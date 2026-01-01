Zero-fee fundraising for Homeless Shelters

data-usecase-icon="donation_form"
Launch a Winter Shelter Warmth Drive
Collect one-time donations for coats, blankets, and emergency supplies with a dedicated online form that keeps contributions simple and fee-free.
Sponsor a Shelter Bed Subscription
Enable donors to cover the cost of a bed and meals every month, providing reliable support for residents while building a steady revenue stream.
Host the Hope Walkathon
Invite participants to set up personal fundraising pages, rally friends and family, and raise peer-to-peer pledges per mile walked or sponsored.
Sell Tickets to the Annual Benefit Gala
Organize a themed dinner or cocktail evening, handle RSVPs and payments online, and track attendees without worrying about platform fees.
Organize a Silent Auction for Shelter Services
Gather donated goods and experiences, showcase bids on an online catalog, and let guests place and monitor bids right from their phones.
Open a Hope Merch Shop
Sell branded apparel, coffee mugs, and tote bags online to spread your message and raise funds for daily operations without any transaction fees.
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
🛏️ 250 extra safe nights of shelter
So more families have a warm place to sleep when they need it most
🍲 1,250 hot meals
Nourishing bodies and restoring dignity one plate at a time
🧥 100 winter coats and blankets
Keeping guests warm and healthy in freezing temperatures
💼 25 job training workshops
Empowering individuals to rebuild their lives with new skills
❤️ 125 counseling sessions
Providing vital emotional support and hope for recovery
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Homeless Shelters
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Homeless Shelters
🍉 Picnic for a Purpose
Host a community picnic in a park, sell tickets, feature donation stations, local vendor booths, and homemade treats to raise funds.
💧 Water Walkathon
Community walk where participants get sponsors per mile, distributing water stations along the route, raising funds and awareness while collecting bottled water for shelter guests.
🍨 Scoop Joy Online
Livestream a virtual ice cream social—viewers buy “scoops” via donations, vote on toppings, and enjoy live tasting fun while raising funds and spreading smiles.
🎬 Stars & Shelter Cinema
Outdoor movie screening in a park or shelter yard with ticket sales and concessions—invite families to bring blankets and donate to support shelter programs.
📖 Story Chain Fundraiser
Supporters post short personal stories online, tag friends to continue the chain, and include donation links—each unlocked story drives peer-to-peer fundraising.
🌭 Grill for Good
Neighborhood BBQ cook-off with entry fees for grill teams, concession donations, and a “People’s Choice” prize—drive community fun and fund hot meals.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free Homeless Shelters fundraising ideas
Top grants for Homeless Shelters in 2025
Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG)
Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG)
Varies
Identifies sheltered and unsheltered homeless persons, as well as those at risk of homelessness.
FY 2024 and FY 2025 Continuum of Care Competition and Renewal or Replacement of Youth Homeless Demonstration Program Grants
U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development
Varies
Provides financial support to public and nonprofit organizations to help homeless youth aged 16 to 21 secure stable housing and services.
Quinn’s Corner Jumpstart Grants
Quinn’s Corner
$5,000
One-time grants to help organizations that support domestic violence survivors and their pets increase their capacity; can be used as emergency or planning funds; deadline not specified.
Emergency Solutions Grants Program (ESG)
Emergency Solutions Grants Program (ESG)
Varies
Provides funds for activities addressing homelessness, as authorized under the federal Homeless Emergency Assistance program.
Top companies that donate to Homeless Shelters in 2025
Walmart
Supports education nonprofits through local grants and Spark Good programs
Bombas
Donates essential clothing items to homeless shelters and other partner organizations
Amazon
Supports various community programs and nonprofits through its giving initiatives
The Estée Lauder Companies
Supports various causes through its corporate citizenship initiatives, which can include social impact programs
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Homeless Shelters? What’s the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is completely free for Homeless Shelters. There are no platform or processing fees, saving you from the loss that typically cuts into your mission funding. Zeffy is sustained by optional tips from donors who want to support keeping platforms free for organizations like yours. That's it - no catch, no hidden fees.
Can Homeless Shelters use Zeffy to collect various types of donations?
Absolutely! Homeless Shelters can use Zeffy to collect various types of donations, including general donations, event tickets, or recurring giving programs. All this is available with zero platform fees, ensuring that every dollar you receive goes towards your cause.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Homeless Shelters run with Zeffy?
Homeless Shelters can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy, including peer-to-peer fundraisers, ticketed events, and recurring donation drives. Zeffy's all-in-one platform makes it simple to manage and powerful enough to handle your unique needs.
What’s the best fundraising platform for Homeless Shelters?
Zeffy stands out as the only truly zero-fee fundraising platform for Homeless Shelters. Unlike others that hide fees or charge processing costs, Zeffy ensures every dollar you raise goes towards your mission, enhancing donor trust and transparency.