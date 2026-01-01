Zero-fee fundraising for Community Gardens

data-usecase-icon="donation_form"
Spring Into Growth Drive
Launch a season-specific donation campaign with a custom form to fund new beds, tools, and workshops in your community garden. Show donors exactly how their gifts help sprouts thrive.
data-usecase-icon="recurring_donations"
Garden Stewards Monthly Circle
Invite supporters to commit to monthly gifts that sustain soil health, irrigation upkeep, and educational programs year-round. Reliable recurring revenue keeps your garden growing strong.
data-usecase-icon="peer_to_peer"
Plant a Row Peer Fundraiser
Empower volunteers and community members to create personal fundraising pages that sponsor individual garden beds or planting rows. Leverage networks for broader outreach and engagement.
data-usecase-icon="event"
Community Harvest Festival Tickets
Sell tickets to your fall harvest festival, complete with cooking demos, live music, and local produce tastings. Seamlessly track RSVPs and attendee information to plan a memorable event.
data-usecase-icon="store"
Sprouts & Seeds Online Shop
Offer seedlings, branded tote bags, and garden tools in an online store to raise funds for soil amendments and plot expansions. 100% fee-free sales make every purchase count.
data-usecase-icon="membership"
Garden Guild Membership Club
Create tiered memberships that grant access to exclusive workshops, early plot reservations, and member-only events. Build long-term support and deepen community ties.
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
🌱 1,000 organic seedlings
Giving every plot a healthy head start to flourish all season
🍅 500 heirloom seed packs
Letting families plant delicious, nutrient-rich produce at home
💧 10 rainwater barrels
Capturing clean, free water to keep gardens lush through dry spells
🛠️ 5 volunteer tool kits
Ensuring everyone has the right gear to dig in and grow together
📚 8 hands-on gardening classes
Empowering neighbors with skills to cultivate food and community
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Community Gardens
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Community Gardens
🍽️ Garden-to-Table Pop-Up
Host an evening farm-to-fork dinner in the garden. Ticket sales fund growing projects while guests savor fresh produce and local music.
📸 Summer Garden Photo Contest
Participants pay entry to share garden photos. Public votes via small donations. Top shots win garden-themed prizes and boost engagement.
🌱 DIY Seedling Kit Sale
Online sale of branded seedling or herb kits. Each purchase funds garden plots and gives supporters hands-on planting experience.
🏃 Bloom & Grow Fun Run
A family-friendly 3K through local greenways. Registration fees and sponsorships help fund community garden expansion.
🎥 Virtual Garden Happy Hour
Paid online gathering with live garden tour, Q&A with growers, and DIY mini-plant decorating. Builds community & raises funds.
🍉 Sunset Harvest Social
Evening garden gathering with farm-fresh tastings, smoothie bar & acoustic music. Ticket sales boost funds and community bonds.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free Community Gardens fundraising ideas
Top grants for Community Gardens in 2025
Prince George's County Community Gardens Mini Grant
Chesapeake Bay Trust / Prince George’s County, Department of the Environment
Up to $9,500
Supports the creation and expansion of community gardens with regenerative practices, with applications accepted on a rolling basis until funds are exhausted.
Love Your Block Microgrant
Bmore Beautiful (Baltimore City)
$500-$1,500
Supports small community-based beautification efforts, with applications opening in July 2025 and the deadline to be announced.
Plant America Community Project Grants
National Garden Clubs, Inc.
Up to $2,000
Help enhance and beautify public areas and community gardens, with applications open from April 1 to October 15, 2025, for projects in the following year.
NRPA Mini Grants
National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA)
Up to $10,000
Provide up to $10,000 for projects with no match required, with a deadline of July 25, 2025.
Top companies that donate to Community Gardens in 2025
Walmart
Supports local community initiatives and nonprofits through grants and programs.
Together We Grow
Facilitates corporate sponsorships and partnerships for community garden projects.
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Community Gardens? What’s the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for community gardens! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. We keep things free through optional tips from generous donors who support our mission to help every dollar go towards your community garden project. Truly, there's no catch!
Can Community Gardens use Zeffy to collect donations?
Yes, community gardens can use Zeffy to collect various types of donations like general gifts, event ticket sales, and even set up recurring donations, all completely free. Every dollar donated goes directly to nurturing your garden and growing your community.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Community Gardens run with Zeffy?
Community gardens can run various fundraising campaigns with Zeffy, such as peer-to-peer fundraisers where supporters can raise funds online, ticketed events to engage the community, and recurring donation programs for ongoing support. These tools help you cultivate resources for your garden without losing any part of your donations to fees.
What’s the best fundraising platform for Community Gardens?
Zeffy stands out as the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for community gardens. While other tools may claim to be free but then charge processing fees or have hidden costs, Zeffy ensures every cent you raise goes right to your garden, fostering trust among donors and maximizing your impact.