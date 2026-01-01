Button Text

Keep 100% of your community garden’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Community Gardens, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Sign up for free
Decorative

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Community Gardens

Zero-fee fundraising for Community Gardens

How Zeffy helps Community Gardens raise money

Community Gardens use Zeffy to fund everything from bed sponsorships to guild memberships—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

data-usecase-icon="donation_form"

Spring Into Growth Drive

Launch a season-specific donation campaign with a custom form to fund new beds, tools, and workshops in your community garden. Show donors exactly how their gifts help sprouts thrive.

data-usecase-cta="donation_form"

data-usecase-icon="recurring_donations"

Garden Stewards Monthly Circle

Invite supporters to commit to monthly gifts that sustain soil health, irrigation upkeep, and educational programs year-round. Reliable recurring revenue keeps your garden growing strong.

data-usecase-cta="recurring_donations"

data-usecase-icon="peer_to_peer"

Plant a Row Peer Fundraiser

Empower volunteers and community members to create personal fundraising pages that sponsor individual garden beds or planting rows. Leverage networks for broader outreach and engagement.

data-usecase-cta="peer_to_peer"

data-usecase-icon="event"

Community Harvest Festival Tickets

Sell tickets to your fall harvest festival, complete with cooking demos, live music, and local produce tastings. Seamlessly track RSVPs and attendee information to plan a memorable event.

data-usecase-cta="event"

data-usecase-icon="store"

Sprouts & Seeds Online Shop

Offer seedlings, branded tote bags, and garden tools in an online store to raise funds for soil amendments and plot expansions. 100% fee-free sales make every purchase count.

data-usecase-cta="store"

data-usecase-icon="membership"

Garden Guild Membership Club

Create tiered memberships that grant access to exclusive workshops, early plot reservations, and member-only events. Build long-term support and deepen community ties.

data-usecase-cta="membership"

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your community garden raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

__wf_reserved_inherit

🌱 1,000 organic seedlings

Giving every plot a healthy head start to flourish all season

__wf_reserved_inherit

🍅 500 heirloom seed packs

Letting families plant delicious, nutrient-rich produce at home

__wf_reserved_inherit

💧 10 rainwater barrels

Capturing clean, free water to keep gardens lush through dry spells

__wf_reserved_inherit

🛠️ 5 volunteer tool kits

Ensuring everyone has the right gear to dig in and grow together

__wf_reserved_inherit

📚 8 hands-on gardening classes

Empowering neighbors with skills to cultivate food and community

Switch to Zero-Fee Fundraising Today!
Try the fee calculator

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Community Gardens

Fees
You keep
You lose
Decorative
0% platform & processing fees
Decorative
$50,000
Decorative
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
Decorative
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
Decorative
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
Decorative
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
Decorative
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
Decorative
-$1,440
Open as an image

100% free, always.

Try the fee calculator
How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Community Gardens

🍽️ Garden-to-Table Pop-Up

Host an evening farm-to-fork dinner in the garden. Ticket sales fund growing projects while guests savor fresh produce and local music.

📸 Summer Garden Photo Contest

Participants pay entry to share garden photos. Public votes via small donations. Top shots win garden-themed prizes and boost engagement.

🌱 DIY Seedling Kit Sale

Online sale of branded seedling or herb kits. Each purchase funds garden plots and gives supporters hands-on planting experience.

🏃 Bloom & Grow Fun Run

A family-friendly 3K through local greenways. Registration fees and sponsorships help fund community garden expansion.

🎥 Virtual Garden Happy Hour

Paid online gathering with live garden tour, Q&A with growers, and DIY mini-plant decorating. Builds community & raises funds.

🍉 Sunset Harvest Social

Evening garden gathering with farm-fresh tastings, smoothie bar & acoustic music. Ticket sales boost funds and community bonds.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Community Gardens fundraising ideas

Browse all community garden fundraising ideas

Top grants for Community Gardens in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your community garden. These options are a great place to start.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Prince George's County Community Gardens Mini Grant

Chesapeake Bay Trust / Prince George’s County, Department of the Environment

Up to $9,500

Supports the creation and expansion of community gardens with regenerative practices, with applications accepted on a rolling basis until funds are exhausted.

Apply now

__wf_reserved_inherit

Love Your Block Microgrant

Bmore Beautiful (Baltimore City)

$500-$1,500

Supports small community-based beautification efforts, with applications opening in July 2025 and the deadline to be announced.

Apply now

__wf_reserved_inherit

Plant America Community Project Grants

National Garden Clubs, Inc.

Up to $2,000

Help enhance and beautify public areas and community gardens, with applications open from April 1 to October 15, 2025, for projects in the following year.

Apply now

__wf_reserved_inherit

NRPA Mini Grants

National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA)

Up to $10,000

Provide up to $10,000 for projects with no match required, with a deadline of July 25, 2025.

Apply now

Find more community garden grants

Top companies that donate to Community Gardens in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your community garden’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Walmart

Supports local community initiatives and nonprofits through grants and programs.

Get in touch

__wf_reserved_inherit

Together We Grow

Facilitates corporate sponsorships and partnerships for community garden projects.

Get in touch

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Community Gardens? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for community gardens! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. We keep things free through optional tips from generous donors who support our mission to help every dollar go towards your community garden project. Truly, there's no catch!

Can Community Gardens use Zeffy to collect donations?

Yes, community gardens can use Zeffy to collect various types of donations like general gifts, event ticket sales, and even set up recurring donations, all completely free. Every dollar donated goes directly to nurturing your garden and growing your community.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Community Gardens run with Zeffy?

Community gardens can run various fundraising campaigns with Zeffy, such as peer-to-peer fundraisers where supporters can raise funds online, ticketed events to engage the community, and recurring donation programs for ongoing support. These tools help you cultivate resources for your garden without losing any part of your donations to fees.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Community Gardens?

Zeffy stands out as the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for community gardens. While other tools may claim to be free but then charge processing fees or have hidden costs, Zeffy ensures every cent you raise goes right to your garden, fostering trust among donors and maximizing your impact.

How to get funding for…

Lions Clubs
Transitional Housing for Women
YMCA
Volunteer Fire Departments
Workforce Development Nonprofits
Food Insecurity Nonprofits
Autism Nonprofits
Food Pantries
Social Services
Veterans
Community Supported Agriculture Groups
Domestic Violence Shelters
Women's Shelters
Asylum Seeker Aid Groups
Habitat for Humanity
Community Service Clubs
Kiwanis Clubs
Rotary Clubs
Affordable Housing Initiatives
Job Training Programs
Search and Rescue Organizations
Victim Aid Services
Community Centers
Senior Assisted Living Facilities
Foster Care and Child Welfare Agencies
Homeless Shelters
Food Banks
Human Services

Ready to fundraise with zero fees?

Sign up – it’s free forever!
Solutions
Features
COMPANY
Fundraising Tips
Support

© 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.