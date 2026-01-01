Button Text

Keep 100% of your women's shelter’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Women's Shelters, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Women's Shelters

Zero-fee fundraising for Women's Shelters

How Zeffy helps Women's Shelters raise money

Women's Shelters use Zeffy to fund everything from from winter warmth donation drives to peer-to-peer fundraisers—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

Winter Warmth Donation Drive

Launch a themed donation form to collect funds for winter coats, blankets, and essentials for women and children in shelter. A targeted appeal around seasonal needs drives urgency and engagement.

data-usecase-icon="recurring_donations"

Safe Haven Monthly Giving Circle

Invite supporters to commit to a monthly gift that sustains shelter operations year-round. Automated reminders and fee-free processing make recurring giving seamless and reliable.

data-usecase-icon="event"

Steps for Safety Virtual Walk

Sell tickets to a virtual 5K or neighborhood walk where participants raise awareness and pledges for shelter services. Virtual events broaden reach and drive peer engagement.

data-usecase-icon="peer_to_peer"

Safe Home Hero Peer Fundraiser

Empower volunteers and past residents to create personal pages and rally their networks on behalf of the shelter. Peer-to-peer fundraising taps existing relationships for exponential impact.

data-usecase-icon="auction"

Comfort Care Silent Auction

Host an online silent auction featuring donated goods and experiences from local businesses. Bidders can preview items, place bids, and support the shelter—all fee-free.

data-usecase-icon="raffle"

Hope & Healing Raffle Draw

Sell raffle tickets for donated gift baskets, spa days, and community-sponsored prizes. A simple, low-barrier campaign that boosts participation and raises unrestricted funds.

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your women's shelter raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

🏠 50 nights of safe housing

ensuring survivors have a warm, secure place to rest and rebuild

🩺 100 counseling sessions

providing vital emotional support for healing and empowerment

🍱 250 nourishing meals

fueling bodies and minds as survivors work toward independence

🚗 200 transportation vouchers

helping women access job interviews, medical appointments, and support services

👗 100 care packages

offering essential hygiene items and fresh clothing to restore dignity

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Women's Shelters

Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Women's Shelters

🏖️ Beach Volleyball Benefit

Community beach volleyball tournament raising funds via team registration fees, boosting awareness and camaraderie under the sun.

🍹 Sunset Sip & Support

Summer happy hours at local bars featuring specialty drinks, with a portion of sales donated to empower women at the shelter.

🌻 Sunflower Posy Drive

Fresh sunflower bouquets sold at markets and online, brightening days while funding essential safety and support services.

🚴‍♀️ Freedom Ride Challenge

Virtual bike ride challenge: participants log miles and collect sponsor pledges per mile to fund shelter programs and wellness.

📲 Self-Care Summer Series

Online self-care workshop series—yoga, art, mindfulness—offered with donation-based entry to raise funds and promote healing.

🎶 Porch Concert Series

Porch concert series where neighbors donate to enjoy live acoustic performances, strengthening community and supporting the shelter.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Women's Shelters fundraising ideas

Top grants for Women's Shelters in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your women's shelter. These options are a great place to start.

__wf_reserved_inherit

EPA Environmental Education Grants

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

Up to $100,000

Supports environmental education projects; deadline August 15, 2025.

__wf_reserved_inherit

OVW Fiscal Year 2025 Transitional Housing Assistance Grants for Victims of Domestic Violence, Dating Violence, Sexual Assault, and Stalking Program

Office on Violence Against Women

Varies

Provides funding to organizations that offer transitional housing and support services for victims.

__wf_reserved_inherit

National Domestic Violence Hotline

Administration for Children and Families - OFVPS

$16,989,375

Operates a national domestic violence hotline to provide information and assistance to adult and youth victims of family violence; Closing: July 22, 2025

__wf_reserved_inherit

AKC Humane Fund

AKC Humane Fund

Varies

Provides financial assistance to domestic abuse shelters that accept pets.

Find more women's shelter grants

Top companies that donate to Women's Shelters in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your women's shelter’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Walmart

Supports local organizations through Spark Good programs.

__wf_reserved_inherit

The National Women’s Shelter Network

Has various sponsorship levels.

__wf_reserved_inherit

The Women's Safe House

Corporate partners align their brand with the largest domestic violence shelter in the St. Louis area.

__wf_reserved_inherit

The Salvation Army

Provides women's shelters and related services.

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Women's Shelters? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for women’s shelters. There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden charges. We remain free thanks to optional tips from donors who support our mission to help women's shelters keep every dollar raised. That’s it – no catch!

Can Women's Shelters use Zeffy to collect donations?

Absolutely! Women's shelters can use Zeffy to collect general donations, sell event tickets, and set up recurring gifts. This means every dollar donated goes directly to your cause without any deduction for fees.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Women's Shelters run with Zeffy?

Women’s shelters can run a variety of fundraising campaigns such as peer-to-peer fundraising, ticketed events, and recurring donations through Zeffy. Whatever your fundraising needs, Zeffy's got you covered without any fees.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Women's Shelters?

Zeffy is the only truly zero-fee fundraising platform for women’s shelters. Unlike others that may claim to be 'free' but charge fees elsewhere, Zeffy doesn’t take a penny from your donations. This means more funds go directly to support the women and communities you serve.

Ready to fundraise with zero fees?

