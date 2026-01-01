Zero-fee fundraising for Social Services

data-usecase-icon="donation_form"
Emergency Relief Donation Drive
Launch an online giving campaign for urgent community needs with a simple donation form. Zero-fee processing ensures every dollar goes directly to emergency aid and support services.
Community Care Sustainer Circle
Build reliable monthly support by encouraging donors to sign up for ongoing care services. Recurring gifts provide consistent funding for food programs, counseling, and case management.
Voices for Change Peer Fundraiser
Empower volunteers and beneficiaries to share personal stories and fundraise for specific programs. Peer-to-peer pages amplify your reach and multiply donations through community networks.
Walk for Warmth Community Event
Organize a ticketed walkathon to raise funds and awareness for homeless shelters. Easy online ticket sales and attendee tracking make event management hassle-free and fee-free.
Back-to-School Supply Raffle
Drive donor engagement and fund essential school supplies by offering raffle entries for gift bundles. An online raffle boosts excitement and revenue without hidden fees.
Compassion Marketplace Store
Curate branded merchandise or donated crafts to sell in your online store and support job-training programs. Every purchase funds vocational workshops and community services.
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
🏠 25 emergency shelter nights
Keeping vulnerable families safe and off the streets
🥫 500 grocery kits
Ensuring food security for community members in need
🗣️ 50 counseling sessions
Providing vital mental health support to those in crisis
🛍️ 100 hygiene kits
Restoring dignity and basic care for people experiencing homelessness
📚 A month of after-school tutoring for 20 kids
Building brighter futures through personalized learning support
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Social Services
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Social Services
🚶♀️ Step Up for Support
Participants track summer steps and secure sponsors per mile to raise funds for local social service programs.
🏖️ Beach Clean & Care
Volunteers collect litter at a local shore, with sponsors pledging per bag to support social service outreach.
🎨 Chalk Your Community
Neighborhood chalk art festival spreads uplifting messages on sidewalks; donors pledge per artwork to help families in need.
🍦 Popsicles for Purpose
Sell homemade popsicles at parks or community events; refreshing treats fuel funds for social service projects.
📱 Story Share Social
Supporters share inspirational client stories on social media, inviting donations to unlock bonus content and fund services.
🎶 Park Concert for Care
Host an outdoor summer concert in the park with local bands; ticket sales and concessions benefit social services programs.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free Social Services fundraising ideas
Top grants for Social Services in 2025
Grants to Enhance Community-based Services for Survivors of Domestic Violence, Dating Violence, Sexual Assault, and Stalking Program
U.S. Department of Justice, Office on Violence Against Women (OVW)
Not specified
Supports programs providing services to survivors of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking, with applications closing on August 5, 2025.
FY2025 Transitional Living Program
U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS)
Not specified
Funds programs offering transitional living services for youth, with applications closing on July 23, 2025.
Social Service Grants
The Hearst Foundation
Not specified
Supports social service initiatives with a rolling application deadline.
National Grants
Ben & Jerry's Foundation
Not specified
Supports grassroots social change activism, with 2025 applications available from November 1, 2024.
Top companies that donate to Social Services in 2025
Walmart
Supports nonprofits through local grants, round-up programs, and registries via its Spark Good program.
Wells Fargo
Supports organizations focused on financial health, housing affordability, and community development through its Community Giving program.
Provides free access to Google tools and advertising grants for nonprofits through Google for Nonprofits.
Microsoft
Offers discounted software, technology grants, and cloud services to nonprofits via its Tech for Social Impact program.
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Social Services? What’s the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is truly 100% free for Social Services organizations! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. We sustain this model through optional tips from donors who wish to support our mission of helping organizations like yours spend every dollar on what truly matters.
Can Social Services use Zeffy to collect tithes or member contributions?
Absolutely! Social Services can use Zeffy to collect tithes, member contributions, sell event tickets, and even set up recurring donations without any fees. Your collected funds go entirely toward your community-driven mission.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Social Services run with Zeffy?
Social Services organizations can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy, including peer-to-peer fundraising, ticketed events like charity dinners or community theater, and recurring donation programs for ongoing support. These tools are designed to seamlessly integrate with your existing efforts.
What’s the best fundraising platform for Social Services?
Zeffy stands out as the only completely zero-fee fundraising platform suitable for Social Services. Unlike other platforms that claim to be free yet take a cut of your funds, Zeffy's model ensures that all donor contributions fully support your mission, enhancing donor trust and boosting your cause.