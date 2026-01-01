Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Community Gardens? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for community gardens! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. We keep things free through optional tips from generous donors who support our mission to help every dollar go towards your community garden project. Truly, there's no catch!

Can Community Gardens use Zeffy to collect donations?

Yes, community gardens can use Zeffy to collect various types of donations like general gifts, event ticket sales, and even set up recurring donations, all completely free. Every dollar donated goes directly to nurturing your garden and growing your community.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Community Gardens run with Zeffy?

Community gardens can run various fundraising campaigns with Zeffy, such as peer-to-peer fundraisers where supporters can raise funds online, ticketed events to engage the community, and recurring donation programs for ongoing support. These tools help you cultivate resources for your garden without losing any part of your donations to fees.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Community Gardens?

Zeffy stands out as the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for community gardens. While other tools may claim to be free but then charge processing fees or have hidden costs, Zeffy ensures every cent you raise goes right to your garden, fostering trust among donors and maximizing your impact.