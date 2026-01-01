Button Text

Keep 100% of your charter school’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Charter Schools, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Charter Schools

How Zeffy helps Charter Schools raise money

Charter Schools use Zeffy to fund everything from {from scholarship giving drive to school spirit online store}—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

Launch a Scholarship Giving Drive

Engage parents, alumni, and community supporters with a fee-free donation form to fund student scholarships and ensure equal access to quality education.

Adopt-a-Classroom Monthly Giving Program

Encourage recurring gifts to supply classrooms with essential materials year-round, building sustainable support for teachers and students.

Run for Reading: Peer-to-Peer Fundraiser

Host a sponsored run where students and families raise funds through personal fundraising pages, boosting literacy programs with friendly competition.

Spring Gala & Silent Auction

Sell tickets to a fundraising gala and host a silent auction featuring student artwork and local business donations—ideal for engaging key donors.

Field Trip Raffle Extravaganza

Sell raffle tickets for themed gift baskets or prize experiences to fund educational field trips and hands-on learning opportunities.

School Spirit Online Store

Open an online shop for branded apparel and spirit wear, making it easy for supporters to represent their school pride fee-free.

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your charter school raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

🧪 50 STEM discovery kits

Sparking curiosity through hands-on science experiments

📚 200 new library books

Expanding reading choices to inspire young readers

🎨 Art supplies for 25 classes

Fostering creativity and self-expression in every student

🚌 5 enriching field trips

Bringing lessons to life through real-world exploration

👩‍🏫 10 teacher training workshops

Equipping educators with innovative teaching strategies

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Charter Schools

Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Charter Schools

🍦 Scoops for Scholars

Host a community ice cream social where guests sponsor each scoop to support charter school programs.

🚴 Pedal for Progress

Organize a charity bike ride with sponsors pledging per mile to raise funds for afterschool enrichment.

📚 Pages for Progress

Students collect pledges per book or page read over summer, boosting literacy and raising program funds.

🎨 Chalk the Walk

Turn walkways into colorful student chalk murals—visitors donate to vote for favorite designs.

🌿 Grow & Give Plant Sale

Sell student-grown herbs and flowers at a weekend plant sale, with proceeds funding classroom resources.

🎮 Game On for Good

Run a virtual gaming marathon with entry fees and live-streamed donations to expand tech access in schools.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Charter Schools fundraising ideas

Top grants for Charter Schools in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your charter school. These options are a great place to start.

CSP Model Development and Dissemination Grants

U.S. Department of Education

Estimated $4,000,000 total, awards $350,000-$500,000/year

Supports the development and dissemination of innovative charter school models; deadline July 14, 2025.

CSP Grants to Charter Management Organizations for Replication and Expansion

U.S. Department of Education

Estimated $72 million

Enables CMOs to replicate or expand high-quality charter schools; deadline June 18, 2025.

CSP Grants to State Entities

U.S. Department of Education

Estimated $107,000,000

Enables state entities to award subgrants for opening, preparing, replicating, or expanding charter schools; deadline June 9, 2025.

CSP Developer Grants for Opening New Charter Schools

U.S. Department of Education

Not specified in snippet

Supports charter school developers in opening new schools or replicating/expanding existing ones; deadline June 30, 2025.

Top companies that donate to Charter Schools in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your charter school’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

Walmart

Supports education nonprofits, including charter schools, through local grants and its Spark Good program.

Walton Family Foundation

Provides grants to support high-quality and high-potential charter schools.

National Alliance for Public Charter Schools

Offers sponsorship opportunities for companies to engage with and support the charter school movement.

KIPP

The KIPP Foundation supports charter schools and welcomes national-level partnerships.

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Charter Schools? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for charter schools! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. We stay free through optional tips from donors who believe in supporting the mission of schools like yours.

Can Charter Schools use Zeffy to collect student scholarship donations?

Absolutely! Charter schools can use Zeffy to collect student scholarship donations, host fundraising events, and even set up recurring donations. All of this is without any fees, so every dollar goes to helping students.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Charter Schools run with Zeffy?

Charter schools can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy, including peer-to-peer fundraising to engage the school community, selling tickets for school events, and setting up recurring donations to support ongoing needs.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Charter Schools?

Zeffy is the best fundraising platform for charter schools because it is truly zero-fee, ensuring that 100% of donations go directly to educational initiatives. Unlike other platforms that charge processing fees, Zeffy ensures more funds are available for students and programs, reinforcing donor trust with no fine print.

Ready to fundraise with zero fees?

