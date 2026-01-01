Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for YMCA? What's the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for YMCA! There are no platform or processing fees, and no hidden costs. We achieve this with the help of optional tips from donors who support our mission to help organizations like yours keep every dollar you raise. That's all there is to it—no catch!

Can YMCA use Zeffy to collect program donations?

Absolutely! YMCA can use Zeffy to collect program donations, membership fees, sell event tickets, and set up recurring giving—all without paying any fees. Every dollar your donors contribute goes directly to your programs and services.

What types of fundraising campaigns can YMCA run with Zeffy?

YMCA can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! You can launch peer-to-peer fundraisers, organize ticketed events, and set up recurring donation programs for consistent support. Whatever your fundraising goals, Zeffy has the tools to support your organization's mission.

What's the best fundraising platform for YMCA?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for YMCA. Unlike other platforms that sneak in processing fees or hidden costs, we ensure every cent you raise supports your programs. This means more funds for your cause and greater trust from your donors—no fine print, no worries.