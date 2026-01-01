📚 Summer Story Picnic

Gather at local parks for sponsored read-aloud picnics. Tickets fund adult literacy classes while guests share stories and refreshments.

‍

🌞 Read-a-thon Relay

Teams of adult learners race toward reading goals; donors pledge per chapter. An online leaderboard boosts engagement and funds new literacy materials.

‍

📱 #SummerWords Challenge

Social media posts spotlight new words learned daily. Followers donate per post or tag friends, fueling fundraising and word-sharing fun.

‍

☕️ Literacy Latte Pop-Up

Partner with cafes for a summer book nook. A portion of each drink sold funds tutoring sessions and invites patrons to drop off donated books.

‍

🎥 Park Stories Movie Night

Host outdoor screenings of literacy-themed films. Ticket sales, snacks, and text-based trivia breaks raise funds and literacy awareness.

‍

📖 Farmers' Market Book Swap

Set up a swap stall at farmers’ markets. Entry fees and book donations fund adult literacy programs while attendees trade summer reads.

‍