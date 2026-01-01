Button Text

Keep 100% of your homeschool group’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Homeschool Groups, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Sign up for free
Decorative

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Homeschool Groups

How Zeffy helps Homeschool Groups raise money

Homeschool Groups use Zeffy to fund everything from from science equipment drives to tiered co-op membership access—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

data-usecase-icon="donation_form"

Build a New Science Lab

Launch a targeted drive to raise funds for lab equipment and supplies, making hands-on experiments accessible. A dedicated donation form streamlines giving and highlights project milestones.

data-usecase-cta="donation_form"

data-usecase-icon="recurring_donations"

Sustain Our Co-op with Monthly Support

Encourage parents to contribute recurring gifts for ongoing operational costs, curriculum updates, and facility maintenance. Automated monthly giving keeps your homeschool community thriving year-round.

data-usecase-cta="recurring_donations"

data-usecase-icon="event"

Annual Homeschool Field Trip Tickets

Sell tickets for your yearly educational outing, track RSVPs, and collect attendee details in one place. Simplify planning and secure funds before departure.

data-usecase-cta="event"

data-usecase-icon="store"

Homegrown Cookbook & Craft Market

Offer family-made cookbooks, art prints, or homemade crafts online to support group activities. Zero-fee store functionality lets you raise funds without any deductions.

data-usecase-cta="store"

data-usecase-icon="raffle"

Family Movie Night Raffle

Generate excitement with a raffle full of donated prizes at your next community movie night. Online ticket sales make participation easy and transparent.

data-usecase-cta="raffle"

data-usecase-icon="membership"

Co-op Membership & Resource Access

Formalize your homeschool group with tiered membership levels granting resource downloads, class access, and event discounts. Membership dues collected effortlessly online power your programs.

data-usecase-cta="membership"

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your homeschool group raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

📝 50 comprehensive curriculum bundles

Ensuring each learner has high-quality lesson plans at their fingertips

🚌 10 hands-on field trips

Offering real-world learning experiences beyond the classroom walls

🎨 250 art supply kits

Inspiring creativity and self-expression in every student

💻 5 year-long tech subscriptions

Bridging the digital gap for remote and hybrid homeschoolers

📚 500 new library books

Fostering a lifelong love of reading and diverse perspectives

Switch to Zero-Fee Fundraising Today!
Try the fee calculator

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Homeschool Groups

Fees
You keep
You lose
Decorative
0% platform & processing fees
Decorative
$50,000
Decorative
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
Decorative
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
Decorative
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
Decorative
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
Decorative
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
Decorative
-$1,440
Open as an image

100% free, always.

Try the fee calculator
How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Homeschool Groups

🏞️ Backyard Learning Fair

Invite homeschool families to host backyard STEM and art booths—attendees donate to sample workshops, boosting funds and community bonds.

🎨 Young Artists Auction

Showcase student artworks in an online auction—supporters bid on pieces, raising funds and celebrating creative homeschool achievements.

🍉 Homeschool Summer Picnic

Host a park potluck with mini-classes and games—families donate to join, fostering community and funding your group.

🚗 Mobile Book Sale

Launch a bookmobile event where donors drop off and purchase used books—proceeds support homeschool resources and literacy programs.

☀️ Solar Science Camp

Partner with sponsors to run a weekend solar-powered STEM camp—ticket sales and sponsorships fund future homeschool programs.

📚 Summer Read-A-Thon

Kids track summer reading goals and gather online pledges per book—boost literacy and generate peer-to-peer donations.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Homeschool Groups fundraising ideas

Browse all homeschool group fundraising ideas

Top grants for Homeschool Groups in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your homeschool group. These options are a great place to start.

HSLDA Annual Group Grants

HSLDA

$500

This grant from HSLDA supports local homeschool groups serving at least 100 families and can be used for various educational purposes; the event must be held on or before December 31, 2025, and the application deadline is May 17.

Apply now

EPA Environmental Education Grants

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Up to $100,000 (previous years)

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) offers Environmental Education (EE) Grants to support environmental education projects; a similar program is likely to be offered in 2025.

Apply now

Homeschool Community Foundation Grants

Homeschool Community Foundation

Varies

The Homeschool Community Foundation provides financial support to homeschooling non-profits through their grants program.

Apply now

HSLDA Compassion Grants

HSLDA

Varies

HSLDA Compassion Grants help homeschool families continue homeschooling through difficult times; since 1994, HSLDA has given over 15,000 grants to families facing natural disasters or struggling through financial hardships.

Apply now

Find more homeschool group grants

Top companies that donate to Homeschool Groups in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your homeschool group’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

Walmart

Supports education nonprofits through local grants and Spark Good programs

Get in touch

Target

Supports communities through corporate citizenship and grant programs

Get in touch

Walmart

Supports education nonprofits through local grants and Spark Good programs

Get in touch

Target

Supports communities through corporate citizenship and grant programs

Get in touch

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Homeschool Groups? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is genuinely 100% free for homeschool groups! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden charges. We manage to stay free thanks to optional tips from generous donors who believe in the power of keeping every dollar with the homeschooling mission. That's the truth - no catch!

Can Homeschool Groups use Zeffy to collect homeschool fees or educational donations?

Absolutely! Homeschool groups can utilize Zeffy to collect educational donations, homeschool fees, and even set up recurring contributions. You can also sell event tickets and more, all without incurring any fees. This means every dollar contributed supports your homeschooling endeavors directly.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Homeschool Groups run with Zeffy?

Homeschool groups can launch a variety of fundraising campaigns using Zeffy! You can organize peer-to-peer fundraisers, sell tickets for educational workshops or homeschool events, and set up recurring donation drives for ongoing support. Zeffy equips you with all the tools to align fundraising with your educational mission.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Homeschool Groups?

Zeffy is the optimal choice for homeschool groups seeking a truly 100% free fundraising platform. Unlike others that might sneak in processing fees or hidden costs, Zeffy ensures every dollar goes straight to supporting your learners. This transparent approach fosters trust with your donors and channels the full impact of every donation to your educational pursuits.

How to get funding for…

Youth Development Programs
Youth Development Organizations
Universities and Colleges
Student Clubs
Study Abroad Programs
Sororities
Scouts
Schools
Private Schools
Primary Schools
Parent Teacher Associations
Mentoring Organizations
Literacy Programs
High Schools
Fraternities
Financial Literacy Programs
Educational Foundations
Education Nonprofits
Charter Schools
Big Brother Big Sister
Alumni Groups
Alternative Learning Centers
Adult Literacy Programs
Academic Departments
4-H Clubs
After-School Programs

Ready to fundraise with zero fees?

Sign up – it’s free forever!
Solutions
Features
COMPANY
Fundraising Tips
Support

© 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.