Button Text

Keep 100% of your food charity’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Food Insecurity Nonprofits, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Sign up for free
Decorative

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Food Insecurity Nonprofits

Zero-fee fundraising for Food Insecurity Nonprofits

How Zeffy helps Food Insecurity Nonprofits raise money

Food Insecurity Nonprofits use Zeffy to fund everything from from emergency food relief to sustainable garden silent auctions—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

data-usecase-icon="donation_form"

Emergency Food Relief Drive

Launch a dedicated online campaign for urgent food relief, allowing supporters to donate quickly when families need it most. Customizable forms and zero platform fees maximize every contribution.

data-usecase-cta="donation_form"

data-usecase-icon="recurring_donations"

Monthly Meals Membership

Invite donors to commit to a monthly Meal Membership, providing steady funding for pantry operations and meal programs. Recurring gifts build a reliable support base without extra transaction costs.

data-usecase-cta="recurring_donations"

data-usecase-icon="peer_to_peer"

Virtual Food Pack-Off Challenge

Empower volunteers to host fundraising challenges where friends sponsor their virtual food-packing goals. Peer-to-peer pages amplify outreach and engage networks in your mission.

data-usecase-cta="peer_to_peer"

data-usecase-icon="event"

Harvest Benefit Gala

Sell tickets to an elegant farm-to-table dinner and community showcase, raising funds for local food programs. RSVPs, dietary preferences, and payments are managed seamlessly online.

data-usecase-cta="event"

data-usecase-icon="raffle"

Holiday Harvest Raffle

Offer raffle tickets for seasonal gift baskets sourced from local farmers and artisans. Engaging prizes drive excitement and boost support for year-end food drives.

data-usecase-cta="raffle"

data-usecase-icon="auction"

Sustainable Garden Silent Auction

Host an online silent auction featuring garden kits, cooking classes, and eco-friendly products. Competitive bidding raises significant funds while promoting sustainable food practices.

data-usecase-cta="auction"

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your food charity raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

__wf_reserved_inherit

🥘 1,250 hot meals

Ensuring families get a warm, nourishing plate when they need it most

__wf_reserved_inherit

📦 500 grocery boxes

Filled with fresh produce and staples to help households stretch their budget

__wf_reserved_inherit

🚚 One emergency food delivery

Bringing vital supplies directly to homebound seniors and families

__wf_reserved_inherit

🌱 Community garden kits for 50 families

Empowering neighbors to grow their own fresh vegetables year-round

__wf_reserved_inherit

👩‍🍳 Nutrition workshops for 75 parents

Teaching low-income families healthy cooking and meal planning skills

Switch to Zero-Fee Fundraising Today!
Try the fee calculator

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Food Insecurity Nonprofits

Fees
You keep
You lose
Decorative
0% platform & processing fees
Decorative
$50,000
Decorative
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
Decorative
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
Decorative
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
Decorative
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
Decorative
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
Decorative
-$1,440
Open as an image

100% free, always.

Try the fee calculator
How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Food Insecurity Nonprofits

🍉 Summer Picnic for Plates

Host a ticketed community picnic with fun games and fresh fruit; every ticket funds meals for families facing hunger.

🏃‍♀️ Miles for Meals Run

Organize a fun run/walk; participants fundraise per mile to provide nutritious meals for food-insecure neighbors.

📱 #SnackShare Challenge

Launch a social media challenge where followers share snack ideas, tag friends, and donate per post to fuel local food pantries.

🍓 Farm-Fresh Box Drive

Partner with local farms to sell produce boxes; a portion of each sale supports food distribution programs all summer.

🎨 Paint & Plate Night

Host a casual painting class with light dinner; ticket proceeds help stock community kitchens and reach more families.

📸 Food Photo Contest

Invite supporters to submit summer food photos for a small entry fee; fans vote with donations to win tasty prizes.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Food Insecurity Nonprofits fundraising ideas

Browse all food charity fundraising ideas

Top grants for Food Insecurity Nonprofits in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your food charity. These options are a great place to start.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Food Love Grants

Popeyes Foundation

$1,000 to more than $60,000

Supports nonprofits serving food to those in need, with applications invited from May 22 - June 30 for a July 15 - December 15, 2025 grant term.

Apply now

__wf_reserved_inherit

Domestic Hunger Grants

Evangelical Lutheran Church in America

Up to $10,000 per year

Supports ministries addressing local issues such as food security, with a letter of inquiry deadline of July 2, 2025, and full applications accepted October-December 2025.

Apply now

__wf_reserved_inherit

FY 2025 SNAP Fraud Framework Implementation Grant

USDA Food and Nutrition Service

TBD

Details for this grant were not found in the provided search results.

Apply now

__wf_reserved_inherit

FY 2025 SNAP Process and ... Grant

USDA Food and Nutrition Service

TBD

Details for this grant were not found in the provided search results.

Apply now

Find more food charity grants

Top companies that donate to Food Insecurity Nonprofits in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your food charity’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Walmart

Supports food insecurity nonprofits through its Spark Good program, offering local grants and resources, and partners with organizations like Feeding America.

Get in touch

__wf_reserved_inherit

Feeding America

This organization partners with corporations to provide food assistance and combat hunger across the U.S., offering various partnership opportunities.

Get in touch

__wf_reserved_inherit

No Kid Hungry

Engages in corporate partnerships to drive positive results and end childhood hunger through initiatives like cause marketing and sponsorships.

Get in touch

__wf_reserved_inherit

Tyson Foods

Demonstrates a commitment to preventing food insecurity through its corporate social responsibility initiatives.

Get in touch

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Food Insecurity Nonprofits? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Food Insecurity Nonprofits! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We stay free thanks to optional tips from donors who support our mission to help your nonprofit keep every dollar raised. There’s no catch — just straightforward support for your cause.

Can Food Insecurity Nonprofits use Zeffy to collect food pantry donations?

Absolutely! Food Insecurity Nonprofits can use Zeffy to collect donations for food pantries, sell event tickets, and set up recurring donations — all without paying a single fee. Every dollar your donors contribute goes directly to helping you feed more people.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Food Insecurity Nonprofits run with Zeffy?

Food Insecurity Nonprofits can run a variety of campaigns with Zeffy. You can launch peer-to-peer fundraisers, organize ticketed events, or create recurring donation programs for ongoing support. Whatever your goals, Zeffy’s got you covered with zero fees eating into your funds.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Food Insecurity Nonprofits?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Food Insecurity Nonprofits. Unlike other platforms that might claim to be free but charge processing fees or have hidden costs, Zeffy does not take a penny from your donations. This ensures more money goes directly to your mission — feeding those in need.

How to get funding for…

Lions Clubs
Community Gardens
Transitional Housing for Women
YMCA
Volunteer Fire Departments
Workforce Development Nonprofits
Autism Nonprofits
Food Pantries
Social Services
Veterans
Community Supported Agriculture Groups
Domestic Violence Shelters
Women's Shelters
Asylum Seeker Aid Groups
Habitat for Humanity
Community Service Clubs
Kiwanis Clubs
Rotary Clubs
Affordable Housing Initiatives
Job Training Programs
Search and Rescue Organizations
Victim Aid Services
Community Centers
Senior Assisted Living Facilities
Foster Care and Child Welfare Agencies
Homeless Shelters
Food Banks
Human Services

Ready to fundraise with zero fees?

Sign up – it’s free forever!
Solutions
Features
COMPANY
Fundraising Tips
Support

© 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.