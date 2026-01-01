Button Text

Keep 100% of your social service agency’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Social Services, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Social Services

Zero-fee fundraising for Social Services

How Zeffy helps Social Services raise money

Social Services use Zeffy to fund everything from from emergency relief donations to compassion marketplace sales—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

Emergency Relief Donation Drive

Launch an online giving campaign for urgent community needs with a simple donation form. Zero-fee processing ensures every dollar goes directly to emergency aid and support services.

Community Care Sustainer Circle

Build reliable monthly support by encouraging donors to sign up for ongoing care services. Recurring gifts provide consistent funding for food programs, counseling, and case management.

Voices for Change Peer Fundraiser

Empower volunteers and beneficiaries to share personal stories and fundraise for specific programs. Peer-to-peer pages amplify your reach and multiply donations through community networks.

Walk for Warmth Community Event

Organize a ticketed walkathon to raise funds and awareness for homeless shelters. Easy online ticket sales and attendee tracking make event management hassle-free and fee-free.

Back-to-School Supply Raffle

Drive donor engagement and fund essential school supplies by offering raffle entries for gift bundles. An online raffle boosts excitement and revenue without hidden fees.

Compassion Marketplace Store

Curate branded merchandise or donated crafts to sell in your online store and support job-training programs. Every purchase funds vocational workshops and community services.

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your social service agency raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

🏠 25 emergency shelter nights

Keeping vulnerable families safe and off the streets

🥫 500 grocery kits

Ensuring food security for community members in need

🗣️ 50 counseling sessions

Providing vital mental health support to those in crisis

🛍️ 100 hygiene kits

Restoring dignity and basic care for people experiencing homelessness

📚 A month of after-school tutoring for 20 kids

Building brighter futures through personalized learning support

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Social Services

Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Social Services

🚶‍♀️ Step Up for Support

Participants track summer steps and secure sponsors per mile to raise funds for local social service programs.

🏖️ Beach Clean & Care

Volunteers collect litter at a local shore, with sponsors pledging per bag to support social service outreach.

🎨 Chalk Your Community

Neighborhood chalk art festival spreads uplifting messages on sidewalks; donors pledge per artwork to help families in need.

🍦 Popsicles for Purpose

Sell homemade popsicles at parks or community events; refreshing treats fuel funds for social service projects.

📱 Story Share Social

Supporters share inspirational client stories on social media, inviting donations to unlock bonus content and fund services.

🎶 Park Concert for Care

Host an outdoor summer concert in the park with local bands; ticket sales and concessions benefit social services programs.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Social Services fundraising ideas

Browse all social service agency fundraising ideas

Top grants for Social Services in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your social service agency. These options are a great place to start.

Grants to Enhance Community-based Services for Survivors of Domestic Violence, Dating Violence, Sexual Assault, and Stalking Program

U.S. Department of Justice, Office on Violence Against Women (OVW)

Not specified

Supports programs providing services to survivors of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking, with applications closing on August 5, 2025.

Apply now

FY2025 Transitional Living Program

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS)

Not specified

Funds programs offering transitional living services for youth, with applications closing on July 23, 2025.

Apply now

Social Service Grants

The Hearst Foundation

Not specified

Supports social service initiatives with a rolling application deadline.

Apply now

National Grants

Ben & Jerry's Foundation

Not specified

Supports grassroots social change activism, with 2025 applications available from November 1, 2024.

Apply now

Find more social service agency grants

Top companies that donate to Social Services in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your social service agency’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

Walmart

Supports nonprofits through local grants, round-up programs, and registries via its Spark Good program.

Get in touch

Wells Fargo

Supports organizations focused on financial health, housing affordability, and community development through its Community Giving program.

Get in touch

Google

Provides free access to Google tools and advertising grants for nonprofits through Google for Nonprofits.

Get in touch

Microsoft

Offers discounted software, technology grants, and cloud services to nonprofits via its Tech for Social Impact program.

Get in touch

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Social Services? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is truly 100% free for Social Services organizations! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. We sustain this model through optional tips from donors who wish to support our mission of helping organizations like yours spend every dollar on what truly matters.

Can Social Services use Zeffy to collect tithes or member contributions?

Absolutely! Social Services can use Zeffy to collect tithes, member contributions, sell event tickets, and even set up recurring donations without any fees. Your collected funds go entirely toward your community-driven mission.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Social Services run with Zeffy?

Social Services organizations can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy, including peer-to-peer fundraising, ticketed events like charity dinners or community theater, and recurring donation programs for ongoing support. These tools are designed to seamlessly integrate with your existing efforts.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Social Services?

Zeffy stands out as the only completely zero-fee fundraising platform suitable for Social Services. Unlike other platforms that claim to be free yet take a cut of your funds, Zeffy's model ensures that all donor contributions fully support your mission, enhancing donor trust and boosting your cause.

Ready to fundraise with zero fees?

