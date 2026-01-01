Button Text

Keep 100% of your high school’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for High Schools, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of High Schools

How Zeffy helps High Schools raise money

High Schools use Zeffy to fund everything from from spirit store to athletics peer-to-peer challenge—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

Launch a Spirit Store

Sell custom tees, hoodies, and accessories online to boost school pride and fund programs—completely fee-free.

Senior Class Legacy Fund

Empower seniors and families to contribute toward a lasting class gift with a dedicated donation page—simple and effective.

Spring Musical Ticket Sales

Manage ticket sales for your school musical with online ticketing, seat selection, and attendee tracking in one place.

Athletics Booster Peer-to-Peer Challenge

Let student-athletes create personal fundraising pages to rally friends and family around their season goals and team expenses.

Hall of Fame Gala Silent Auction

Host a virtual or in-person silent auction featuring donated items to raise funds for scholarships and facilities upgrades.

PTA Membership Drive

Simplify PTA membership sign-ups and renewals online, offering tiered perks for parents and community supporters.

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your high school raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

🧪 5 complete chemistry lab kits

So every student can safely explore experiments hands-on

🎭 A full school musical production

Bringing students together to shine on stage

🎸 10 new instruments for the band

Ensuring every musician has the tools to play

🚌 25 field trip scholarships

Opening doors to real-world learning experiences

💻 5 laptops for classroom use

Bridging the digital divide for modern education

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for High Schools

Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for High Schools

🎥 Backyard Blockbuster Bash

Ticketed outdoor movie nights on campus unite families, boost school spirit, and raise funds via admissions and concessions.

🍕 Slice Night Fundraiser

Join a local pizzeria fundraiser: a share of summer pizza sales goes to the school, sparking community support with minimal effort.

🚴 Pedal with Purpose

Community bike ride where sponsors pledge per mile, promoting healthy fun and raising funds for school programs.

🎨 Campus Art Stroll

Outdoor student art exhibit with silent auction, showcasing talent, attracting donors, and generating revenue through bids.

🎤 Summer Spotlight Livestream

Virtual talent show streamed online—viewers donate to vote for their favorites, boosting engagement and raising funds.

📚 Books & Bucks Relay

Supporters pledge per book students read over summer, encouraging literacy while funding school resources via sponsorships.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free High Schools fundraising ideas

Top grants for High Schools in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your high school. These options are a great place to start.

EPA Environmental Education Grants

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

Approximately 30 to 35 grants nationwide

The 2023 EE Local Grant Program issued 10 Notices of Funding Opportunities (NOFOs) nationally, one in each of EPA's ten Regions. The 2023 Environmental Education grant competition closed on November 8, 2023.

AIFS Foundation Grants

AIFS Foundation

N/A

Grant details unavailable.

NEA Foundation Grants and Fellowships

NEA Foundation

Varies

NEA Foundation provides grants and fellowships to educators; further details can be found on their website.

STEM Grants for K-12 Nonprofits

STEMgrants.com

Varies

STEM Grants for K-12 nonprofits; further details can be found on their website.

Top companies that donate to High Schools in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your high school’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

Walmart

Supports education nonprofits through local grants and community programs via their Spark Good initiative.

Taco Bell Foundation

Supports youth academic success, mentorship, and college/career exploration programs.

Target

Supports accredited schools and federally tax-exempt charitable organizations through their corporate giving programs.

Detroit Economic Club

Sponsors participating high schools through tax-deductible donations.

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for High Schools? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is truly 100% free for high schools. There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no fine print. We sustain our zero-fee model through optional tips from donors who want to support our mission of keeping fundraising free for schools. That's all there is to it, no catch!

Can High Schools use Zeffy to collect school donations?

Absolutely! High schools can use Zeffy to collect school donations, alumni gifts, sell event tickets, and set up recurring giving - all without any fees. Every dollar you raise goes directly to enriching your school's programs and supporting your students.

What types of fundraising campaigns can High Schools run with Zeffy?

High schools can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy. You can launch peer-to-peer fundraisers with students and parents, sell tickets for school events, and establish recurring donations for ongoing support. Whether it's for sports teams, arts programs, or classroom supplies, Zeffy has you covered.

What’s the best fundraising platform for High Schools?

Zeffy is the best choice for high schools seeking a 100% free fundraising platform. Unlike others that might sneak in fees, Zeffy is truly zero-fee. This ensures that all the funds you raise go directly to supporting educational initiatives and student programs, enhancing trust with your donors.

Ready to fundraise with zero fees?

