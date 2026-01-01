Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Food Pantries? What's the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for food pantries! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We stay free thanks to optional tips from donors who believe in our mission to help food pantries like yours keep every dollar you raise. That's it - no catch!

Can Food Pantries use Zeffy to collect donations?

Absolutely! Food pantries can use Zeffy to collect general donations, organize ticketed events, or set up recurring donations - all without paying a single fee. Every dollar donated goes directly to supporting your pantry's mission.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Food Pantries run with Zeffy?

Food pantries can run various fundraising campaigns with Zeffy including peer-to-peer fundraising, ticketed events like community dinners or food drives, and recurring donations for ongoing support. Zeffy provides the flexibility for all your fundraising needs.

What's the best fundraising platform for Food Pantries?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for food pantries. While other platforms may claim to be 'free' but charge processing fees or have hidden costs, Zeffy doesn't take a penny from your donations, meaning more money goes directly to helping those in need.