for fundraising events—all without any fees. Every dollar donated goes directly towards supporting your mission.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Domestic Violence Shelters run with Zeffy?
Domestic Violence Shelters can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! You can organize peer-to-peer fundraising, host ticketed events, or set up recurring donations for consistent support. With Zeffy, whatever your fundraising goals, we’ve got you covered without the burden of any fees.
What’s the best fundraising platform for Domestic Violence Shelters?
Zeffy is the best fundraising platform for Domestic Violence Shelters as it's the only platform that is truly 100% free. Unlike others that might claim to be free but hide fees in processing or platform costs, Zeffy takes no percentage of your donations. This means every dollar goes directly to helping your mission—straightforward and trustworthy.