Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Homeless Shelters? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is completely free for Homeless Shelters. There are no platform or processing fees, saving you from the loss that typically cuts into your mission funding. Zeffy is sustained by optional tips from donors who want to support keeping platforms free for organizations like yours. That's it - no catch, no hidden fees.

Can Homeless Shelters use Zeffy to collect various types of donations?

Absolutely! Homeless Shelters can use Zeffy to collect various types of donations, including general donations, event tickets, or recurring giving programs. All this is available with zero platform fees, ensuring that every dollar you receive goes towards your cause.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Homeless Shelters run with Zeffy?

Homeless Shelters can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy, including peer-to-peer fundraisers, ticketed events, and recurring donation drives. Zeffy's all-in-one platform makes it simple to manage and powerful enough to handle your unique needs.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Homeless Shelters?

Zeffy stands out as the only truly zero-fee fundraising platform for Homeless Shelters. Unlike others that hide fees or charge processing costs, Zeffy ensures every dollar you raise goes towards your mission, enhancing donor trust and transparency.