Zero-fee fundraising for Women's Shelters

data-usecase-icon="donation_form"
Winter Warmth Donation Drive
Launch a themed donation form to collect funds for winter coats, blankets, and essentials for women and children in shelter. A targeted appeal around seasonal needs drives urgency and engagement.
data-usecase-cta="donation_form"
data-usecase-icon="recurring_donations"
Safe Haven Monthly Giving Circle
Invite supporters to commit to a monthly gift that sustains shelter operations year-round. Automated reminders and fee-free processing make recurring giving seamless and reliable.
data-usecase-cta="recurring_donations"
data-usecase-icon="event"
Steps for Safety Virtual Walk
Sell tickets to a virtual 5K or neighborhood walk where participants raise awareness and pledges for shelter services. Virtual events broaden reach and drive peer engagement.
data-usecase-cta="event"
data-usecase-icon="peer_to_peer"
Safe Home Hero Peer Fundraiser
Empower volunteers and past residents to create personal pages and rally their networks on behalf of the shelter. Peer-to-peer fundraising taps existing relationships for exponential impact.
data-usecase-cta="peer_to_peer"
data-usecase-icon="auction"
Comfort Care Silent Auction
Host an online silent auction featuring donated goods and experiences from local businesses. Bidders can preview items, place bids, and support the shelter—all fee-free.
data-usecase-cta="auction"
data-usecase-icon="raffle"
Hope & Healing Raffle Draw
Sell raffle tickets for donated gift baskets, spa days, and community-sponsored prizes. A simple, low-barrier campaign that boosts participation and raises unrestricted funds.
data-usecase-cta="raffle"
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
🏠 50 nights of safe housing
ensuring survivors have a warm, secure place to rest and rebuild
🩺 100 counseling sessions
providing vital emotional support for healing and empowerment
🍱 250 nourishing meals
fueling bodies and minds as survivors work toward independence
🚗 200 transportation vouchers
helping women access job interviews, medical appointments, and support services
👗 100 care packages
offering essential hygiene items and fresh clothing to restore dignity
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Women's Shelters
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Women's Shelters
🏖️ Beach Volleyball Benefit
Community beach volleyball tournament raising funds via team registration fees, boosting awareness and camaraderie under the sun.
🍹 Sunset Sip & Support
Summer happy hours at local bars featuring specialty drinks, with a portion of sales donated to empower women at the shelter.
🌻 Sunflower Posy Drive
Fresh sunflower bouquets sold at markets and online, brightening days while funding essential safety and support services.
🚴♀️ Freedom Ride Challenge
Virtual bike ride challenge: participants log miles and collect sponsor pledges per mile to fund shelter programs and wellness.
📲 Self-Care Summer Series
Online self-care workshop series—yoga, art, mindfulness—offered with donation-based entry to raise funds and promote healing.
🎶 Porch Concert Series
Porch concert series where neighbors donate to enjoy live acoustic performances, strengthening community and supporting the shelter.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free Women's Shelters fundraising ideas
Top grants for Women's Shelters in 2025
EPA Environmental Education Grants
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
Up to $100,000
Supports environmental education projects; deadline August 15, 2025.
OVW Fiscal Year 2025 Transitional Housing Assistance Grants for Victims of Domestic Violence, Dating Violence, Sexual Assault, and Stalking Program
Office on Violence Against Women
Varies
Provides funding to organizations that offer transitional housing and support services for victims.
National Domestic Violence Hotline
Administration for Children and Families - OFVPS
$16,989,375
Operates a national domestic violence hotline to provide information and assistance to adult and youth victims of family violence; Closing: July 22, 2025
AKC Humane Fund
AKC Humane Fund
Varies
Provides financial assistance to domestic abuse shelters that accept pets.
Top companies that donate to Women's Shelters in 2025
Walmart
Supports local organizations through Spark Good programs.
The National Women’s Shelter Network
Has various sponsorship levels.
The Women's Safe House
Corporate partners align their brand with the largest domestic violence shelter in the St. Louis area.
The Salvation Army
Provides women's shelters and related services.
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Women's Shelters? What’s the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for women’s shelters. There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden charges. We remain free thanks to optional tips from donors who support our mission to help women's shelters keep every dollar raised. That’s it – no catch!
Can Women's Shelters use Zeffy to collect donations?
Absolutely! Women's shelters can use Zeffy to collect general donations, sell event tickets, and set up recurring gifts. This means every dollar donated goes directly to your cause without any deduction for fees.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Women's Shelters run with Zeffy?
Women’s shelters can run a variety of fundraising campaigns such as peer-to-peer fundraising, ticketed events, and recurring donations through Zeffy. Whatever your fundraising needs, Zeffy's got you covered without any fees.
What’s the best fundraising platform for Women's Shelters?
Zeffy is the only truly zero-fee fundraising platform for women’s shelters. Unlike others that may claim to be 'free' but charge fees elsewhere, Zeffy doesn’t take a penny from your donations. This means more funds go directly to support the women and communities you serve.