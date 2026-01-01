Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Community Centers? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Community Centers! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We remain free through optional tips from donors who support our mission to help community-focused organizations keep every dollar raised. That's it — no catch!

Can Community Centers use Zeffy to collect donations for their programs?

Absolutely! Community Centers can use Zeffy to collect general donations, sell event tickets, and even set up recurring donations for ongoing support — all without paying a single fee. Every dollar goes directly to supporting your center's programs and initiatives.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Community Centers run with Zeffy?

Community Centers can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! Whether it's organizing peer-to-peer fundraisers, selling tickets to an event, or setting up recurring donation programs, Zeffy has you covered with its fee-free approach.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Community Centers?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Community Centers. While others may claim to be 'free' but still charge processing fees or have hidden costs, Zeffy doesn’t take a penny from your donations. This ensures that more money goes directly to your community projects and initiatives, exactly where it belongs.