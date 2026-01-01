Button Text

Keep 100% of your Rotary club’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Rotary Clubs, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Rotary Clubs

How Zeffy helps Rotary Clubs raise money

Rotary Clubs use Zeffy to fund everything from community water projects to Rotary swag stores—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

Sponsor a Community Water Project

Collect tax-deductible gifts with a custom donation form to fund well construction and water-sanitation training in underserved areas.

Launch the Rotary Sustainer Club

Set up monthly giving options so loyal donors can automate recurring support for scholarships, grants, and service initiatives.

Kick Off an End Polio Peer Campaign

Mobilize members to create personal fundraising pages for polio eradication, expanding your reach through peer-to-peer networks.

Host the Annual Charity Golf Classic

Sell tickets online for your golf tournament, manage registrations and payments seamlessly, and drive attendance without platform fees.

Run a District Conference Silent Auction

List donated items for bidding online and in-person, track bids in real time, and maximize proceeds at your next conference.

Open a Rotary Gear & Swag Store

Offer branded polos, pins, and accessories in an online store that’s open 24/7—raising funds and spreading your club’s identity.

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your Rotary club raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

🎒 5 youth leadership camp scholarships

Giving young leaders the chance to gain confidence, skills, and global connections

👓 Vision screenings for 250 children

Ensuring every child sees clearly to learn and thrive

💧 A water purification system for a community center

Providing safe drinking water to families in need every day

📚 500 school supply kits

Equipping students with the tools they need to succeed in and out of the classroom

🥪 1,000 nutritious meals

Nourishing families and neighbors to strengthen community wellbeing

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Rotary Clubs

Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Rotary Clubs

🍦 Scoops for Service

Host an ice cream social with DIY sundaes and donation jars to boost community ties and funds in a cool, family-friendly event.

🚴 Spin into Summer Challenge

A 4-week bike miles challenge—supporters log rides online, gather sponsor pledges per mile, driving health, engagement, and funds.

📸 Summer Snapshot Contest

Online summer photo contest; entrants pay a small fee to enter, supporters vote with donations, fostering community pride and revenue.

🎬 Movie Under the Stars

Outdoor film screening in a park; sell tickets, snacks, and sponsor ads to raise funds while offering fun summer entertainment.

🍽️ Taste & Give Nights

Partner with local restaurants for weekly dine & donate nights where a portion of meal sales supports Rotary projects.

🌻 Sunflower Seed Fundraiser

Sell DIY sunflower seed kits; donors buy kits to grow sunflowers at home, spreading awareness and raising funds with a bright summer theme.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Rotary Clubs fundraising ideas

Top grants for Rotary Clubs in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your Rotary club. These options are a great place to start.

Advancing Wellness Grantmaking

The California Wellness Foundation

Not specified, but LOIs are accepted July 1-31, 2025

Supports organizations aligned with their four main areas of focus, with the next Letter of Interest cycle from July 1-31, 2025.

Apply now

2025 Community Grant Program

Rotary Club of Long Beach Charitable Foundation

$2,500 - $5,000

Provides financial assistance for projects or initiatives, with applications currently being accepted for the 2025 program.

Apply now

Spark Good Local Grants

Walmart Foundation

$250 - $5,000

Supports local organizations meeting community needs, with quarterly application windows including May 1-July 15, 2025, and August 1-October 15, 2025.

Apply now

2025-2026 Grant Application

Rotary Club of Escondido

$1,000 - $2,000

Offers financial assistance for projects or initiatives for the 2025-2026 grant cycle.

Apply now

Find more Rotary club grants

Top companies that donate to Rotary Clubs in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your Rotary club’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

Walmart

Supports local non-profits through grants, customer round-ups, and charitable registries.

Get in touch

Goldman Sachs Gives

Supports Rotary International's mission and global initiatives.

Get in touch

Inflow Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Supports Rotary International's mission and global initiatives.

Get in touch

PNB Gilts Ltd.

Supports Rotary International's mission and global initiatives.

Get in touch

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Rotary Clubs? What's the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Rotary Clubs! There are no platform or processing fees, and no hidden costs waiting to catch you out. We manage to stay free thanks to optional tips from donors who understand and support our mission to help Rotary Clubs maximize every dollar they raise.

Can Rotary Clubs use Zeffy to collect membership dues?

Absolutely! Rotary Clubs can use Zeffy to collect membership dues, organize fundraising events, and set up recurring giving, all without worrying about fees. Every penny collected goes straight to your club's initiatives.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Rotary Clubs run with Zeffy?

Rotary Clubs can host a variety of fundraising campaigns using Zeffy, including peer-to-peer fundraising, ticketed events like galas and auctions, and even manage recurring donations. Whether you're raising funds for community projects or membership activities, Zeffy's got you covered.

What's the best fundraising platform for Rotary Clubs?

Zeffy is the best choice for Rotary Clubs because it's the only truly 100% free fundraising platform. Unlike other platforms, there are no hidden costs or fees, meaning more funds can be directed exactly where they are needed — supporting your projects and community efforts.

Ready to fundraise with zero fees?

