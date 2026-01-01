Button Text

Keep 100% of your job training program’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Job Training Programs, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Job Training Programs

Zero-fee fundraising for Job Training Programs

How Zeffy helps Job Training Programs raise money

Job Training Programs use Zeffy to fund everything from from Kickstart Career Fund to Employer Partnership Program—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

Launch the Kickstart Career Fund

Create a dedicated donation form to fund certification fees, equipment, and course materials for trainees—streamlining giving and maximizing impact with zero platform fees.

Become a Career Champion Circle

Invite supporters to set up monthly gifts that sustain job training classes and mentorship programs year-round while providing predictable revenue for stability.

Trainee Peer Fundraising Challenge

Empower graduates and current trainees to create personal fundraising pages, challenge their networks to contribute toward shared training goals, and celebrate collective success.

Host the Annual Career Advancement Gala

Sell tickets to a fundraising dinner featuring keynote speakers, alumni testimonials, and live demonstrations—building community support and raising funds for program expansion.

Open the Skills Store

Sell branded merchandise like workwear, toolkits, and training manuals online to both alumni and supporters, generating revenue and promoting program pride.

Launch the Employer Partnership Program

Offer tiered memberships to local businesses for exclusive benefits such as recruitment pipelines, workshop sponsorships, and branding opportunities—driving reliable support.

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your job training program raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

🎓 10 certification scholarships

So trainees earn credentials to jumpstart their careers without debt

💻 20 laptops for e-learning

So every participant can access vital online training and job portals

🛠️ 25 professional toolkits

So learners build real-world experience with the equipment they’ll use on the job

🧑‍🏫 50 hours of career coaching

So each graduate receives tailored guidance to confidently enter the workforce

🚍 25 transportation grants

So no one misses vital training sessions due to commute costs

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Job Training Programs

Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Job Training Programs

🏅 Steps to Success Challenge

Supporters track daily steps June–Aug and collect pledges per milestone to fund job training courses and boost community health.

🍔 Grill & Grow BBQ Fundraiser

Host a summer BBQ with trainee-made dishes; tickets and donations support skill workshops and connect community investors.

🚴‍♀️ Pedal for Progress Ride

Organize a sponsored bike ride where miles translate into funds for equipment, scholarships, and job readiness gear.

🎥 Summer Skill-a-Thon Live

Stream live weekly skill demos by trainers; viewers donate to unlock new sessions showcasing in-demand career skills.

🎓 Virtual Mentor Match

Sell sponsorships for one-on-one summer coaching sessions; donors fund career mentoring and empower trainee success.

🌳 Park Pop-up Career Fair

Host an outdoor fair with employer partners, trainee demos, and on-site donation kiosks to fuel future training cohorts.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Job Training Programs fundraising ideas

Browse all job training program fundraising ideas

Top grants for Job Training Programs in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your job training program. These options are a great place to start.

High Road Training Partnerships: 2025 Grant Program

California Workforce Development Board (CWDB)

Up to $18,577,290

Funds projects increasing access to High Road jobs for underserved populations and creating pathways for incumbent workers; minimum $4,327,290 for healthcare sector projects; deadlines vary.

Apply now

Massachusetts Skills Capital Grant Program

Massachusetts

Option 1: $50,000 - $500,000; Option 2: $750,000 - $1,500,000

Grants for purchasing and installing equipment and related improvements/renovations; Option 1 is for FY24 awards, Option 2 is a multi-year award request (FY24 and FY25).

Apply now

Cummings $30 Million Grant Program

Cummings Foundation

$30 Million

Cummings Foundation will grant an additional $30 million in 2025 to 150 local-area nonprofits as multi-year grants; check back July 15, 2025, to begin a letter of inquiry.

Apply now

Susan Harwood Training Grant Program

U.S. Department of Labor

Varies

The U.S. Department of Labor awards grants to nonprofit organizations on a competitive basis for training and education programs; awards are issued annually based on Congressional appropriations; deadlines vary.

Apply now

Find more job training program grants

Top companies that donate to Job Training Programs in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your job training program’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

Walmart

Supports education nonprofits through local grants and Spark Good programs

Get in touch

Goodwill

Offers training and work opportunities through various programs.

Get in touch

Year Up

Provides young adults with skills, experience, and support to empower them to reach their potential through career skills.

Get in touch

Strive

Offers comprehensive workforce development and job training programs.

Get in touch

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Job Training Programs? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Job Training Programs! There are no platform fees and no processing fees—ever. We sustain our model through optional donor tips, allowing your program to keep every dollar you raise. That's it, no catch!

Can Job Training Programs use Zeffy to collect tuition payments?

Absolutely! Job Training Programs can use Zeffy to collect tuition payments, fund scholarships, and set up recurring donations—all without paying a single fee. This ensures every dollar you collect supports your training initiatives and beneficiaries.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Job Training Programs run with Zeffy?

Job Training Programs can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy. Host peer-to-peer fundraisers to engage your network, sell tickets for skill-building workshops, or set up recurring donation programs for ongoing support. Whatever your goals, Zeffy can help you achieve them.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Job Training Programs?

Zeffy stands out as the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Job Training Programs. Unlike other platforms that claim to be free but sneak in processing fees, Zeffy lets you keep every cent you raise. This means more money for your programs and increased trust with your donors.

Ready to fundraise with zero fees?

