Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Social Services? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is truly 100% free for Social Services organizations! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. We sustain this model through optional tips from donors who wish to support our mission of helping organizations like yours spend every dollar on what truly matters.

Can Social Services use Zeffy to collect tithes or member contributions?

Absolutely! Social Services can use Zeffy to collect tithes, member contributions, sell event tickets, and even set up recurring donations without any fees. Your collected funds go entirely toward your community-driven mission.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Social Services run with Zeffy?

Social Services organizations can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy, including peer-to-peer fundraising, ticketed events like charity dinners or community theater, and recurring donation programs for ongoing support. These tools are designed to seamlessly integrate with your existing efforts.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Social Services?

Zeffy stands out as the only completely zero-fee fundraising platform suitable for Social Services. Unlike other platforms that claim to be free yet take a cut of your funds, Zeffy's model ensures that all donor contributions fully support your mission, enhancing donor trust and boosting your cause.