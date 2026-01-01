Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Search and Rescue Organizations? What's the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Search and Rescue Organizations! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. Zeffy remains free through optional tips from donors who support our mission to let organizations like yours keep every dollar you raise. That's truly it—no catch!

Can Search and Rescue Organizations use Zeffy to collect rescues donations?

Absolutely! Search and Rescue Organizations can use Zeffy to collect donations for rescues, sell event tickets, and set up recurring contributions—all without paying a single fee. Every dollar donated is a dollar that goes directly towards saving lives and supporting your crucial work.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Search and Rescue Organizations run with Zeffy?

Search and Rescue Organizations can run a variety of fundraising campaigns on Zeffy. Whether it's hosting peer-to-peer fundraisers to galvanize community support, organizing ticketed events, or setting up recurring donation plans for regular contributions, Zeffy offers the tools you need to focus more on your mission, not the costs.

What's the best fundraising platform for Search and Rescue Organizations?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free platform for Search and Rescue Organizations. Unlike other platforms that may charge fees that eat into your funds, Zeffy ensures every dollar raised goes directly to your mission. This builds donor trust and maximizes impact, with no fine print or hidden fees.