Keep 100% of your asylum seeker support group’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Asylum Seeker Aid Groups, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Asylum Seeker Aid Groups

Zero-fee fundraising for Asylum Seeker Aid Groups

How Zeffy helps Asylum Seeker Aid Groups raise money

Asylum Seeker Aid Groups use Zeffy to fund everything from from emergency legal fund drives to artisan craft marketplaces—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

Emergency Legal Fund Drive

Launch a targeted appeal to cover urgent legal fees and paperwork for newly arrived asylum seekers. A simple, one-page form makes it easy for donors to give immediately when needs are greatest.

Sponsor an Asylum Family Program

Invite supporters to commit to monthly sponsorships that cover housing, food, and language classes. Recurring gifts ensure stable, ongoing support without administrative hassle.

Community Ambassador Challenge

Empower volunteers and supporters to raise funds by creating personal pages and competing to bring in the most support. Peer-to-peer campaigns broaden your reach through social networks.

Cultural Welcome Festival Tickets

Host a celebration showcasing food, music, and art from asylum seekers and charge for entry. Selling tickets online streamlines registration and provides transparent tracking of funds raised.

Artisan Craft Marketplace

Open an online store featuring handmade goods created by asylum seekers, with all proceeds going back to their communities. An integrated shop simplifies order management and fee-free sales.

Advocate Circle Membership

Create a tiered membership program offering exclusive updates, volunteer opportunities, and impact reports. Membership dues build a reliable support base and deepen donor engagement.

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your asylum seeker support group raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

🏠 60 nights of emergency shelter

Giving a family a safe place to sleep and heal after fleeing conflict

⚖️ 50 hours of legal aid

Ensuring asylum seekers have expert support to navigate complex applications

💬 25 language classes

Helping newcomers build confidence and independence through essential English skills

🍲 500 nourishing meals

Fueling families so they have the energy to start rebuilding their lives

🎒 20 school supply kits

Equipping children with the tools they need to learn and feel welcomed in their new community

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Asylum Seeker Aid Groups

Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Asylum Seeker Aid Groups

🍦 Ice Cream Welcome Fiesta

Community enjoys ice cream sundaes, hears asylum seeker stories, and donates per scoop to fund language and resettlement programs.

🍲 Global Recipe Cook-Along

Virtual cooking class led by refugee chefs sharing traditional summer dishes; participants donate to join and help fund kitchen workshops.

👟 Miles for New Beginnings

Supporters commit to walk/run miles in June–August, secure sponsorships per mile, raising funds for critical asylum seeker services.

🎬 Stories Under the Stars

Outdoor film night screening uplifting asylum seeker documentaries; ticket sales and concessions support legal aid and community programs.

🎨 Canvas of Hope Pop-Up

Summer art market showcasing asylum seeker art; attendees buy pieces or donate to support art therapy and creative workshops.

📸 Summer of Hope Photo Contest

Online photo contest celebrating summer and solidarity; participants pay entry fee, community votes via donations to choose winners.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Asylum Seeker Aid Groups fundraising ideas

Top grants for Asylum Seeker Aid Groups in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your asylum seeker support group. These options are a great place to start.

2025 Immigration Justice Grant

Social Justice Fund

$25,000

Supports community organizing work; deadline April 17, 2025.

Apply now

FY 2025 PRM Request for Concept Notes for NGO programs benefiting Refugees in Jordan

Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration (PRM)

Not specified

Seeks initiatives that advance humanitarian protection for refugees, asylum seekers, and/or stateless persons; concept note deadline February 28, 2025.

Apply now

2023 EE Local Grant Program

Environmental Protection Agency

Not specified

The EPA expects to award three to five grants from each of the EPA's 10 Regional Offices for a total of approximately 30 to 35 grants nationwide. The 2023 Environmental Education grant competition closed on November 8, 2023.

Apply now

Find more asylum seeker support group grants

Top companies that donate to Asylum Seeker Aid Groups in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your asylum seeker support group’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

Walmart

Supports education nonprofits through local grants and Spark Good programs

Get in touch

Welcome Corps

Empowers Americans to help refugees resettle in the United States by forming sponsor groups and raising funds

Get in touch

HIAS

Partners with corporations committed to addressing global and local refugee crises, fostering social and economic integration

Get in touch

Tent Partnership for Refugees

Integrates refugees into the labor market by connecting them to jobs through a network of major companies

Get in touch

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Asylum Seeker Aid Groups? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Asylum Seeker Aid Groups. There are no platform or processing fees at all. We keep it this way thanks to optional tips from donors who believe in supporting your mission. That's all — no catches.

Can Asylum Seeker Aid Groups use Zeffy to collect donations?

Absolutely! Asylum Seeker Aid Groups can use Zeffy to collect both one-time and recurring donations, sell event tickets, and much more — all without any fees. This means every dollar goes directly to your cause.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Asylum Seeker Aid Groups run with Zeffy?

Asylum Seeker Aid Groups can launch various fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! Host ticketed events, set up peer-to-peer fundraisers, or manage recurring donation programs. Whatever your fundraising goals, Zeffy's tools have you covered.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Asylum Seeker Aid Groups?

Zeffy is the best choice for Asylum Seeker Aid Groups because it is the only truly zero-fee fundraising platform. While others might have hidden costs, Zeffy's model ensures that every dollar you raise directly benefits your mission, building greater trust with your donors.

Ready to fundraise with zero fees?

