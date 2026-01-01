Button Text

Keep 100% of your YMCA’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for YMCA, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of YMCA

Zero-fee fundraising for YMCA

How Zeffy helps YMCA raise money

YMCA use Zeffy to fund everything from from camp scholarships to spirit-wear sales—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

Camp Scholarship Fund Drive

Support underprivileged kids attending YMCA summer camps with an easy online donation form. Highlight scholarship impact to inspire donors and keep funds flowing fee-free.

Monthly Supporter Circle

Build a reliable funding stream by inviting donors to contribute monthly to YMCA programs. Automate giving and deepen engagement with recurring gift options.

Spring 5K Community Fun Run

Sell tickets and registrations for your YMCA fun run to boost community involvement and raise funds for local facilities. Track attendees and payments seamlessly.

Swim-A-Thon Peer Challenge

Empower participants to gather pledges per lap swum, leveraging personal networks to expand your YMCA’s reach. Participants share custom pages to drive friendly competition.

Annual Gala Silent Auction

Host a silent auction at your YMCA fundraising gala—collect bids online and display real-time updates. Maximize donations by featuring experiences and donated items.

Spirit Wear Online Store

Offer YMCA-branded shirts, water bottles, and hoodies in a zero-fee online store. Let supporters show their pride while funding youth programs and facility upgrades.

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your YMCA raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

🎓 10 youth summer camp scholarships

So every child can explore, learn, and grow in the great outdoors

🏊 125 swim lessons for kids

Building water safety skills and confidence, stroke by stroke

⚽ Gear and uniforms for 50 young athletes

Ensuring every player feels proud, prepared, and part of the team

📚 STEM kits for 100 after-school participants

Igniting curiosity and hands-on learning in science and tech

🏋️ 25 youth or family fitness memberships

Opening doors to health, wellness, and community support

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for YMCA

0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for YMCA

🏊‍♂️ Splash & Swim-A-Thon

Join swimmers raising pledge donations per lap, boosting community health and funding YMCA pools and swim lessons.

🍦 Chill & Donate Ice Cream Social

Gather families for tasty treats, games and donation stations, mixing fun and fundraising for local youth programs.

🚴‍♀️ Pedal & Serve Charity Ride

Cyclists collect sponsors per mile to fund facility upgrades and scholarship programs while enjoying scenic routes.

🌅 Yoga for All Sunrise Session

Sunrise yoga in the park welcomes all ages to practice for a donation, promoting wellness and community support.

🎤 YMCA Virtual Talent Show

Performers of all ages join a live-stream talent show; viewers donate to vote for their favorites and support youth programs.

📸 #YMCASummer Snap Challenge

Supporters share summer moments with #YMCASummer; each post triggers corporate gifts and boosts online fundraising.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free YMCA fundraising ideas

Top grants for YMCA in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your YMCA. These options are a great place to start.

Network Solutions Grants

EU Youth Empowerment Fund / Global Youth Mobilization (GYM)

EUR 10,000 - EUR 30,000

Supports youth-led solutions addressing local challenges and advancing the SDGs; application deadline May 18, 2025.

Caring Communities for Mental Health

Greater Scranton YMCA

$10,000 per year (2 years)

Contract for marketing firms in Northeastern Pennsylvania to promote the Caring Communities for Mental Health program; proposal deadline July 16, 2025.

USDA Rural Development Community Facilities Grant

USDA Rural Development

$3.5 million

Grant for a new facility providing health and rehabilitative services in partnership with Morris Hospital.

Princeton Area Community Foundation Grant

Princeton Area Community Foundation

$25,000

Supports summer camp programs for under-resourced youth.

Top companies that donate to YMCA in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your YMCA’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

Walmart

Supports local organizations and causes through its Spark Good program, which includes grants, customer round-ups, and other community giving initiatives.

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for YMCA? What's the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for YMCA! There are no platform or processing fees, and no hidden costs. We achieve this with the help of optional tips from donors who support our mission to help organizations like yours keep every dollar you raise. That's all there is to it—no catch!

Can YMCA use Zeffy to collect program donations?

Absolutely! YMCA can use Zeffy to collect program donations, membership fees, sell event tickets, and set up recurring giving—all without paying any fees. Every dollar your donors contribute goes directly to your programs and services.

What types of fundraising campaigns can YMCA run with Zeffy?

YMCA can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! You can launch peer-to-peer fundraisers, organize ticketed events, and set up recurring donation programs for consistent support. Whatever your fundraising goals, Zeffy has the tools to support your organization's mission.

What's the best fundraising platform for YMCA?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for YMCA. Unlike other platforms that sneak in processing fees or hidden costs, we ensure every cent you raise supports your programs. This means more funds for your cause and greater trust from your donors—no fine print, no worries.

