Launch a Spirit Store
Sell custom tees, hoodies, and accessories online to boost school pride and fund programs—completely fee-free.
Senior Class Legacy Fund
Empower seniors and families to contribute toward a lasting class gift with a dedicated donation page—simple and effective.
Spring Musical Ticket Sales
Manage ticket sales for your school musical with online ticketing, seat selection, and attendee tracking in one place.
Athletics Booster Peer-to-Peer Challenge
Let student-athletes create personal fundraising pages to rally friends and family around their season goals and team expenses.
Hall of Fame Gala Silent Auction
Host a virtual or in-person silent auction featuring donated items to raise funds for scholarships and facilities upgrades.
PTA Membership Drive
Simplify PTA membership sign-ups and renewals online, offering tiered perks for parents and community supporters.
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
🧪 5 complete chemistry lab kits
So every student can safely explore experiments hands-on
🎭 A full school musical production
Bringing students together to shine on stage
🎸 10 new instruments for the band
Ensuring every musician has the tools to play
🚌 25 field trip scholarships
Opening doors to real-world learning experiences
💻 5 laptops for classroom use
Bridging the digital divide for modern education
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for High Schools
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for High Schools
🎥 Backyard Blockbuster Bash
Ticketed outdoor movie nights on campus unite families, boost school spirit, and raise funds via admissions and concessions.
🍕 Slice Night Fundraiser
Join a local pizzeria fundraiser: a share of summer pizza sales goes to the school, sparking community support with minimal effort.
🚴 Pedal with Purpose
Community bike ride where sponsors pledge per mile, promoting healthy fun and raising funds for school programs.
🎨 Campus Art Stroll
Outdoor student art exhibit with silent auction, showcasing talent, attracting donors, and generating revenue through bids.
🎤 Summer Spotlight Livestream
Virtual talent show streamed online—viewers donate to vote for their favorites, boosting engagement and raising funds.
📚 Books & Bucks Relay
Supporters pledge per book students read over summer, encouraging literacy while funding school resources via sponsorships.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free High Schools fundraising ideas
Top grants for High Schools in 2025
EPA Environmental Education Grants
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
Approximately 30 to 35 grants nationwide
The 2023 EE Local Grant Program issued 10 Notices of Funding Opportunities (NOFOs) nationally, one in each of EPA's ten Regions. The 2023 Environmental Education grant competition closed on November 8, 2023.
AIFS Foundation Grants
AIFS Foundation
N/A
Grant details unavailable.
NEA Foundation Grants and Fellowships
NEA Foundation
Varies
NEA Foundation provides grants and fellowships to educators; further details can be found on their website.
STEM Grants for K-12 Nonprofits
STEMgrants.com
Varies
STEM Grants for K-12 nonprofits; further details can be found on their website.
Top companies that donate to High Schools in 2025
Walmart
Supports education nonprofits through local grants and community programs via their Spark Good initiative.
Taco Bell Foundation
Supports youth academic success, mentorship, and college/career exploration programs.
Target
Supports accredited schools and federally tax-exempt charitable organizations through their corporate giving programs.
Detroit Economic Club
Sponsors participating high schools through tax-deductible donations.
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for High Schools? What’s the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is truly 100% free for high schools. There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no fine print. We sustain our zero-fee model through optional tips from donors who want to support our mission of keeping fundraising free for schools. That's all there is to it, no catch!
Can High Schools use Zeffy to collect school donations?
Absolutely! High schools can use Zeffy to collect school donations, alumni gifts, sell event tickets, and set up recurring giving - all without any fees. Every dollar you raise goes directly to enriching your school's programs and supporting your students.
What types of fundraising campaigns can High Schools run with Zeffy?
High schools can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy. You can launch peer-to-peer fundraisers with students and parents, sell tickets for school events, and establish recurring donations for ongoing support. Whether it's for sports teams, arts programs, or classroom supplies, Zeffy has you covered.
What’s the best fundraising platform for High Schools?
Zeffy is the best choice for high schools seeking a 100% free fundraising platform. Unlike others that might sneak in fees, Zeffy is truly zero-fee. This ensures that all the funds you raise go directly to supporting educational initiatives and student programs, enhancing trust with your donors.