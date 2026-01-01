Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for 4-H Clubs? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for 4-H Clubs! You won't find any platform or processing fees here. We sustain our operations with optional tips from donors who appreciate our mission to support groups like yours. There's truly no catch—just more money going directly to your cause, not to fees.

Can 4-H Clubs use Zeffy to collect donations?

Absolutely! 4-H Clubs can use Zeffy to collect general donations, manage event ticket sales, and even set up recurring donation programs—all without any fees. Whether you’re fundraising for club programs, scholarships, or general support, every dollar goes directly to furthering your club's mission.

What types of fundraising campaigns can 4-H Clubs run with Zeffy?

4-H Clubs can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy such as peer-to-peer fundraisers, ticketed events, and recurring donation programs. Whatever your fundraising needs, Zeffy can help you connect with supporters in a way that keeps every dollar working for your club.

What’s the best fundraising platform for 4-H Clubs?

Zeffy is the best option for 4-H Clubs because it's truly a 100% free platform. Unlike other platforms that might charge fees or have hidden costs, Zeffy ensures every penny donated goes directly to your mission. It’s perfect for maintaining donor trust and maximizing the impact of your fundraising efforts.