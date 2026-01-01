Button Text

Keep 100% of your homeless shelter’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Homeless Shelters, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Sign up for free
Decorative

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Homeless Shelters

Zero-fee fundraising for Homeless Shelters

How Zeffy helps Homeless Shelters raise money

Homeless Shelters use Zeffy to fund everything from from winter shelter warmth drives to shelter bed subscriptions—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

data-usecase-icon="donation_form"

Launch a Winter Shelter Warmth Drive

Collect one-time donations for coats, blankets, and emergency supplies with a dedicated online form that keeps contributions simple and fee-free.

data-usecase-cta="donation_form"

data-usecase-icon="recurring_donations"

Sponsor a Shelter Bed Subscription

Enable donors to cover the cost of a bed and meals every month, providing reliable support for residents while building a steady revenue stream.

data-usecase-cta="recurring_donations"

data-usecase-icon="peer_to_peer"

Host the Hope Walkathon

Invite participants to set up personal fundraising pages, rally friends and family, and raise peer-to-peer pledges per mile walked or sponsored.

data-usecase-cta="peer_to_peer"

data-usecase-icon="event"

Sell Tickets to the Annual Benefit Gala

Organize a themed dinner or cocktail evening, handle RSVPs and payments online, and track attendees without worrying about platform fees.

data-usecase-cta="event"

data-usecase-icon="auction"

Organize a Silent Auction for Shelter Services

Gather donated goods and experiences, showcase bids on an online catalog, and let guests place and monitor bids right from their phones.

data-usecase-cta="auction"

data-usecase-icon="store"

Open a Hope Merch Shop

Sell branded apparel, coffee mugs, and tote bags online to spread your message and raise funds for daily operations without any transaction fees.

data-usecase-cta="store"

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your homeless shelter raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

__wf_reserved_inherit

🛏️ 250 extra safe nights of shelter

So more families have a warm place to sleep when they need it most

__wf_reserved_inherit

🍲 1,250 hot meals

Nourishing bodies and restoring dignity one plate at a time

__wf_reserved_inherit

🧥 100 winter coats and blankets

Keeping guests warm and healthy in freezing temperatures

__wf_reserved_inherit

💼 25 job training workshops

Empowering individuals to rebuild their lives with new skills

__wf_reserved_inherit

❤️ 125 counseling sessions

Providing vital emotional support and hope for recovery

Switch to Zero-Fee Fundraising Today!
Try the fee calculator

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Homeless Shelters

Fees
You keep
You lose
Decorative
0% platform & processing fees
Decorative
$50,000
Decorative
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
Decorative
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
Decorative
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
Decorative
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
Decorative
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
Decorative
-$1,440
Open as an image

100% free, always.

Try the fee calculator
How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Homeless Shelters

🍉 Picnic for a Purpose

Host a community picnic in a park, sell tickets, feature donation stations, local vendor booths, and homemade treats to raise funds.

💧 Water Walkathon

Community walk where participants get sponsors per mile, distributing water stations along the route, raising funds and awareness while collecting bottled water for shelter guests.

🍨 Scoop Joy Online

Livestream a virtual ice cream social—viewers buy “scoops” via donations, vote on toppings, and enjoy live tasting fun while raising funds and spreading smiles.

🎬 Stars & Shelter Cinema

Outdoor movie screening in a park or shelter yard with ticket sales and concessions—invite families to bring blankets and donate to support shelter programs.

📖 Story Chain Fundraiser

Supporters post short personal stories online, tag friends to continue the chain, and include donation links—each unlocked story drives peer-to-peer fundraising.

🌭 Grill for Good

Neighborhood BBQ cook-off with entry fees for grill teams, concession donations, and a “People’s Choice” prize—drive community fun and fund hot meals.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Homeless Shelters fundraising ideas

Browse all homeless shelter fundraising ideas

Top grants for Homeless Shelters in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your homeless shelter. These options are a great place to start.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG)

Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG)

Varies

Identifies sheltered and unsheltered homeless persons, as well as those at risk of homelessness.

Apply now

__wf_reserved_inherit

FY 2024 and FY 2025 Continuum of Care Competition and Renewal or Replacement of Youth Homeless Demonstration Program Grants

U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development

Varies

Provides financial support to public and nonprofit organizations to help homeless youth aged 16 to 21 secure stable housing and services.

Apply now

__wf_reserved_inherit

Quinn’s Corner Jumpstart Grants

Quinn’s Corner

$5,000

One-time grants to help organizations that support domestic violence survivors and their pets increase their capacity; can be used as emergency or planning funds; deadline not specified.

Apply now

__wf_reserved_inherit

Emergency Solutions Grants Program (ESG)

Emergency Solutions Grants Program (ESG)

Varies

Provides funds for activities addressing homelessness, as authorized under the federal Homeless Emergency Assistance program.

Apply now

Find more homeless shelter grants

Top companies that donate to Homeless Shelters in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your homeless shelter’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Walmart

Supports education nonprofits through local grants and Spark Good programs

Get in touch

__wf_reserved_inherit

Bombas

Donates essential clothing items to homeless shelters and other partner organizations

Get in touch

__wf_reserved_inherit

Amazon

Supports various community programs and nonprofits through its giving initiatives

Get in touch

__wf_reserved_inherit

The Estée Lauder Companies

Supports various causes through its corporate citizenship initiatives, which can include social impact programs

Get in touch

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Homeless Shelters? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is completely free for Homeless Shelters. There are no platform or processing fees, saving you from the loss that typically cuts into your mission funding. Zeffy is sustained by optional tips from donors who want to support keeping platforms free for organizations like yours. That's it - no catch, no hidden fees.

Can Homeless Shelters use Zeffy to collect various types of donations?

Absolutely! Homeless Shelters can use Zeffy to collect various types of donations, including general donations, event tickets, or recurring giving programs. All this is available with zero platform fees, ensuring that every dollar you receive goes towards your cause.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Homeless Shelters run with Zeffy?

Homeless Shelters can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy, including peer-to-peer fundraisers, ticketed events, and recurring donation drives. Zeffy's all-in-one platform makes it simple to manage and powerful enough to handle your unique needs.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Homeless Shelters?

Zeffy stands out as the only truly zero-fee fundraising platform for Homeless Shelters. Unlike others that hide fees or charge processing costs, Zeffy ensures every dollar you raise goes towards your mission, enhancing donor trust and transparency.

How to get funding for…

Lions Clubs
Community Gardens
Transitional Housing for Women
YMCA
Volunteer Fire Departments
Workforce Development Nonprofits
Food Insecurity Nonprofits
Autism Nonprofits
Food Pantries
Social Services
Veterans
Community Supported Agriculture Groups
Domestic Violence Shelters
Women's Shelters
Asylum Seeker Aid Groups
Habitat for Humanity
Community Service Clubs
Kiwanis Clubs
Rotary Clubs
Affordable Housing Initiatives
Job Training Programs
Search and Rescue Organizations
Victim Aid Services
Community Centers
Senior Assisted Living Facilities
Foster Care and Child Welfare Agencies
Food Banks
Human Services

Ready to fundraise with zero fees?

Sign up – it’s free forever!
Solutions
Features
COMPANY
Fundraising Tips
Support

© 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.