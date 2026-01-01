Zero-fee fundraising for Foster Care and Child Welfare Agencies

data-usecase-icon="donation_form"
Emergency Care Kits Drive
Collect funds to assemble essential care kits for children entering foster care, equipping them with clothing, toiletries, and comfort items. A dedicated form makes it easy for donors to contribute and see their impact immediately.
Support Circle Monthly Giving
Build a community of recurring donors who commit to monthly support for foster families’ ongoing needs, ensuring reliable funding for child welfare programs. Automated giving means fewer administrative hassles and sustained program funding.
Sponsor a Sibling Peer Campaign
Empower supporters to fundraise on behalf of sibling groups striving to stay together in foster care. Peer-to-peer fundraising pages let individuals share personal stories and rally friends for a cause close to their hearts.
Annual Foster Care Gala
Host an elegant evening fundraiser complete with dinner, guest speakers, and success stories to engage community leaders and philanthropists. Ticket sales and attendee data are managed seamlessly online.
Holiday Gift Raffle
Offer exciting prize packages during the holiday season to raise funds for gift distributions to children in care. Easy digital raffle ticket sales boost participation and festive spirit.
Care Package Silent Auction
Gather donated items and experiences for a silent auction benefiting care package assembly projects. Bidders can preview items online and place bids conveniently, maximizing fundraising potential.
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
🛋️ 25 trauma-informed therapy sessions
So children can heal and build resilience after hard experiences
🧸 100 emergency care kits
Providing comfort and basic essentials to kids placed in crisis
🎒 50 backpacks with school supplies
Ensuring every foster child starts the school year prepared and confident
📚 200 age-appropriate books
Sparking imagination and learning during transitions
🤝 30 mentorship hours
Pairing youth with caring adult role models for guidance and support
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Foster Care and Child Welfare Agencies
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Foster Care and Child Welfare Agencies
🎥 Stories4Kids Live Readathon
Invite supporters to a live-stream readathon—pledge per reading minute to boost literacy, entertain kids, and fund critical foster care services.
🚴 Spin4Hope Virtual Bike Challenge
Cyclists of all levels log summer miles, secure per-mile pledges, and track progress online—fueling community fitness while raising funds for child welfare programs.
🍦 ScoopUp Smiles Ice Cream Social
Host a pay-what-you-can ice cream social with local vendors—every scoop donation cools off guests and supports summer activities for kids in foster care.
🎨 Art4Impact Online Art Auction
Feature youth and community art in a digital auction; art lovers bid online to win pieces while directly funding creative programs for foster children.
💦 Summer Splash Bash
Turn up the fun with a family-friendly water festival—entry fees and sponsored splash stations shower guests with joy while raising funds for vital child welfare services.
📦 CareKit Giveback Drive
Launch an online Summer CareKit registry where donors send summer essentials—backpacks, sunscreen, books—to empower foster youth with vital supplies.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free Foster Care and Child Welfare Agencies fundraising ideas
Top grants for Foster Care and Child Welfare Agencies in 2025
Residential (Group Home, Shelter, Transitional Foster Care) Services for Unaccompanied Alien Children
U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) / Administration for Children and Families (ACF)
Not specified
Supports residential services for unaccompanied alien children; deadline not specified.
BCBSAZ Foundation for Community and Health Advancement Charitable Events
BCBSAZ Foundation
Not specified
Supports organizations benefiting the community and creating a healthier Arizona; opens January 1, 2025, and closes December 1, 2025.
Child Abuse and Neglect Grants (CSFA 63)
Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS)
$67,477 to $541,059 for FY 2025
Supports child abuse and neglect programs; FY 2025 award amounts range from $67,477 to $541,059.
OCAP Grant/Contract Opportunities
Office of Child Abuse Prevention (OCAP) / California Department of Social Services
Not specified
Provides funding for child abuse prevention purposes, with applications currently being accepted.
Top companies that donate to Foster Care and Child Welfare Agencies in 2025
Walmart
Supports nonprofits through local grants and the Spark Good program.
Foster Love
Partners with corporations to support children in foster care through financial contributions, employee engagement, and in-kind donations.
Advokids
Offers corporate partnerships to support their work in improving the lives of children in California's child welfare system.
Casey Family Programs
Focuses on safely reducing the need for foster care and building communities, and has a section on partnerships.
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Foster Care and Child Welfare Agencies? What’s the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is truly 100% free for Foster Care and Child Welfare Agencies. There are no platform fees, processing fees, or hidden costs. We remain free thanks to optional donor tips that help support our mission. There's no catch—every dollar you raise stays with your cause.
Can Foster Care and Child Welfare Agencies use Zeffy to collect recurring donations?
Absolutely! Foster Care and Child Welfare Agencies can use Zeffy to collect recurring donations, event ticket sales, and more, without any fees. This means every donation fully supports your mission—whether it’s monthly contributions or one-time gifts.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Foster Care and Child Welfare Agencies run with Zeffy?
Foster Care and Child Welfare Agencies can launch various fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! Run peer-to-peer fundraisers, sell tickets for events, or set up recurring donation programs. Zeffy provides all the tools you need to meet your fundraising goals without additional costs.
What’s the best fundraising platform for Foster Care and Child Welfare Agencies?
Zeffy stands out as the only 100% free fundraising platform for Foster Care and Child Welfare Agencies. Unlike others, we never deduct fees from your donations, ensuring more money goes directly to your mission. No fine print, just more support for your cause.