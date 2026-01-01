Zero-fee fundraising for Workforce Development Nonprofits

data-usecase-icon="donation_form"
Bridge the Skills Gap Scholarship Drive
Use a custom donation form to raise funds for scholarships that enable low-income adults to enroll in vocational training—100% of gifts go directly to students.
Career Champions Monthly Giving Club
Encourage supporters to commit to monthly gifts to sustain long-term training programs and job placement services with automatic, fee-free recurring donations.
Alumni Peer Fundraising Push
Empower program graduates to create personal fundraising pages and rally their networks to support new cohorts entering job training programs.
Annual Job Readiness Gala
Sell tickets to a gala dinner featuring keynote speakers and trainee success stories, managing RSVPs and payments entirely online.
Back-to-Work Raffle
Host a raffle offering career toolkit bundles and tech devices to raise funds for classroom supplies and materials—tickets sold online in minutes.
Employer Sponsorship Silent Auction
Gather in-kind donations from local businesses and let supporters bid silently online or at your fundraising dinner to boost program resources.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Workforce Development Nonprofits
🍔 Skills & Grills Cook-Off
Host a community BBQ cook-off where teams compete and guests vote with donations to fund job training programs.
🚐 Mobile Workshop Tour
Outfit a van with mini training stations, then sell sponsorships and attendee spots as you tour neighborhoods delivering career workshops.
📹 Career Reels Challenge
Invite supporters to post 30s career tip videos; donations unlock votes for favorites. Boost skills awareness and grow peer-to-peer giving.
🧗♀️ Climb for Careers
Participants tackle a ropes course or rock wall, collecting pledges per foot climbed. Funds fuel your next cohort of workforce trainees.
🌅 Sunset Mentor Cruise
Set sail on an evening networking boat cruise. Tickets connect mentors, trainees, and donors while raising funds for mentorship programs.
🌳 Skills in the Park
Organize an open-air skill showcase in the park. Visitors buy token votes to support their favorite trainee demos and your training programs.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free Workforce Development Nonprofits fundraising ideas
Top grants for Workforce Development Nonprofits in 2025
Cybersecurity Education and Workforce Development Funding Opportunity
NIST
Up to $200,000
This NIST funding opportunity supports regional alliances for cybersecurity education and workforce development, with a deadline of July 1, 2025.
FY 2026 Innovative Pre-ETS NCO
NJ Department of Labor & Workforce Development
Not specified
The NJ Department of Labor & Workforce Development is seeking applications for Pre-Employment Transition Services (Pre-ETS) for students with disabilities, with a deadline of July 22, 2025.
William Penn Foundation Open Requests for Proposals (RFPs)
William Penn Foundation
Not specified
The William Penn Foundation has open RFPs with upcoming deadlines, including one on July 25, 2025, for various initiatives.
NRPA Mini Grants
National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA)
Up to $10,000
NRPA offers mini grants of up to $10,000 with no match required, due July 25, 2025, for projects supporting the parks and recreation sector.
Top companies that donate to Workforce Development Nonprofits in 2025
Walmart
Supports nonprofits through local grants and community programs.
Bank of America
Supports economic mobility and nonprofit leadership development through grants and programs.
Southwest Airlines
Provides charitable donations to nonprofits focusing on workforce development, diversity, equity, and inclusion.
Microsoft
Empowers people and organizations by providing technology and resources to advance their missions.
