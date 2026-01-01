Button Text

Keep 100% of your after-school program’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for After-School Programs, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of After-School Programs

How Zeffy helps After-School Programs raise money

After-School Programs use Zeffy to fund everything from from Back-to-School Essentials Drive to Spring Enrichment Raffle—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

Back-to-School Essentials Drive

Collect funds for school supplies and snacks using a custom donation form, making it easy for donors to contribute exactly what’s needed for students’ success.

Sponsor-a-Student Monthly Support Circle

Enable supporters to commit to a monthly gift that covers program fees or snacks for one student, creating stable, predictable funding all year round.

Homework Heroes Peer Challenge

Mobilize parents, students, and volunteers to raise funds through personal fundraising pages, inspiring friendly competition and expanding your donor base.

Art Showcase Ticketed Gala

Celebrate student creativity with an art show and reception—sell tickets online to cover venue and supply costs while engaging the community.

Spirit Wear Fan Shop

Offer branded t-shirts, hoodies, and accessories in an online store to promote school spirit and raise funds for after-school activities—100% fee-free.

Spring Enrichment Raffle

Sell raffle tickets for prizes donated by local businesses to fund special enrichment workshops and field trips, boosting excitement and funding in one sweep.

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your after-school program raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

🎨 25 art therapy workshops

So every child finds a creative outlet to build confidence and cope with stress

📚 500 new books

To spark imagination and improve literacy for eager young readers

🏀 10 sports team uniform sets

Helping kids feel part of a team and promoting active, healthy lifestyles

🍎 1,000 healthy snacks

Fueling students’ brains and bodies for better focus and learning

🚌 2 educational field trips

Opening young minds to new experiences and lifelong learning opportunities

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for After-School Programs

Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for After-School Programs

🎬 Open-Air Movie Night

Host a free movie in the park; attendees donate admission or buy concessions to support programs.

📚 Virtual Summer Readathon

Readers collect pledges for each book or minute read June–Aug, boosting literacy and raising funds.

🎨 Parkside Art Fair

Showcase student artwork in a community fair; all art sale proceeds benefit the after-school program.

🏃 Community Steps Challenge

Supporters log daily steps via a simple app; sponsors pledge per mile to fund summer enrichment activities.

🍦 Ice Cream Social & Raffle

Serve ice cream in the park and host a raffle; ticket and raffle sales help grow your programs.

🎤 Online Talent Showcase

Stream live student performances; viewers buy virtual tickets and vote with donations to raise funds.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free After-School Programs fundraising ideas

Top grants for After-School Programs in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your after-school program. These options are a great place to start.

American Honda Foundation Grants

American Honda Foundation

$20,000 - $75,000

Supports youth education, particularly in STEM and environmental subjects, with grants typically ranging from $20,000 to $75,000, though specific deadlines are not provided.

Apply now

Duke Energy Foundation Local Impact Grants

Duke Energy Foundation

Not specified

Funds K-12 Education, Workforce Development, Nature, and State Strategic Impact initiatives, accepting applications year-round.

Apply now

Expanding Opportunities Through Quality Charter Schools Program (CSP) Model Development and Dissemination Grants

U.S. Department of Education

Not specified

This grant supports the development and dissemination of quality charter school models and is currently open for applications.

Apply now

Florida Department of Education Funding Opportunities (FY 2025/2026)

Florida Department of Education

Not specified

Provides funding opportunities for the 2025/2026 fiscal year, including for workforce education programs.

Apply now

Find more after-school program grants

Top companies that donate to After-School Programs in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your after-school program’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

Walmart

Supports education nonprofits through local grants and Spark Good programs

Get in touch

Mott Foundation

Supports a national infrastructure of organizations dedicated to increasing the quality of after-school programs for children, youth, and families

Get in touch

Bank of America

Supports youth and young adults through community impact initiatives, including after-school and internship programs

Get in touch

New York Life Foundation

Invests in programs that help young people prepare for high school, college, and career success

Get in touch

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for After-School Programs? What's the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for After-School Programs! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. Instead, our platform is supported by optional tips from donors who want to help after-school programs make the most of their funds. That's it—no catch!

Can After-School Programs use Zeffy to collect donations?

Absolutely! After-School Programs can use Zeffy to collect donations, sell event tickets, and set up recurring giving—all without paying a single fee. Every dollar you raise goes directly to supporting your educational activities and enrichment programs.

What types of fundraising campaigns can After-School Programs run with Zeffy?

After-School Programs can run a variety of fundraising campaigns using Zeffy. Host peer-to-peer fundraisers involving parents and volunteers, organize ticketed events such as performances or fairs, or establish recurring donation programs for ongoing support. Whatever your fundraising goals, Zeffy can help you achieve them.

What's the best fundraising platform for After-School Programs?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for After-School Programs. Unlike other platforms that claim to be 'free' but charge processing fees or have hidden costs, Zeffy doesn't take a penny from your funds. This ensures more money goes directly to educational and enrichment activities, just where it belongs.

Ready to fundraise with zero fees?

