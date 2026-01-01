data-usecase-icon="donation_form"
Sponsor a Community Water Project
Collect tax-deductible gifts with a custom donation form to fund well construction and water-sanitation training in underserved areas.
Launch the Rotary Sustainer Club
Set up monthly giving options so loyal donors can automate recurring support for scholarships, grants, and service initiatives.
Kick Off an End Polio Peer Campaign
Mobilize members to create personal fundraising pages for polio eradication, expanding your reach through peer-to-peer networks.
Host the Annual Charity Golf Classic
Sell tickets online for your golf tournament, manage registrations and payments seamlessly, and drive attendance without platform fees.
Run a District Conference Silent Auction
List donated items for bidding online and in-person, track bids in real time, and maximize proceeds at your next conference.
Open a Rotary Gear & Swag Store
Offer branded polos, pins, and accessories in an online store that’s open 24/7—raising funds and spreading your club’s identity.
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
🎒 5 youth leadership camp scholarships
Giving young leaders the chance to gain confidence, skills, and global connections
👓 Vision screenings for 250 children
Ensuring every child sees clearly to learn and thrive
💧 A water purification system for a community center
Providing safe drinking water to families in need every day
📚 500 school supply kits
Equipping students with the tools they need to succeed in and out of the classroom
🥪 1,000 nutritious meals
Nourishing families and neighbors to strengthen community wellbeing
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Rotary Clubs
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Rotary Clubs
🍦 Scoops for Service
Host an ice cream social with DIY sundaes and donation jars to boost community ties and funds in a cool, family-friendly event.
🚴 Spin into Summer Challenge
A 4-week bike miles challenge—supporters log rides online, gather sponsor pledges per mile, driving health, engagement, and funds.
📸 Summer Snapshot Contest
Online summer photo contest; entrants pay a small fee to enter, supporters vote with donations, fostering community pride and revenue.
🎬 Movie Under the Stars
Outdoor film screening in a park; sell tickets, snacks, and sponsor ads to raise funds while offering fun summer entertainment.
🍽️ Taste & Give Nights
Partner with local restaurants for weekly dine & donate nights where a portion of meal sales supports Rotary projects.
🌻 Sunflower Seed Fundraiser
Sell DIY sunflower seed kits; donors buy kits to grow sunflowers at home, spreading awareness and raising funds with a bright summer theme.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free Rotary Clubs fundraising ideas
Top grants for Rotary Clubs in 2025
Advancing Wellness Grantmaking
The California Wellness Foundation
Not specified, but LOIs are accepted July 1-31, 2025
Supports organizations aligned with their four main areas of focus, with the next Letter of Interest cycle from July 1-31, 2025.
2025 Community Grant Program
Rotary Club of Long Beach Charitable Foundation
$2,500 - $5,000
Provides financial assistance for projects or initiatives, with applications currently being accepted for the 2025 program.
Spark Good Local Grants
Walmart Foundation
$250 - $5,000
Supports local organizations meeting community needs, with quarterly application windows including May 1-July 15, 2025, and August 1-October 15, 2025.
2025-2026 Grant Application
Rotary Club of Escondido
$1,000 - $2,000
Offers financial assistance for projects or initiatives for the 2025-2026 grant cycle.
Top companies that donate to Rotary Clubs in 2025
Walmart
Supports local non-profits through grants, customer round-ups, and charitable registries.
Goldman Sachs Gives
Supports Rotary International's mission and global initiatives.
Inflow Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
Supports Rotary International's mission and global initiatives.
PNB Gilts Ltd.
Supports Rotary International's mission and global initiatives.
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Rotary Clubs? What's the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Rotary Clubs! There are no platform or processing fees, and no hidden costs waiting to catch you out. We manage to stay free thanks to optional tips from donors who understand and support our mission to help Rotary Clubs maximize every dollar they raise.
Can Rotary Clubs use Zeffy to collect membership dues?
Absolutely! Rotary Clubs can use Zeffy to collect membership dues, organize fundraising events, and set up recurring giving, all without worrying about fees. Every penny collected goes straight to your club's initiatives.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Rotary Clubs run with Zeffy?
Rotary Clubs can host a variety of fundraising campaigns using Zeffy, including peer-to-peer fundraising, ticketed events like galas and auctions, and even manage recurring donations. Whether you're raising funds for community projects or membership activities, Zeffy's got you covered.
What's the best fundraising platform for Rotary Clubs?
Zeffy is the best choice for Rotary Clubs because it's the only truly 100% free fundraising platform. Unlike other platforms, there are no hidden costs or fees, meaning more funds can be directed exactly where they are needed — supporting your projects and community efforts.