Is Zeffy really 100% free for Education? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for educational organizations! There are no platform or processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We sustain our operations through optional tips from donors who support our mission to help organizations like yours. There’s no catch!

Can Education use Zeffy to collect specific donation types?

Absolutely! Educational institutions can collect various types of donations such as alumni gifts, membership dues, or event ticket sales—all at zero fees. Every dollar raised goes directly to supporting your mission.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Education run with Zeffy?

Educational organizations can run a wide range of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy, including peer-to-peer fundraisers, ticketed events, and recurring donation initiatives. Our platform supports all these efforts without taking a penny from your funds.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Education?

Zeffy is the best choice for educational institutions because it is the only truly 100% free platform. While other platforms may deduct fees, Zeffy ensures that every donation reaches your classrooms, programs, and students without deductions.