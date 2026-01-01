Zero-fee fundraising for Community Supported Agriculture Groups

data-usecase-icon="membership"
Launch a Seasonal CSA Membership Program
Invite supporters to join your seasonal CSA with tiered membership levels offering exclusive produce boxes, ensuring predictable revenue and stronger community ties.
Offer Weekly Farm Box Subscriptions
Automate recurring payments for weekly or bi-weekly fresh farm boxes so members never miss a harvest and you secure steady cash flow.
Open Your Farm Store for Fresh & Value-Added Goods
Sell homemade jams, honey, eggs, and farm merchandise online to expand your market beyond share members and generate fee-free profits.
Host a Farm-to-Table Harvest Dinner
Sell tickets to a hands-on dinner event at the farm, combining a unique dining experience with behind-the-scenes tours to deepen donor engagement.
data-usecase-icon="donation_form"
Kick Off a Farm Improvement Fundraiser
Use a custom donation page to raise money for a new greenhouse, equipment, or irrigation system, making it easy for donors to support critical farm projects.
Launch a Community Garden Peer-to-Peer Drive
Empower volunteers and supporters to create personal fundraising pages to back workshops, school garden programs, or farmer education initiatives.
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
🥕 50 monthly CSA shares for families
ensuring every household can access fresh, local produce for a full month
🌱 500 seed kits for community gardens
inspiring students and neighbors to grow their own healthy food
👩🌾 5 youth farm training workshops
empowering kids with hands-on agricultural skills and confidence
🚜 20 hours of tractor rental
boosting planting and harvest capacity when labor is limited
🍳 10 farm-to-table cooking demos
teaching families how to turn local harvests into nourishing meals
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Community Supported Agriculture Groups
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Community Supported Agriculture Groups
🌿 Farm-to-Table Picnic Party
Host a community picnic on the farm with seasonal dishes. Ticket sales support CSA programs and connect donors to fresh, local produce.
🍓 Berry Picking Social
Invite supporters for a pick-your-own strawberry day. Ticket fees fund farm operations and give families a hands-on harvest experience.
🥕 Veggie Recipe Contest
Run an online recipe contest using CSA produce. Entry fees fund the farm, and public voting drives engagement and new subscriber sign-ups.
🎥 Virtual Cooking Demo
Stream live kitchen demos using CSA boxes. Viewers donate to join, learn new recipes, and preorder summer shares for delivery.
🚜 Sunset Farm Tours
Offer guided evening tours with seasonal snacks and local drinks. Ticket sales boost revenue while deepening community connections.
📦 Early-Bird CSA Box Sale
Launch a limited-time discount on fall CSA shares. Early sales secure funding, reward loyal supporters, and fill your summer calendar.
Top grants for Community Supported Agriculture Groups in 2025
Farm Aid Grants
Farm Aid
$5,000 – $10,000 (average)
Supports IRS 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations serving family farmers by building local food systems and connecting farmers with consumers; applications typically received in summer.
USDA Farmers Market Promotion Program (FMPP)
U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)
Not specified in provided snippets
Supports projects to improve and expand domestic farmers markets, roadside stands, community-supported agriculture programs, and other direct producer-to-consumer market opportunities.
Biologically Integrated Farming Systems Grant Program
California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA)
Not specified in provided snippets
Funds on-farm demonstration and evaluation of innovative, biologically based farming systems; concept proposal deadline June 27, 2025.
USDA Urban Agriculture and Innovative Production Grants
U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)
$14.4 million total (for two projects)
Supports urban agriculture and innovative production projects; announced January 8, 2025.
Top companies that donate to Community Supported Agriculture Groups in 2025
Walmart
Supports organizations through Spark Good, which includes local grants, round up, registries, and a space request tool.
Farm Aid
Provides grants to qualifying nonprofit organizations that serve family farmers in the United States.
AGCO Agriculture Foundation
Offers grants to nonprofits for projects that support the next generation of leaders in agriculture.
FairShare CSA Coalition
Receives sponsorships in the form of in-kind donations of food or food prep, beer, photography, graphic design, prizes for riders, and live music, and cash contributions at several different sponsorship levels.
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Community Supported Agriculture Groups? What's the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is completely free for Community Supported Agriculture Groups! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. We operate on optional tips from generous donors who choose to support our mission of keeping every dollar you raise for your community.
Can Community Supported Agriculture Groups use Zeffy to collect harvest donations?
Absolutely! Community Supported Agriculture Groups can use Zeffy to collect harvest donations, set up recurring contributions, and even sell tickets for seasonal events—all without any fees. Every dollar you receive supports your agriculture programs directly.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Community Supported Agriculture Groups run with Zeffy?
Community Supported Agriculture Groups can run various fundraising campaigns with Zeffy. Host peer-to-peer fundraisers that engage your community, conduct ticketed events like farmer's markets, and set up ongoing donation programs to ensure steady support. Zeffy helps you manage it all with ease.
What's the best fundraising platform for Community Supported Agriculture Groups?
Zeffy is the best choice as the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Community Supported Agriculture Groups. Unlike other platforms that claim to be free but have hidden fees, Zeffy ensures every dollar raised goes directly to your community projects, building trust and maximizing impact.