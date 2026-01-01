data-usecase-icon="event"
County Fair Awards Banquet
Invite families and sponsors to a celebration dinner supporting 4-H youth achievements. Sell tickets online to cover meal costs and raise funds for club scholarships and project supplies.
4-H Project Showcase Silent Auction
Gather handcrafted items—quilts, paintings, baked goods—and host a silent auction at your club’s showcase. Drive friendly competition and generate fee-free revenue for program materials.
Junior Leaders Peer Fundraiser
Empower 4-H junior leaders to create personal fundraising pages and share with their networks. Perfect for raising money for leadership conferences or community service projects.
Heritage Trail Raffle
Sell raffle tickets online for a prize like a farm-to-table gift basket or local artwork. Easy tracking of entries and 100% of proceeds go back to club activities.
4-H Gear & Apparel Store
Offer branded hats, shirts, and tote bags in your online store to boost club visibility and fund youth programming. Members and supporters shop anytime at no extra cost.
Annual Clover Support Drive
Launch an online donation form to collect general operating support and project-specific funds. Transparent goals and stories encourage parents and alumni to give fee-free.
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
🌱 50 starter garden kits
So aspiring growers can learn sustainable agriculture hands-on
🐄 Livestock show fees for 20 members
Empowering teens to build confidence through animal husbandry
🧪 STEM lab supplies for 5 workshops
Inspiring future scientists with real-world experiments
🎓 10 leadership camp scholarships
Opening doors for youth development and lifelong skills
🛠️ Tool sets for community service
Equipping clubs to improve local parks and trails
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for 4-H Clubs
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for 4-H Clubs
🍉 Farm-to-Table Picnic
Host a community farm-to-table picnic featuring local produce tastings. Attendees donate for entry while learning about 4-H’s agriculture programs.
🏕️ Camp Gear Auction
Organize a live and online auction of donated camping gear at your fair. Supporters bid to equip 4-H camps and boost youth outdoor skills.
🎨 Youth Art Showcase
Showcase 4-H youth artwork in a pop-up gallery and online. Sell pieces to fund creative programs and celebrate young talent.
🌐 Virtual Garden Tour
Offer an online guided tour of 4-H member gardens. Virtual tickets raise funds for youth horticulture workshops.
🚴♂️ Charity Bike Ride
Host a sponsored bike ride through scenic trails. Riders collect pledges to support 4-H youth development programs.
🌟 Outdoor Movie Night
Screen a family movie in a local park. Sell tickets and concessions to fund 4-H activities and foster community connections.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free 4-H Clubs fundraising ideas
Top grants for 4-H Clubs in 2025
Michigan 4-H Foundation Mini Grants
Michigan 4-H Foundation
$1,000
Legacy Grants are available for the 2025-2026 period.
Michigan 4-H Foundation Mini Grants
Michigan 4-H Foundation
$500
On-Target Grants are available for the 2025-2026 period.
Ohio 4-H Foundation Grant Programs
Ohio 4-H Foundation
$1,000-$10,000
The 2026 grant cycle is set to open on September 1, 2025 and are intended for 4-H educators.
Massachusetts 4-H Foundation Matching Grant Program
Massachusetts 4-H Foundation
No specific amount
Matching grant program for 4-H Clubs that organize fundraising activities, but no specific deadlines or amounts for upcoming grants are available.
Top companies that donate to 4-H Clubs in 2025
Walmart
Supports education nonprofits through local grants and Spark Good programs
Hughesnet
Supports 4-H's initiatives to foster youth engagement in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) education
Tractor Supply Company
Supports 4-H programs through fundraising efforts, including the Paper Clover Promotion
Bayer
Partners with 4-H to inspire youth and increase their understanding of science and agriscience careers
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for 4-H Clubs? What’s the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for 4-H Clubs! You won't find any platform or processing fees here. We sustain our operations with optional tips from donors who appreciate our mission to support groups like yours. There's truly no catch—just more money going directly to your cause, not to fees.
Can 4-H Clubs use Zeffy to collect donations?
Absolutely! 4-H Clubs can use Zeffy to collect general donations, manage event ticket sales, and even set up recurring donation programs—all without any fees. Whether you’re fundraising for club programs, scholarships, or general support, every dollar goes directly to furthering your club's mission.
What types of fundraising campaigns can 4-H Clubs run with Zeffy?
4-H Clubs can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy such as peer-to-peer fundraisers, ticketed events, and recurring donation programs. Whatever your fundraising needs, Zeffy can help you connect with supporters in a way that keeps every dollar working for your club.
What’s the best fundraising platform for 4-H Clubs?
Zeffy is the best option for 4-H Clubs because it's truly a 100% free platform. Unlike other platforms that might charge fees or have hidden costs, Zeffy ensures every penny donated goes directly to your mission. It’s perfect for maintaining donor trust and maximizing the impact of your fundraising efforts.