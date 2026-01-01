Button Text

Keep 100% of your community service club’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Community Service Clubs, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Community Service Clubs

Zero-fee fundraising for Community Service Clubs

How Zeffy helps Community Service Clubs raise money

Community Service Clubs use Zeffy to fund everything from from annual scholarship drives to cleanup peer challenges—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

Annual Scholarship Fund Drive

Collect one-time gifts through a branded donation form to fund club scholarships and community grants—easy to share and 100% fee-free.

Sustainer Circle: Monthly Giving Club

Automate reliable monthly contributions from members and supporters to sustain ongoing service projects without manual follow-up.

Community Cleanup Peer Challenge

Mobilize members to create personal fundraising pages and compete in a friendly peer-to-peer drive to raise funds for neighborhood clean-ups.

Spring Benefit Gala

Sell tickets online for your gala dinner or charity ball, manage RSVPs, seating, and payments seamlessly, and ensure every seat supports your mission.

Silent Auction for Local Initiatives

Curate an online silent auction for donated items and experiences, driving competitive bidding to boost funds for local service initiatives.

Club Merchandise Shop

Set up an online store to sell branded apparel and merchandise, giving supporters a way to show club pride while raising funds fee-free.

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your community service club raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

🎨 Art kits for 50 youth

So every child can explore creativity without barriers

🍎 Nutritious snacks for weekly clubs

Fueling volunteers and participants with healthy minds and bodies

🚌 Field trip buses for 30 students

Enriching learning through hands-on community site visits

🛠️ Tools & materials for a neighborhood cleanup

Empowering residents to revitalize shared spaces

📚 Mentorship program resources for 25 youth

Building confidence and skills with professional guidance

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Community Service Clubs

Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Community Service Clubs

🍦 Scoop for Service

Invite neighbors to a park social with ice cream, games, and raffles—donation-per-scoop funds local service projects and builds community pride.

🌻 Plant & Serve Pop-Up

Grow and sell summer flower seedlings and herbs at a community pop-up, raising funds for club projects while greening public spaces.

🏖️ Beach & BBQ Bash

Host a beach cleanup followed by a BBQ fundraiser with entry tickets. Participants enjoy food, fellowship, and support coastal conservation initiatives.

📸 Share & Care Photo Contest

Launch a summer-themed photo contest with entry fees. Public votes with donations to choose winners and showcase community spirit online.

🎥 Movies Under the Stars

Screen family-friendly films in a park, selling tickets and concessions. Local sponsors get shout-outs, boosting summer fun and club fundraising.

💻 Daily Good Deeds Challenge

Run a 30-day social media challenge encouraging daily good deeds. Supporters fundraise through peer-to-peer pledges to fuel club community service.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Community Service Clubs fundraising ideas

Top grants for Community Service Clubs in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your community service club. These options are a great place to start.

Community Leaders Grants

Citizens Committee for New York City

Up to $5,000

Supports projects that bring New Yorkers together to improve neighborhood life, strengthen local leadership, and scale community partnerships; submissions close on July 25th, 2025.

Google Ad Grants

Google

Up to $10,000

Provides in-kind search advertising for nonprofit organizations to increase their online visibility; applications are accepted on a rolling basis.

Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation Grants

Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation

$1,000 to $15,000

Supports projects in human needs, environmental stewardship, education, and community vitality; deadline September 15, 2025.

Apply now

Nasdaq Quarterly Grant Program

Nasdaq Foundation

Average grant size of $75,000

Supports organizations that promote and support under-resourced communities by reimagining investor engagement and equipping communities with financial knowledge; deadline August 1, 2025.

Find more community service club grants

Top companies that donate to Community Service Clubs in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your community service club’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

Walmart

Supports local organizations and causes through grants and its Spark Good programs.

Charles Schwab

Supports a wide range of nonprofits and community service programs through grants, sponsorships, and employee giving.

Get in touch

Target

Supports local programs and organizations through corporate citizenship, the Target Foundation, and community engagement funds.

State Farm

Focuses charitable grants on nonprofit initiatives that build safer, stronger, and better-educated communities.

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Community Service Clubs? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Community Service Clubs! No platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. Optional tips from donors who support our mission to help organizations like yours fundraise without losing a cent keep us running. That's it—no catch!

Can Community Service Clubs use Zeffy to collect tithes, library donations, or museum membership fees?

Absolutely! Community Service Clubs can use Zeffy to collect tithes, donations for libraries, membership fees for museums, sell event tickets, and set up recurring donations. All of this without any fees, so every penny goes directly to your cause.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Community Service Clubs run with Zeffy?

Community Service Clubs can launch a variety of campaigns with Zeffy! You can run peer-to-peer fundraisers, organize ticketed events like charity galas, and set up recurring donation programs to secure ongoing support. Whatever your fundraising goals, Zeffy has you covered.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Community Service Clubs?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Community Service Clubs. Where other platforms charge processing fees or have hidden costs, Zeffy ensures all your funds go directly to your mission. More money stays with you to support your projects and communities—just the way it should be.

Ready to fundraise with zero fees?

© 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.