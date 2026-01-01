Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Scouts? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Scouts! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We stay free thanks to optional tips from donors who support our mission to help Scouts keep every dollar they raise. That's it, no catch!

Can Scouts use Zeffy to collect troop donations?

Absolutely! Scouts can use Zeffy to collect troop donations, sell event tickets, and set up recurring gifts—all without paying a single fee. Every dollar collected supports your troop's activities and initiatives.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Scouts run with Zeffy?

Scouts can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! You can start a peer-to-peer fundraiser where troop members team up to gather support, sell tickets for your next scout event, or organize a recurring donation drive for continuous backing. Whatever your goals, Zeffy has you covered.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Scouts?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Scouts. While other platforms may claim to be free but include processing fees or hidden costs, we ensure every penny of your donations goes directly to supporting your troop's mission, exactly where it belongs.