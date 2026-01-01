data-usecase-icon="donation_form"
Year-End Big Futures Drive
Collect one-time gifts during the holiday season by showcasing mentee success stories on a simple, shareable form. This targeted campaign helps close the year strong and highlights immediate impact.
data-usecase-cta="donation_form"
data-usecase-icon="recurring_donations"
Circle of Mentors Monthly Giving
Launch a monthly giving program that turns one-time supporters into committed champions, providing stable funding to match more kids with mentors each month.
data-usecase-cta="recurring_donations"
data-usecase-icon="peer_to_peer"
Mentor Match Peer-to-Peer Fundraiser
Empower volunteers and mentors to create personal fundraising pages, tapping into their networks to raise sponsorships for one-to-one matches. Friendly competition drives engagement and broadens your donor base.
data-usecase-cta="peer_to_peer"
data-usecase-icon="event"
Run with Your Buddy 5K
Host a family-friendly 5K fun run that raises funds through registrations and sponsorships while engaging the community. It’s a great way to boost visibility and celebrate mentorship.
data-usecase-cta="event"
data-usecase-icon="auction"
Virtual Gala & Silent Auction
Combine an online gala with a silent auction to engage distant supporters—bid on unique items and experiences while hearing live impact stories from mentees and mentors.
data-usecase-cta="auction"
data-usecase-icon="store"
Mentor Gear Online Store
Sell branded shirts, hats, and accessories through an easy online store, turning supporters into walking ambassadors and raising funds for program supplies.
data-usecase-cta="store"
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
🎓 20 career readiness workshops
Helping teens explore passions and plan for their futures
🛡️ 50 mentor background checks
Ensuring every match is safe, secure, and trusted
📚 200 skill-building workbooks
Giving young people essential tools for academic success
🎒 25 field trip scholarships
Opening doors to new experiences and lifelong memories
⏰ 20 one-on-one mentoring sessions
Fostering meaningful bonds that change lives
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Big Brother Big Sister
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Big Brother Big Sister
🏀 Hoop Heroes Tournament
Community basketball tournament pairing mentors and mentees, team entry fees support programs, fosters relationships and raises funds.
🚴♂️ Pedal for Potential
Sponsored community bike ride along scenic routes. Riders get pledges per mile to fund one-on-one mentoring hours this summer.
🍦 Scoops & Smiles
Neighborhood ice cream social with donation-based sundaes, mentor meet-and-greets, and raffles. Sweet fun that raises funds and awareness.
📸 Snap & Support Challenge
30-day photo challenge where participants share mentoring moments with branded frames. Sponsors donate per post, boosting online engagement and gifts.
🎤 Sunset Sounds Concert
Outdoor concert series featuring local bands. Tickets and concessions fund mentoring activities and invite community to connect under summer skies.
🏖️ Beach Buddy Day
A day of beach games, clean-up, and mentor-mentee relays. Donation-based entry supports program costs while building community ties and summer fun.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free Big Brother Big Sister fundraising ideas
Top grants for Big Brother Big Sister in 2025
National Mentoring Programs
Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention (OJJDP)
$42,000,000
Funds national mentoring programs to support youth development.
Multistate Mentoring Programs Initiative
Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention (OJJDP)
$25,543,428
Supports multistate mentoring programs to broaden reach and impact.
Mentoring for Youth Affected by Opioid and Other Substance Misuse
Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention (OJJDP)
$15,000,000
Addresses mentoring for youth affected by opioid and other substance misuse.
Mentoring Programs for Youth in the Juvenile Justice System
Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention (OJJDP)
$2,500,000
Focuses on mentoring programs for youth involved in the juvenile justice system.
Top companies that donate to Big Brother Big Sister in 2025
Walmart
Supports nonprofits through local grants and its Spark Good programs.
Target
Partners with Big Brothers Big Sisters to empower youth through mentorship and support, including funding for volunteer recruitment and back-to-school events.
NFL
Supports Big Brothers Big Sisters of America as a grant partner.
Thrivent
Is a national sponsor for Big Brothers Big Sisters' Bowl for Kids' Sake event.
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Big Brother Big Sister? What's the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Big Brother Big Sister. There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. Zeffy remains free thanks to the generous tips from donors who support our mission to help organizations like Big Brother Big Sister keep every dollar raised. That's it—no catch!
Can Big Brother Big Sister use Zeffy to collect donations?
Absolutely! Big Brother Big Sister can use Zeffy to collect general donations, event tickets, and set up recurring giving—all without paying a single fee. This means that every dollar you raise can go directly to supporting Big Brother Big Sister's vital programs.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Big Brother Big Sister run with Zeffy?
Big Brother Big Sister can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy, including peer-to-peer fundraisers, ticketed events, and recurring donation programs. Whether you're looking to engage your community or host large-scale events, Zeffy has the tools you need.
What's the best fundraising platform for Big Brother Big Sister?
Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Big Brother Big Sister. Other platforms may claim to be free but often include processing fees or hidden charges. With Zeffy, every penny goes directly to your mission, enhancing donor trust and ensuring more impact for your cause—without any fine print.