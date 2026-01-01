Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Foster Care and Child Welfare Agencies? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is truly 100% free for Foster Care and Child Welfare Agencies. There are no platform fees, processing fees, or hidden costs. We remain free thanks to optional donor tips that help support our mission. There's no catch—every dollar you raise stays with your cause.

Can Foster Care and Child Welfare Agencies use Zeffy to collect recurring donations?

Absolutely! Foster Care and Child Welfare Agencies can use Zeffy to collect recurring donations, event ticket sales, and more, without any fees. This means every donation fully supports your mission—whether it’s monthly contributions or one-time gifts.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Foster Care and Child Welfare Agencies run with Zeffy?

Foster Care and Child Welfare Agencies can launch various fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! Run peer-to-peer fundraisers, sell tickets for events, or set up recurring donation programs. Zeffy provides all the tools you need to meet your fundraising goals without additional costs.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Foster Care and Child Welfare Agencies?

Zeffy stands out as the only 100% free fundraising platform for Foster Care and Child Welfare Agencies. Unlike others, we never deduct fees from your donations, ensuring more money goes directly to your mission. No fine print, just more support for your cause.