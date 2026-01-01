Zero-fee fundraising for YMCA

data-usecase-icon="donation_form"
Camp Scholarship Fund Drive
Support underprivileged kids attending YMCA summer camps with an easy online donation form. Highlight scholarship impact to inspire donors and keep funds flowing fee-free.
data-usecase-icon="recurring_donations"
Monthly Supporter Circle
Build a reliable funding stream by inviting donors to contribute monthly to YMCA programs. Automate giving and deepen engagement with recurring gift options.
data-usecase-icon="event"
Spring 5K Community Fun Run
Sell tickets and registrations for your YMCA fun run to boost community involvement and raise funds for local facilities. Track attendees and payments seamlessly.
data-usecase-icon="peer_to_peer"
Swim-A-Thon Peer Challenge
Empower participants to gather pledges per lap swum, leveraging personal networks to expand your YMCA’s reach. Participants share custom pages to drive friendly competition.
data-usecase-icon="auction"
Annual Gala Silent Auction
Host a silent auction at your YMCA fundraising gala—collect bids online and display real-time updates. Maximize donations by featuring experiences and donated items.
data-usecase-icon="store"
Spirit Wear Online Store
Offer YMCA-branded shirts, water bottles, and hoodies in a zero-fee online store. Let supporters show their pride while funding youth programs and facility upgrades.
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
🎓 10 youth summer camp scholarships
So every child can explore, learn, and grow in the great outdoors
🏊 125 swim lessons for kids
Building water safety skills and confidence, stroke by stroke
⚽ Gear and uniforms for 50 young athletes
Ensuring every player feels proud, prepared, and part of the team
📚 STEM kits for 100 after-school participants
Igniting curiosity and hands-on learning in science and tech
🏋️ 25 youth or family fitness memberships
Opening doors to health, wellness, and community support
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for YMCA
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for YMCA
🏊♂️ Splash & Swim-A-Thon
Join swimmers raising pledge donations per lap, boosting community health and funding YMCA pools and swim lessons.
🍦 Chill & Donate Ice Cream Social
Gather families for tasty treats, games and donation stations, mixing fun and fundraising for local youth programs.
🚴♀️ Pedal & Serve Charity Ride
Cyclists collect sponsors per mile to fund facility upgrades and scholarship programs while enjoying scenic routes.
🌅 Yoga for All Sunrise Session
Sunrise yoga in the park welcomes all ages to practice for a donation, promoting wellness and community support.
🎤 YMCA Virtual Talent Show
Performers of all ages join a live-stream talent show; viewers donate to vote for their favorites and support youth programs.
📸 #YMCASummer Snap Challenge
Supporters share summer moments with #YMCASummer; each post triggers corporate gifts and boosts online fundraising.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free YMCA fundraising ideas
Top grants for YMCA in 2025
Network Solutions Grants
EU Youth Empowerment Fund / Global Youth Mobilization (GYM)
EUR 10,000 - EUR 30,000
Supports youth-led solutions addressing local challenges and advancing the SDGs; application deadline May 18, 2025.
Caring Communities for Mental Health
Greater Scranton YMCA
$10,000 per year (2 years)
Contract for marketing firms in Northeastern Pennsylvania to promote the Caring Communities for Mental Health program; proposal deadline July 16, 2025.
USDA Rural Development Community Facilities Grant
USDA Rural Development
$3.5 million
Grant for a new facility providing health and rehabilitative services in partnership with Morris Hospital.
Princeton Area Community Foundation Grant
Princeton Area Community Foundation
$25,000
Supports summer camp programs for under-resourced youth.
Top companies that donate to YMCA in 2025
Walmart
Supports local organizations and causes through its Spark Good program, which includes grants, customer round-ups, and other community giving initiatives.
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for YMCA? What's the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for YMCA! There are no platform or processing fees, and no hidden costs. We achieve this with the help of optional tips from donors who support our mission to help organizations like yours keep every dollar you raise. That's all there is to it—no catch!
Can YMCA use Zeffy to collect program donations?
Absolutely! YMCA can use Zeffy to collect program donations, membership fees, sell event tickets, and set up recurring giving—all without paying any fees. Every dollar your donors contribute goes directly to your programs and services.
What types of fundraising campaigns can YMCA run with Zeffy?
YMCA can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! You can launch peer-to-peer fundraisers, organize ticketed events, and set up recurring donation programs for consistent support. Whatever your fundraising goals, Zeffy has the tools to support your organization's mission.
What's the best fundraising platform for YMCA?
Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for YMCA. Unlike other platforms that sneak in processing fees or hidden costs, we ensure every cent you raise supports your programs. This means more funds for your cause and greater trust from your donors—no fine print, no worries.