Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Job Training Programs? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Job Training Programs! There are no platform fees and no processing fees—ever. We sustain our model through optional donor tips, allowing your program to keep every dollar you raise. That's it, no catch!

Can Job Training Programs use Zeffy to collect tuition payments?

Absolutely! Job Training Programs can use Zeffy to collect tuition payments, fund scholarships, and set up recurring donations—all without paying a single fee. This ensures every dollar you collect supports your training initiatives and beneficiaries.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Job Training Programs run with Zeffy?

Job Training Programs can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy. Host peer-to-peer fundraisers to engage your network, sell tickets for skill-building workshops, or set up recurring donation programs for ongoing support. Whatever your goals, Zeffy can help you achieve them.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Job Training Programs?

Zeffy stands out as the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Job Training Programs. Unlike other platforms that claim to be free but sneak in processing fees, Zeffy lets you keep every cent you raise. This means more money for your programs and increased trust with your donors.