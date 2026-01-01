Button Text

Keep 100% of your workforce development nonprofit’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Workforce Development Nonprofits, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Workforce Development Nonprofits

Zero-fee fundraising for Workforce Development Nonprofits

How Zeffy helps Workforce Development Nonprofits raise money

Workforce Development Nonprofits use Zeffy to fund everything from from skills scholarships to employer-sponsored silent auctions—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

Bridge the Skills Gap Scholarship Drive

Use a custom donation form to raise funds for scholarships that enable low-income adults to enroll in vocational training—100% of gifts go directly to students.

Career Champions Monthly Giving Club

Encourage supporters to commit to monthly gifts to sustain long-term training programs and job placement services with automatic, fee-free recurring donations.

Alumni Peer Fundraising Push

Empower program graduates to create personal fundraising pages and rally their networks to support new cohorts entering job training programs.

Annual Job Readiness Gala

Sell tickets to a gala dinner featuring keynote speakers and trainee success stories, managing RSVPs and payments entirely online.

Back-to-Work Raffle

Host a raffle offering career toolkit bundles and tech devices to raise funds for classroom supplies and materials—tickets sold online in minutes.

Employer Sponsorship Silent Auction

Gather in-kind donations from local businesses and let supporters bid silently online or at your fundraising dinner to boost program resources.

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your workforce development nonprofit raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

👷‍♂️ 5 full scholarships for trade certification

So participants earn in-demand credentials without financial barriers

🖥️ 10 laptops for remote training and job search

Ensuring everyone has the tech they need to learn and apply

👔 50 one-on-one resume & interview coaching sessions

Building confidence and skills to land that first job

🚗 Transit stipends for 25 trainees

Removing transportation costs so no one misses class

🎓 3 career fair booths at community expos

Connecting job seekers directly with employers in growing fields

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Workforce Development Nonprofits

Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Workforce Development Nonprofits

🍔 Skills & Grills Cook-Off

Host a community BBQ cook-off where teams compete and guests vote with donations to fund job training programs.

🚐 Mobile Workshop Tour

Outfit a van with mini training stations, then sell sponsorships and attendee spots as you tour neighborhoods delivering career workshops.

📹 Career Reels Challenge

Invite supporters to post 30s career tip videos; donations unlock votes for favorites. Boost skills awareness and grow peer-to-peer giving.

🧗‍♀️ Climb for Careers

Participants tackle a ropes course or rock wall, collecting pledges per foot climbed. Funds fuel your next cohort of workforce trainees.

🌅 Sunset Mentor Cruise

Set sail on an evening networking boat cruise. Tickets connect mentors, trainees, and donors while raising funds for mentorship programs.

🌳 Skills in the Park

Organize an open-air skill showcase in the park. Visitors buy token votes to support their favorite trainee demos and your training programs.

Top grants for Workforce Development Nonprofits in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your workforce development nonprofit. These options are a great place to start.

Cybersecurity Education and Workforce Development Funding Opportunity

NIST

Up to $200,000

This NIST funding opportunity supports regional alliances for cybersecurity education and workforce development, with a deadline of July 1, 2025.

Apply now

FY 2026 Innovative Pre-ETS NCO

NJ Department of Labor & Workforce Development

Not specified

The NJ Department of Labor & Workforce Development is seeking applications for Pre-Employment Transition Services (Pre-ETS) for students with disabilities, with a deadline of July 22, 2025.

Apply now

William Penn Foundation Open Requests for Proposals (RFPs)

William Penn Foundation

Not specified

The William Penn Foundation has open RFPs with upcoming deadlines, including one on July 25, 2025, for various initiatives.

Apply now

NRPA Mini Grants

National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA)

Up to $10,000

NRPA offers mini grants of up to $10,000 with no match required, due July 25, 2025, for projects supporting the parks and recreation sector.

Apply now

Top companies that donate to Workforce Development Nonprofits in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your workforce development nonprofit’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

Walmart

Supports nonprofits through local grants and community programs.

Get in touch

Bank of America

Supports economic mobility and nonprofit leadership development through grants and programs.

Get in touch

Southwest Airlines

Provides charitable donations to nonprofits focusing on workforce development, diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Get in touch

Microsoft

Empowers people and organizations by providing technology and resources to advance their missions.

Get in touch

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Workforce Development Nonprofits? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Workforce Development Nonprofits! There are no platform fees or processing fees, and you won’t find any hidden costs. We manage to stay free through optional tips from generous donors who believe in our mission to support organizations like yours in keeping every dollar you raise for its intended purpose. No catch, just a straightforward way to fundraise without losing money.

Can Workforce Development Nonprofits use Zeffy to collect specific donations?

Absolutely! Workforce Development Nonprofits can use Zeffy to collect all kinds of donations, whether it's general donations, event ticket sales, or setting up recurring giving plans. And remember, you won't pay any fees, ensuring that every donation is used as intended, directly supporting your cause.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Workforce Development Nonprofits run with Zeffy?

With Zeffy, Workforce Development Nonprofits can run a variety of fundraising campaigns! This includes peer-to-peer fundraisers, ticketed events, and recurring donation drives. Zeffy supports your creative fundraising efforts by making it easy to organize and execute without worrying about losing funds to fees.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Workforce Development Nonprofits?

Zeffy is the best choice for Workforce Development Nonprofits as it’s the only platform that is truly 100% free. We don't charge any platform or transaction fees, meaning more of the money you raise goes directly to your mission. Our zero-fee model not only saves you money; it also builds trust with your donors since they know every penny goes where it's needed most.

