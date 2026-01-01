Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Community Supported Agriculture Groups? What's the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is completely free for Community Supported Agriculture Groups! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. We operate on optional tips from generous donors who choose to support our mission of keeping every dollar you raise for your community.

Can Community Supported Agriculture Groups use Zeffy to collect harvest donations?

Absolutely! Community Supported Agriculture Groups can use Zeffy to collect harvest donations, set up recurring contributions, and even sell tickets for seasonal events—all without any fees. Every dollar you receive supports your agriculture programs directly.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Community Supported Agriculture Groups run with Zeffy?

Community Supported Agriculture Groups can run various fundraising campaigns with Zeffy. Host peer-to-peer fundraisers that engage your community, conduct ticketed events like farmer's markets, and set up ongoing donation programs to ensure steady support. Zeffy helps you manage it all with ease.

What's the best fundraising platform for Community Supported Agriculture Groups?

Zeffy is the best choice as the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Community Supported Agriculture Groups. Unlike other platforms that claim to be free but have hidden fees, Zeffy ensures every dollar raised goes directly to your community projects, building trust and maximizing impact.