Zero-fee fundraising for Victim Aid Services

Launch the Emergency Relief Fund
Provide immediate support for victims' urgent needs like medical care or safe housing through a simple, customizable donation form—no fees means more aid reaches survivors.
Start a Circle of Support Monthly Giving
Build stable funding with recurring donations that sustain counseling, legal assistance, and shelter programs for survivors year-round.
Run for Resilience Peer-to-Peer 5K
Empower supporters to create personal fundraising pages for a 5K walk/run, raising awareness and critical funds for victim services through community engagement.
Host the Annual Empowerment Gala
Sell tickets to a formal fundraising dinner and keynote event online, maximizing attendance and contributions while covering costs fee-free.
Organize a Healing Artwork Silent Auction
Invite local artists to donate pieces and run a silent auction to engage your community and fund therapy and support groups for survivors.
Open the Survivors’ Support Store
Offer branded T-shirts, bracelets, and other merchandise online, with proceeds directly funding support centers and advocacy programs.
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
🛋️ 50 one-on-one counseling sessions
so survivors receive personalized support on their healing journey
🏠 100 nights of emergency shelter
ensuring survivors have a safe haven to rest and rebuild
📞 250 crisis hotline hours
keeping our lifeline open whenever survivors reach out for help
🎓 5 trauma-informed workshops
so survivors learn coping skills to reclaim their lives
🛡️ 500 safety kits for survivors
providing essential items to restore confidence and security
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Victim Aid Services
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Victim Aid Services
👣 Empowerment Walkathon
Participants walk 3 miles, gather sponsors, celebrate survivors, and raise funds and awareness for victim support services.
📱 #ShareHope Social Challenge
Supporters post daily messages of hope, share survivor stories, tag friends to donate, raising funds and awareness for victim services.
🌙 Stars & Stories Movie Night
Outdoor screening portraying survivor journeys; ticket sales, concessions, and raffles fund trauma counseling and safety programs.
🌺 Summer Self-Care Fair
Wellness fair featuring yoga, art therapy, and local vendors; proceeds from tickets and sponsorships fund mental health care for victims of violence.
🎨 Hope Mural Auction
Community mural paint day; auction prints and artwork to raise funds for trauma counseling and survivor empowerment programs.
🍧 Cool Kindness Ice Cream Social
Ice cream social with local shop partners; community donations and sponsorships fund safety workshops and support for survivors.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free Victim Aid Services fundraising ideas
Top grants for Victim Aid Services in 2025
Grants to Prevent and Respond to Domestic Violence, Dating Violence, Sexual Assault, Stalking, and Sex Trafficking Against Children and Youth Program
U.S. Department of Justice, Office on Violence Against Women (OVW)
Not specified
Supports programs to prevent and respond to violence against children and youth, with a deadline of July 2, 2025.
Enhancing Investigation and Prosecution of Domestic Violence, Dating Violence, Sexual Assault, and Stalking (EIP) Initiative
U.S. Department of Justice, Office on Violence Against Women (OVW)
Not specified
Aims to enhance the investigation and prosecution of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking, with a deadline of July 10, 2025.
Grants to Engage Men and Youth in Preventing Domestic Violence, Dating Violence, Sexual Assault, and Stalking Program
U.S. Department of Justice, Office on Violence Against Women (OVW)
Not specified
Funds programs to engage men and youth in preventing various forms of violence, with a deadline of July 10, 2025.
Victim Impact Grant RFA
California Grants Portal
$1 million per year for two terms ($2 million total)
Distributes $1 million annually to eligible nonprofit organizations to fund victim impact initiatives, with applications due by May 12, 2025.
Top companies that donate to Victim Aid Services in 2025
Walmart
Supports nonprofits through local grants, round-up programs, and registries.
Apple
Supports education and community initiatives through grants and programs.
Meta (Facebook)
Supports nonprofits with tools, resources, and funding to help them achieve their missions.
Match Group (Match.com)
Supports community and social good initiatives through grants and employee engagement.
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Victim Aid Services? What's the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Victim Aid Services! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no surprise costs. We're supported by optional tips from donors who want to keep your fundraising fees undisturbed. That's how you keep every dollar you raise!
Can Victim Aid Services use Zeffy to collect donations for specific needs?
Absolutely! Victim Aid Services can use Zeffy to collect donations for specific campaigns such as emergency relief funds, annual gift drives, or community support initiatives. Whether it's one-time donations, event tickets, or monthly giving—there's never a fee deducted.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Victim Aid Services run with Zeffy?
Victim Aid Services can launch a wide range of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy. Organize peer-to-peer fundraisers where volunteers share your cause with their network, hold ticketed events to engage your community, or establish recurring donation programs for sustained support. Zeffy supports it all with zero fees.
What's the best fundraising platform for Victim Aid Services?
Zeffy is the best choice for Victim Aid Services because it's the only truly zero-fee, 100% free platform. Unlike others that might have hidden charges, we ensure that every dollar you raise directly supports your mission—no fine print, no fees, just wholehearted fundraising.