Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Study Abroad Programs? What's the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Study Abroad Programs! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. We can provide this service for free through the generosity of donors who leave optional tips. That's the whole story—no catch!

Can Study Abroad Programs use Zeffy to collect tuition donations?

Absolutely! Study Abroad Programs can use Zeffy to collect tuition donations, alumni gifts, sell event tickets, and even set up recurring donations—all without any fees. Every dollar donated goes straight to your program, supporting the cause and students.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Study Abroad Programs run with Zeffy?

Study Abroad Programs can run various fundraising campaigns with Zeffy, including peer-to-peer fundraisers, selling tickets for overseas trips, and setting up recurring donation programs for ongoing support. Whatever the goal, Zeffy has the tools to help achieve it.

What's the best fundraising platform for Study Abroad Programs?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Study Abroad Programs. Unlike other platforms that charge processing fees or have hidden costs, Zeffy ensures every dollar raised goes directly to your programs, fostering trust with donors and making sure that you can maximize your impact without worrying about fees.