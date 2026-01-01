Button Text

Keep 100% of your search and rescue team’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Search and Rescue Organizations, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Search and Rescue Organizations

Zero-fee fundraising for Search and Rescue Organizations

How Zeffy helps Search and Rescue Organizations raise money

Search and Rescue Organizations use Zeffy to fund everything from from monthly lifeline pledges to SAR gear shop—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

Launch the Rescue Ready Fund Drive

Mobilize support with a customizable online donation form that highlights your team’s critical equipment and mission needs. Ideal for one-time appeals after high-profile rescues or during fundraising peaks.

data-usecase-icon="recurring_donations"

Start the Lifeline Sustainer Program

Encourage donors to commit monthly gifts to keep rescue crews equipped and ready year-round. Automated recurring donations ensure steady funding for training, gear maintenance, and rapid deployment.

data-usecase-icon="peer_to_peer"

Team Up for Trails Peer Campaign

Empower volunteers, hikers, and outdoor clubs to create personal fundraising pages for search and rescue missions. Peer-to-peer sharing expands your reach and drives grassroots support.

data-usecase-icon="event"

Annual Rescue Gala & Training Expo

Sell tickets to your signature fundraising dinner paired with demonstration drills and training workshops. Ticket sales cover event costs and generate net revenue for mission-critical operations.

data-usecase-icon="raffle"

Rescue Gear Raffle Giveaway

Boost engagement by raffling high-quality outdoor gear and safety equipment. Offer digital raffle tickets to supporters, with zero fees maximizing every dollar for rescue services.

data-usecase-icon="store"

SAR Branded Gear Shop

Launch an online store to sell branded apparel, patches, and emergency kits. All proceeds support training programs and equipment upgrades, with no fees eating into revenue.

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your search and rescue team raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

🚁 3 helicopter flight hours

Ensuring faster response when minutes make the difference.

🐕‍🦺 Vet care & specialized gear for 2 K9 teams

So our search dogs stay healthy and ready to save lives.

🔦 15 night-vision goggle sets

Empowering teams to search safely after dark.

🚙 Fuel & maintenance for 10 ground missions

Keeping vehicles running to reach those in need.

🗣️ Advanced rescue training for 20 volunteers

Honing skills that bring people home safely.

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Search and Rescue Organizations

Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Search and Rescue Organizations

🌲 Trailblazer Hike-a-thon

Participants secure sponsors per mile hiked on summer trails to fund rescue gear and training.

🌅 Sunrise Kayak Rescue Tour

Join a guided dawn kayak tour with rescue demos; registration fees fund water rescue equipment.

🏕️ Camp & Learn Rescue Weekend

Attend a camping weekend with basic rescue skills training; ticket sales support youth SAR programs.

🎥 Cliffside Cinema Rescue Night

Enjoy an open-air rescue documentary screening; concessions sales and donations boost SAR missions.

📸 Photo Rescue Relay

Supporters share daily rescue-themed photos online, earning sponsor donations for each upload.

🧠 Virtual SAR Quizathon

Teams compete in a summer SAR trivia livestream; entry fees and donations fund rescue operations.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Search and Rescue Organizations fundraising ideas

Top grants for Search and Rescue Organizations in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your search and rescue team. These options are a great place to start.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Rocky Talkie Search & Rescue Awards

Rocky Talkie

$5,000, $10,000, and $25,000

Provides grants to underfunded SAR teams across the United States and Canada; applications for the 2026 SAR Award will open in early 2026.

Apply now

__wf_reserved_inherit

Nonprofit Security Grant Program National Security Supplemental (NSGP-NSS)

U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and FEMA

$210 million

Provides funding support for target hardening and other physical security enhancements to nonprofit organizations at high risk of terrorist attack.

Apply now

__wf_reserved_inherit

Environmental Education (EE) Grant Program

EPA

Varies

The EPA expects to award three to five grants from each of the EPA's 10 Regional Offices for a total of approximately 30 to 35 grants nationwide.

Apply now

__wf_reserved_inherit

Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) Grants

FEMA

Varies

Provides funding to assist local fire departments and volunteer fire departments with staffing needs.

Apply now

Top companies that donate to Search and Rescue Organizations in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your search and rescue team’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Walmart

Supports nonprofits through local grants and Spark Good programs.

Get in touch

__wf_reserved_inherit

Mountain Rescue Association

Offers various sponsorship levels to support training and education programs.

Get in touch

__wf_reserved_inherit

Team Rubicon

Delivers disaster relief and aid nationwide.

Get in touch

__wf_reserved_inherit

International Rescue Committee (IRC)

Provides corporate partnership opportunities for humanitarian relief and development.

Get in touch

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Search and Rescue Organizations? What's the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Search and Rescue Organizations! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. Zeffy remains free through optional tips from donors who support our mission to let organizations like yours keep every dollar you raise. That's truly it—no catch!

Can Search and Rescue Organizations use Zeffy to collect rescues donations?

Absolutely! Search and Rescue Organizations can use Zeffy to collect donations for rescues, sell event tickets, and set up recurring contributions—all without paying a single fee. Every dollar donated is a dollar that goes directly towards saving lives and supporting your crucial work.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Search and Rescue Organizations run with Zeffy?

Search and Rescue Organizations can run a variety of fundraising campaigns on Zeffy. Whether it's hosting peer-to-peer fundraisers to galvanize community support, organizing ticketed events, or setting up recurring donation plans for regular contributions, Zeffy offers the tools you need to focus more on your mission, not the costs.

What's the best fundraising platform for Search and Rescue Organizations?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free platform for Search and Rescue Organizations. Unlike other platforms that may charge fees that eat into your funds, Zeffy ensures every dollar raised goes directly to your mission. This builds donor trust and maximizes impact, with no fine print or hidden fees.

Ready to fundraise with zero fees?

