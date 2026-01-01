Button Text

Keep 100% of your veteran’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Veterans, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Veterans

Zero-fee fundraising for Veterans

How Zeffy helps Veterans raise money

Veterans use Zeffy to fund everything from from crisis relief appeals to tiered veteran support circles—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

Operation Homefront Relief Appeal

Launch an urgent drive with a custom donation form to support veterans in crisis nationwide, collecting essential funds quickly and fee-free.

Honor Run Peer-to-Peer Challenge

Mobilize supporters to run 5Ks and raise funds through personalized pages, amplifying outreach and engaging new donor networks.

Stars & Stripes Gala Night

Sell tickets to an elegant dinner gala that supports veteran scholarship programs and community events, tracking RSVPs and payments seamlessly.

Patriot Pride Online Store

Offer branded apparel and memorabilia in a zero-fee storefront so supporters can showcase their pride and drive funding for veteran services.

Silent Auction of Service Memorabilia

Host a silent auction featuring donated military artifacts and unique experiences, engaging donors with exclusive items while maximizing proceeds.

Veteran Support Circle

Set up a monthly giving program with tiered benefits and regular impact reports, ensuring a reliable funding base for ongoing veteran support.

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your veteran raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

🏕️ A weekend wellness retreat for 10 veterans

To heal from battlefield stress and build camaraderie

🎖️ 50 PTSD therapy sessions

Providing crucial mental health support for our heroes

🍲 500 hot meals at the veterans community kitchen

Nourishing bodies and lifting spirits every day

🎓 5 vocational training scholarships

Empowering vets with new skills for successful civilian careers

🚌 20 round-trip rides to medical appointments

Removing transportation barriers to essential care

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Veterans

Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Veterans

🎖 Hero Steps Walkathon

Supporters log miles in July honoring veterans; sponsors pledge per mile. Share leaderboards and milestones online to boost community spirit and funds.

🍔 Patriot Grill Cookout

Host a July 4th BBQ with games, meal tickets and a raffle. Engage families at your vet center while raising funds and strengthening local support.

🇺🇸 Freedom Fishing Tournament

Teams pay entry fees and gather sponsors per catch at a June weekend derby. Offer prizes and local media coverage to boost donations and visibility.

📸 #VetVoices Story Challenge

A 30-day August Instagram drive where followers post veteran stories, tag friends, and donate via linked CTAs, sparking viral engagement and peer gifts.

🌽 Community Cornhole Classic

Run a summer cornhole tourney in the park with entry fees, sponsor booths, and concession sales. Perfect for families to play and support veterans.

🎵 Salute Summer Concert

Partner with local bands for an outdoor August show. Sell tickets, VIP vet meet-and-greets, vendor booths and donation stations to maximize revenue.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Veterans fundraising ideas

Top grants for Veterans in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your veteran. These options are a great place to start.

VA Adaptive Sports Grant Program

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA)

Up to $16 million

Supports community organizations providing adaptive sports and therapeutic recreation programs for disabled Veterans and active-duty service members; application deadline July 2, 2025.

The Cigna Group Foundation Grants for Mental Health and Housing Stability for Veterans

The Cigna Group Foundation

$3 Million

Supports nonprofits addressing mental health and housing stability for veterans; application closes August 7, 2025.

VFW Foundation Grants

VFW Foundation

Not specified

Supports initiatives for veterans and military communities; opens September 2025.

Apply now

Top companies that donate to Veterans in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your veteran’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

Walmart

Supports veteran causes through Spark Good programs.

Get in touch

DAV (Disabled American Veterans)

Partners with companies to support veterans through donations, sponsorships and cause marketing.

Get in touch

Wounded Warrior Project (WWP)

Corporate partners provide financial support for programs and services for injured veterans.

Get in touch

Gary Sinise Foundation

Supports veterans, first responders, and their families.

Get in touch

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Veterans? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Veterans organizations! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We keep it free by providing an option for donors to leave a tip if they want to support our mission to help you keep every dollar. It's truly as simple as it sounds—no catch!

Can Veterans use Zeffy to collect donations?

Definitely! Veterans organizations can use Zeffy to collect donations, event registration fees, and even set up recurring giving plans—all without any fees. Every penny donated goes directly to your mission, supporting those who have served.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Veterans run with Zeffy?

Veterans organizations can run all sorts of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy, including peer-to-peer fundraisers, ticketed events, and recurring donations programs. Zeffy's all-in-one platform makes organizing these campaigns straightforward, so more support reaches your mission.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Veterans?

Zeffy stands out as the only truly zero-fee fundraising platform for Veterans organizations. Unlike other platforms that claim to be 'free' but charge processing fees or have hidden costs, Zeffy ensures every cent raised goes to your cause, enhancing donor trust and maximizing impact.

