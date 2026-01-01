Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Autism Nonprofits? What's the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is truly 100% free for Autism Nonprofits. We don't charge any platform or processing fees, so every dollar you raise goes straight to your mission, supported by optional tips from donors. No hidden costs, no catch!

Can Autism Nonprofits use Zeffy to collect donations?

Absolutely! Autism Nonprofits can use Zeffy to collect various types of donations, such as general donations, event ticket sales, and recurring gifts, without any fees. This means every donation supports your cause directly.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Autism Nonprofits run with Zeffy?

Autism Nonprofits can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy, like peer-to-peer fundraisers, ticketed events, and setting up recurring donation programs. Whatever your goals, Zeffy has the tools to help you succeed.

What's the best fundraising platform for Autism Nonprofits?

Zeffy is the best fundraising platform for Autism Nonprofits because it's the only truly zero-fee, 100% free solution. This means more funds go directly to your cause, enhancing donor trust without complicated fees or fine print.