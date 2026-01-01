Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Charter Schools? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for charter schools! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. We stay free through optional tips from donors who believe in supporting the mission of schools like yours.

Can Charter Schools use Zeffy to collect student scholarship donations?

Absolutely! Charter schools can use Zeffy to collect student scholarship donations, host fundraising events, and even set up recurring donations. All of this is without any fees, so every dollar goes to helping students.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Charter Schools run with Zeffy?

Charter schools can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy, including peer-to-peer fundraising to engage the school community, selling tickets for school events, and setting up recurring donations to support ongoing needs.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Charter Schools?

Zeffy is the best fundraising platform for charter schools because it is truly zero-fee, ensuring that 100% of donations go directly to educational initiatives. Unlike other platforms that charge processing fees, Zeffy ensures more funds are available for students and programs, reinforcing donor trust with no fine print.