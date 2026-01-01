Button Text

Keep 100% of your alumni group’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Alumni Groups, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Alumni Groups

How Zeffy helps Alumni Groups raise money

Alumni Groups use Zeffy to fund everything from from scholarship fund to Gold Club membership—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

Launch the Alumni Scholarship Fund

Build an endowment for student scholarships using a customizable donation form. Alumni can give fee-free to support the next generation.

Host the Homecoming Gala

Sell tickets for your annual homecoming gala, track RSVPs, and collect attendee info effortlessly. A streamlined checkout delivers a smooth registration experience.

Kick Off the Class of ’10 Giving Challenge

Encourage each class to compete by setting up personal fundraising pages for peer-to-peer campaigns. Friendly rivalry drives engagement and boosts total contributions.

Open the Alumni Merchandise Store

Offer branded gear like shirts, mugs, and hats in an online store. 100% of proceeds flow back to your alumni association with zero platform fees.

Start the Sustaining Alumni Circle

Automate monthly contributions to fuel ongoing programs by setting up recurring donations. Sustainers enjoy hassle-free giving and provide reliable support year-round.

Create the Gold Club Membership Program

Launch a tiered membership program offering exclusive perks like event discounts and networking access. Strengthen alumni engagement and secure dependable annual support.

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your alumni group raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

🎓 25 career mentorship sessions

Connect students with alumni experts for personalized guidance

🎉 4 regional alumni meetups

Cover venues and catering to strengthen the alumni community

🌎 10 student travel grants

Enable undergraduates to present research at conferences

📚 50 textbook stipends

Remove financial barriers to essential course materials

🖥️ Interactive alumni platform upgrade

Build a digital hub with job boards and event calendars

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Alumni Groups

0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Alumni Groups

🎓 Campus Reunion Picnic

Gather alumni for a campus-themed park picnic with games and photo booths. Ticket sales support scholarships and future alumni events.

🏃 Alumni 5K Fun Run

Host a 5K fun run on campus paths. Entry fees fund student scholarships while promoting health and community among alumni.

🍷 Wine & Wisdom Mixer

Organize a wine-tasting mixer with alumni guests and a keynote speaker. Ticket proceeds fuel alumni mentorship and scholarship funds.

🎥 Outdoor Movie Night

Screen a classic campus film under the stars on the campus green. Sell tickets and concessions to raise funds for alumni programs.

💻 Virtual Career Webinar

Offer a summer series of paid webinars on career growth led by alumni experts. Ticket sales boost alumni outreach and professional development.

📸 #SummerAlumni Photo Showdown

Launch a summer photo contest with alumni sharing snaps under #SummerAlumni. Supporters pay to vote, raising funds for alumni scholarships.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Alumni Groups fundraising ideas

Browse all alumni group fundraising ideas

Top grants for Alumni Groups in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your alumni group. These options are a great place to start.

Alumni Engagement Innovation Fund (AEIF)

U.S. Department of State

$12,000 to $35,000

Funds alumni of U.S. government-sponsored exchange programs for social impact projects; application deadline May 7, 2025.

FY 2025 U.S. Exchange Alumni Network and Capacity Building Program

Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA)

Approximately $1,300,000

Funds U.S. non-profits to expand professional development for U.S. citizen alumni of U.S. government-sponsored exchange programs; application deadline June 30, 2025.

Wonderful Community Grants

The Wonderful Company

$1,000 to $50,000 (up to two $100,000 grants available)

Offers grants to organizations serving communities in the San Joaquin Valley, CA; the application opens July 1, 2025, and closes August 31, 2025.

Student Engagement Fund - UVA Alumni Association

UVA Alumni Association

$500 to $5,000

Supports projects and initiatives that advance programs and lead to professional/academic development; the fund opens on August 18, 2025, for the 2025-2026 academic year.

Find more alumni group grants

Top companies that donate to Alumni Groups in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your alumni group’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

Walmart

Supports nonprofits through local grants, customer round-ups at checkout, charitable registries, and space requests for fundraising.

Unum

Supports qualified nonprofit organizations and educational institutions through its employee matching gifts program.

Bank of America

Supports nonprofits through grants and employee volunteerism.

Target

Supports nonprofits through grants and team volunteerism.

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Alumni Groups? What's the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is completely free for Alumni Groups. There are no platform or processing fees, ensuring every dollar raised goes directly to your mission. We maintain our zero-fee model through optional tips from donors who trust and support our mission. It's really that simple—no catch at all!

Can Alumni Groups use Zeffy to collect alumni gifts?

Certainly! Alumni Groups can use Zeffy to collect alumni gifts, manage event ticket sales, and set up recurring giving, all without any fees. This means every contribution fully supports your alumni network and initiatives.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Alumni Groups run with Zeffy?

Alumni Groups can run a wide range of campaigns with Zeffy. Consider organizing peer-to-peer fundraisers, ticketed events like reunions or networking nights, or setting up a recurring donation campaign to support ongoing projects. Whatever your goals, Zeffy provides the tools you need to succeed without any fees involved.

What's the best fundraising platform for Alumni Groups?

Zeffy is the best choice for Alumni Groups seeking a fundraising platform. Unlike other platforms that claim to be free but charge processing fees, Zeffy doesn't take a penny from your donations. This ensures more funds directly impact your programs and connect with your alumni community—exactly where they belong.

Ready to fundraise with zero fees?

