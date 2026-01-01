Button Text

Keep 100% of your domestic violence shelter’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Domestic Violence Shelters, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Domestic Violence Shelters

Zero-fee fundraising for Domestic Violence Shelters

How Zeffy helps Domestic Violence Shelters raise money

Domestic Violence Shelters use Zeffy to fund everything from safe home essentials drive to empowerment gift shop—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

Start the Safe Home Essentials Drive

Launch a targeted fundraising campaign to purchase furnishings, linens, and toiletries for newly admitted residents—making move-in day smoother and more dignified. Zero fees mean every dollar goes straight to essentials.

data-usecase-icon="event"

Host the Hope & Healing Gala

Sell tickets to an elegant evening fundraiser featuring survivor testimonials and community awards—building awareness while covering shelter operating costs. Track RSVPs and manage payments seamlessly, 100% fee-free.

data-usecase-icon="peer_to_peer"

Launch the Survivor Voices Peer Challenge

Empower survivors and allies to create personal fundraising pages, share their stories, and challenge friends to support shelter programs. Peer-driven appeals amplify reach and engagement with no platform fees.

data-usecase-icon="recurring_donations"

Create the Monthly Safe Circle Program

Set up a reliable monthly giving club that underwrites ongoing counseling, legal aid, and childcare services. Recurring gifts build a predictable revenue stream and deepen donor commitment.

data-usecase-icon="raffle"

Run the Sweet Relief Raffle

Offer raffle tickets for chances to win self-care baskets, local restaurant gift cards, or spa packages. Affordable entries boost participation and fund vital shelter programs without any platform fees.

data-usecase-icon="store"

Open the Empowerment Gift Shop

Sell branded apparel, candles, and self-care kits online to raise funds and spread your mission. An always-open store turns supporters into ambassadors while covering overhead costs, fee-free.

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your domestic violence shelter raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

🏨 10 emergency shelter nights

Ensuring survivors have a safe place to stay when they need it most

💬 50 individual counseling sessions

Providing vital emotional support for survivors on their healing journey

🛡️ 250 safety kits

Equipping survivors with locks, alarms, and essentials for their protection

⚖️ 25 hours of legal advocacy

Helping survivors secure protective orders and navigate the justice system

👶 Childcare for 100 support group visits

Allowing survivors to attend therapy and workshops without childcare worries

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Domestic Violence Shelters

Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Domestic Violence Shelters

🍦 Shelter Scoop Social

Host an ice cream social in a local park. Ticket sales and toppings bar donations raise funds while spreading awareness of shelter support services.

🚲 Ride for Resilience

Organize a family-friendly bike ride with sponsorships per mile. Celebrate resilience and fund vital shelter programs while enjoying summer trails.

🧘‍♀️ Sunset Self-Care Yoga

Offer donation-based sunset yoga sessions led by local instructors. Promote healing and community while funding mental health support for survivors.

🎨 Healing Hearts Art Auction

Host an online auction featuring art by survivors and local artists. Bidding opens all summer, raising funds and sharing stories of hope.

🌸 Garden for Hope Plant Sale

Partner with a community garden to sell potted herbs and flowers. Each purchase supports shelter upkeep and offers a gift of growth and renewal.

🎤 Voices of Strength Open Mic

Host a monthly open mic at a local café. Attendees donate for entry, enjoy performances, and learn about shelter services and survivor stories.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Domestic Violence Shelters fundraising ideas

Browse all domestic violence shelter fundraising ideas

Top grants for Domestic Violence Shelters in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your domestic violence shelter. These options are a great place to start.

OVW Fiscal Year 2025 Grants to Prevent and Respond to Domestic Violence, Dating Violence, Sexual Assault...

Office on Violence Against Women

Varies

Funding to prevent and respond to domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking.

Apply now

Transitional Housing Assistance Grants for Victims of Domestic Violence, Dating Violence, Sexual Assault, and Stalking Program

Office on Violence Against Women

Varies

Provides transitional housing assistance for victims of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking.

Apply now

Domestic Violence Shelter Grants

Mary Kay Ash Foundation

$20,000

Grants to emergency domestic violence shelters providing innovative and life-saving services; Applications accepted January 1 â April 30.

Apply now

Everytown Domestic Violence Grant Program

Everytown Support Fund

Varies

Provides financial support to organizations addressing domestic violence.

Apply now

Find more domestic violence shelter grants

Top companies that donate to Domestic Violence Shelters in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your domestic violence shelter’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

Walmart

Supports nonprofits through local grants and Spark Good programs, including round-up options and registries.

Get in touch

Mary Kay Ash Foundation

Provides grants to emergency domestic violence shelters that offer life-saving services to women seeking safety from abuse.

Get in touch

The National Domestic Violence Hotline

Partners with organizations to support those affected by relationship abuse through training and technical assistance.

Get in touch

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Domestic Violence Shelters? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is truly 100% free for Domestic Violence Shelters. There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. The platform remains free through optional tips from donors who want to support Zeffy’s mission to ensure every dollar raised goes directly to your cause. That’s it—no catch!

Can Domestic Violence Shelters use Zeffy to collect regular donations?

Absolutely! Domestic Violence Shelters can use Zeffy to collect regular donations, manage recurring giving programs, and even sell tickets for fundraising events—all without any fees. Every dollar donated goes directly towards supporting your mission.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Domestic Violence Shelters run with Zeffy?

Domestic Violence Shelters can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! You can organize peer-to-peer fundraising, host ticketed events, or set up recurring donations for consistent support. With Zeffy, whatever your fundraising goals, we’ve got you covered without the burden of any fees.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Domestic Violence Shelters?

Zeffy is the best fundraising platform for Domestic Violence Shelters as it's the only platform that is truly 100% free. Unlike others that might claim to be free but hide fees in processing or platform costs, Zeffy takes no percentage of your donations. This means every dollar goes directly to helping your mission—straightforward and trustworthy.

Ready to fundraise with zero fees?

