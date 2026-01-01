Zero-fee fundraising for Senior Assisted Living Facilities

data-usecase-icon="donation_form"
Sponsor a Resident Comfort Fund
Invite donors to support essential amenities—mobility aids, cozy linens, activity supplies—via a dedicated online form for transparent, impact-driven giving.
Comfort & Care Monthly Giving Circle
Cultivate reliable support by inviting donors to commit to monthly gifts, ensuring steady funding for wellness programs and facility upkeep year-round.
Walk for Memories Peer Fundraiser
Empower volunteers to create personal fundraising pages and gather sponsorships for a community walk that directly benefits memory care programs.
Autumn Harvest Gala Dinner
Sell tickets to your elegant fall gala to raise funds for resident activities, track RSVPs, seating, and dietary needs—all fee-free.
Garden Beautification Raffle
Offer raffle tickets for a chance to win a premium gift basket or garden accessories—engaging supporters while funding outdoor space improvements.
Artisans for a Cause Silent Auction
Host a silent auction featuring crafts and artwork donated by residents and local artists, driving competitive bidding to fund creative programs.
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
🦽 5 powered wheelchairs
So residents can explore indoor and outdoor spaces with independence and dignity
🍲 1,000 nutritious meals
Ensuring every resident enjoys a warm, balanced meal every day
🎨 10 weeks of art therapy workshops
Boosting creativity, engagement, and emotional well-being for 25 residents
📱 25 tablets for video calls
Keeping families connected and spirits high, even from afar
🏡 An accessible garden pathway and benches
Creating a safe, serene outdoor space for fresh air and socializing
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Senior Assisted Living Facilities
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Senior Assisted Living Facilities
🍦 Scoop for Seniors
Enjoy pay-per-scoop ice cream with seniors on the facility lawn. Families mingle while donations support resident activities and social programs.
🌻 Garden Stroll Fundraiser
Sponsor a guided summer garden stroll hosted by residents. Ticket sales fund horticultural therapy and outdoor projects at the facility.
🎥 Movies Under the Stars
Screen classic films outdoors on the lawn. Ticket sales and refreshment proceeds enhance entertainment budgets for seniors all season.
👟 Steps for Smiles
Track your summer steps with friends in a friendly challenge. Sponsors pledge per mile to boost senior fitness and wellness programs.
📸 Memories in Focus
Participants submit summer photos with loved seniors for judged contest. Entry fees and public votes raise funds for memory care activities.
🎶 Summer Serenade
Local musicians perform in a park near the facility. Ticket sales and on-site donations support social events and resident wellness.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free Senior Assisted Living Facilities fundraising ideas
Top grants for Senior Assisted Living Facilities in 2025
Community Facilities Direct Loan & Grant Program
USDA Rural Development
Varies based on project and location
Provides affordable funding to develop essential community facilities, including assisted living facilities, in rural areas; applications are accepted year-round.
Older Americans Act Formula Grants
Administration for Community Living (ACL) / U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS)
Over $1.1 billion distributed for FY 2025
Funds critical services for older adults and people with disabilities, including nutrition and daily living assistance, with FY 2025 funding being released.
Live Well at Home Grant
Minnesota Department of Health/Human Services
Not specified
Supports services for older Minnesotans to live in the community.
Top companies that donate to Senior Assisted Living Facilities in 2025
Walmart
Supports various nonprofits, including those in community services, through its Spark Good programs and local grants.
Medline Industries
Supports the senior living and long-term care sector through sponsorships of industry associations.
Assembly Health
Supports the senior living and long-term care sector through sponsorships of industry associations.
Carefeed
Supports the senior living and long-term care sector through sponsorships of industry associations.
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Senior Assisted Living Facilities? What’s the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is completely free for Senior Assisted Living Facilities! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. We're able to keep it this way thanks to optional tips from donors who support our mission to let organizations like yours keep every dollar. It's as simple as that—no catch!
Can Senior Assisted Living Facilities use Zeffy to collect donations?
Certainly! Senior Assisted Living Facilities can use Zeffy to collect various types of donations including general donations, event ticket sales, and even set up recurring donations—all without any fees. This means every dollar donated goes directly to your facility's needs and initiatives.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Senior Assisted Living Facilities run with Zeffy?
Senior Assisted Living Facilities can run a wide range of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy. Whether it's organizing peer-to-peer fundraisers, hosting ticketed events, or establishing recurring donation programs, Zeffy has the tools you need to manage your fundraising activities without any extra cost.
What’s the best fundraising platform for Senior Assisted Living Facilities?
Zeffy stands out as the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Senior Assisted Living Facilities. Unlike other platforms that may claim to be free but have hidden fees, Zeffy doesn't take a penny from the donations collected. This ensures that more funds can be directed toward caring for your residents, building trust with your donors, and supporting your facility's mission.