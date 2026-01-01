Button Text

Keep 100% of your Habitat for Humanity’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Habitat for Humanity, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Habitat for Humanity

Zero-fee fundraising for Habitat for Humanity

How Zeffy helps Habitat for Humanity raise money

Habitat for Humanity use Zeffy to fund everything from from Home Build Drives to Builder’s Circle Sponsorships—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

Sponsor a Home Build Drive

Engage donors with a dedicated fundraising form that highlights each home build project’s needs, making it easy to fund materials and labor fee-free.

Citywide Neighborhood Build Challenge

Enable volunteers to create personal fundraising pages and compete to raise the most for local home builds, driving community involvement and friendly competition.

Annual Habitat Golf Classic

Sell tickets to your signature golf tournament fundraiser—track registrations, collect sponsor packages, and streamline payments without platform fees.

Renovation Tool Raffle

Raise funds by selling raffle tickets for donated power tools and equipment, offering builders a chance to win while supporting future home repairs.

ReStore Online Marketplace

Expand your ReStore’s reach by selling curated home goods and upcycled furniture through a zero-fee online store, increasing revenue for local builds.

Builder’s Circle Recurring Sponsorship Program

Secure steady support by inviting donors to join a monthly sponsorship circle that funds ongoing builds and maintenance, ensuring sustainable growth.

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your Habitat for Humanity raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

🛠️ 50 volunteer toolkits

So every builder has the right gear to construct safe, sturdy homes

🧱 500 concrete blocks

Laying the foundation for families to build stronger futures

🪚 Lumber and siding for home exteriors

Protecting families from the elements and making houses feel like home

💡 Solar lighting for 5 homes

Bringing clean, reliable light into families’ lives after dark

🚰 Plumbing fixtures for 3 bathrooms

Ensuring families have access to safe, sanitary water

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Habitat for Humanity

Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Habitat for Humanity

🏡 Sunrise Buildathon

Supporters sponsor each build hour streamed live; donors match funds per hour, boosting engagement and home builds.

🔨 Mini-Home DIY Kits

Sell small model house kits online; proceeds fund local builds and engage families with hands-on home-building fun.

🍔 Community Grill-Off

Host a neighborhood BBQ cook-off with entry fees, ticket sales, and local vendor booths; proceeds support Habitat builds.

🛶 Paddle for Homes

Organize a sponsored kayak/canoe paddle route; participants raise funds per mile paddled to support home construction.

📸 Home Stories Contest

Invite supporters to submit home transformation photos for a small entry fee; public voting requires a donation to vote.

🎵 Hammer & Harmony Concert

Outdoor summer concert featuring local musicians; ticket sales and merch profits funnel directly to Habitat home projects.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Habitat for Humanity fundraising ideas

Top grants for Habitat for Humanity in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your Habitat for Humanity. These options are a great place to start.

Community HOME Investment Program (CHIP) grant

Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA)

Varies

Supports housing efforts across the state of Georgia, offering stability and opportunity for residents.

Habitat Youth Solutions 2025

Habitat for Humanity

US$4,000

Provides seed funding to youth-led solutions that promote innovative, inclusive, and collaborative housing ecosystem for sustainable and resilient communities; application deadline April 13, 2025.

EPA Environmental Education Grants

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

Up to $100,000

Supports environmental education projects.

Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program

HUD

Varies

Provides resources for livable neighborhoods, economic empowerment, and decent housing.

Find more Habitat for Humanity grants

Top companies that donate to Habitat for Humanity in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your Habitat for Humanity’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

Walmart

Supports local organizations through grants, round-up programs, registries, and space requests.

Whirlpool Corporation

Donates significant funding and appliances to help families gain access to affordable housing.

Wells Fargo

Provides financial support and employee volunteerism to help families build and repair affordable homes.

State Farm

Supports Habitat's youth programs and initiatives for resilient construction.

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Habitat for Humanity? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is completely free for Habitat for Humanity! There are no platform or processing fees at all. Instead, we rely on optional contributions from donors who want to support our mission of keeping fundraising accessible for organizations like yours. No catch, just more of your hard-earned funds going directly where they belong.

Can Habitat for Humanity use Zeffy to collect building fund donations?

Absolutely! Habitat for Humanity can use Zeffy to collect building fund donations, manage event ticket sales, and even set up recurring giving without incurring any fees. It ensures every dollar raised supports your mission of building homes and communities.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Habitat for Humanity run with Zeffy?

Habitat for Humanity can run various fundraising campaigns with Zeffy, including peer-to-peer fundraising, ticketed events, and even recurring donation initiatives. Whatever your campaign needs, Zeffy's tools are built to support you without the additional fees.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Habitat for Humanity?

Zeffy is the best choice for Habitat for Humanity because it's the only truly 100% free fundraising platform available. With no fees extracting from your donations, you can focus on what matters most: funding your projects and building stronger communities.

Ready to fundraise with zero fees?

